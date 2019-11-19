OneConnect Financial Files For U.S. IPO Amid Steep Losses

OCFT has grown sharply but is producing large and increasing operating losses and cash burn, a distinct negative in the current U.S. IPO environment focused on profitability.

The firm provides a suite of software tools for financial institutions in Asia.

OneConnect Financial has filed for a U.S. IPO, which some believe may be for as much as $500 million.

Quick Take

OneConnect (OCFT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a Software-as-a-Service platform to financial institutions in China and overseas.

OCFT is seeking public investment but is producing high and increasing operating losses and cash burn, a difficult sell in the current U.S. IPO environment.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based OneConnect Financial, a Ping An spin-off founded in 2015, has developed and provides a SaaS financial technology platform to banking service, insurance providers.

Management is headed by Wangchun Ye, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously general manager of multiple departments in, including the head office of Huaxia Bank.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s product launch in Singapore:

Source: OneConnect

The firm has more than 3,700 institutional users as of September 30, 2019, to whom it offers 12 cloud-native solutions and over 50 products, such as increasing revenue, managing risks, improving efficiency, enhancing service quality and reducing costs.

Investors in OneConnect have included SoftBank Vision Fund and parent firm Ping An. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through a “adopt-deepen-integrate” strategy, where the firm first offers its solutions for a low or no cost at all to encourage ‘adoption’, and then seeking to further deepen their relationship with the customer to ‘integrate’ their platform.

OneConnect obtains customers largely through its partnerships with Ping An Group and Lufax Holding, which together accounted for 55.5% of the firm’s revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 30.4% 2018 31.3% 2017 35.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of selling & marketing spend, dropped to 1.3x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.3 2018 1.9

Source: Company registration statement

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the firm’s average revenue per customer was approximately $59,000, for an average annualized revenue per customer of $78,667.

Notably, management said of its customer retention and expansion rate:

On average, each of our premium customers purchased 3.0 products in 2018, growing from 1.7 in 2016. Our net expansion rate in 2018 for our 2017 customers was 224%, and our net expansion rate in 2018 for our 2017 premium customers was 167%.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ReportLinker, the global financial services application market was valued at $79 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 128 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the growing need for quantifying large quantities of data.

Major competitors that provide or are developing financial software include:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Accenture (ACN)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Fiserv (FISV)

Infosys (INFY)

IBM (IBM)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

OCFT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit and gross margin, also decelerating

Increasing operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Sharply increased use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 219,003,239 67.4% 2018 $ 204,853,478 139.4% 2017 $ 85,575,294 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 71,410,282 105.0% 2018 $ 56,322,464 285.4% 2017 $ 14,613,676 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 32.61% 2018 27.49% 2017 17.08% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (157,696,479) -72.0% 2018 $ (161,502,464) -78.8% 2017 $ (130,926,912) -153.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (147,742,817) 2018 $ (172,505,072) 2017 $ (89,258,235) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (207,503,239) 2018 $ (70,903,913) 2017 $ (33,630,147)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $609.4 million in cash and $715.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($277.3 million).

IPO Details

OCFT has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying common shares.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for enhancement of our platform and technology capabilities; for international expansion and strategic investments; for sales and marketing activities to enhance our brand and acquire customers; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs [Asia], J.P. Morgan, Ping An of China Securities, BofA Securities, HSBC, CLSA, and KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Commentary

OCFT is attempting to access U.S. public market capital for its expansion plans and the deal size may be as high as $500 million.

The firm’s financials show a company that has grown rapidly but is still generating high and increasing operating losses and cash flow burn.

These aspects will make selling the IPO to institutional investors significantly more difficult, as U.S. IPO investing sentiment has changed toward wanting companies to show a path to profitability rather than ever-increasing losses.

The market opportunity for OCFT’s solutions to the vast number of small and medium institutions in China and greater Asia is large as many of these banks operate with legacy systems that are inefficient and costly by comparison.

Pricing and valuation assumptions will be critical for this IPO to succeed, which given the current market, is not a foregone conclusion.

When we learn more details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

