Apple's Upcoming Lowest-Priced iPhone Shows New Challenges

Despite getting a bump in unit sales shipments, Apple is facing a rapid decline in margins in products which will start impacting its EPS and valuation multiple.

According to IHS teardown, the bill of materials for iPhone 8 in 2017 cycle was $247.51 which would make SE 2 a very low margin iPhone.

This phone will have the form factor of iPhone 8 with the latest A13 Bionic chips and be priced at less than $400.

Apple (AAPL) is looking to launch a successor to its low-priced SE iPhones in the first quarter of 2020. Even if there is a bump in unit sales due to SE 2, there might be a significant decline in margins within iPhone segment in the next few quarters. This will put pressure on EPS and make the valuation more pricey.

Numerous sources, including Bloomberg and Nikkei, have mentioned that the production for this device is at advanced stages. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has estimated that the price for this device would be $399, similar to iPhone SE and lower than the current pricing of iPhone 8. The device will be similar to iPhone 8 with upgrades in processor and RAM. Apple is already showing rapidly declining margins and SE 2 could lead to a further increase in this trend.

If SE 2 gets the usual benefits of a free TV+ subscription, trade-in option, and Apple Card cashback, the net price of SE 2 could be under $350. In 2017, iPhone 8 had a bill of material, BOM, of $247.51. With a more powerful A13 chip, the BOM of SE 2 should be a bit higher than iPhone 8. This means that the gross margin on SE 2 would be very low.

Apple had to offer a lower-priced option

With the focus on services, Apple needs to show a rapidly increasing user base for its iPhone segment. A higher user base can provide Apple with valuable customers for its new services, even if they are using the free option for the first year. At the same time, many iPhone 6 and 6s users would be looking for an upgrade which does not cost them big bucks while giving them the new processor speeds. Hence, SE 2 fills a nice niche demand by users who prefer the older form factor with better processors.

Apple's SE 2 can also be seen as a reply to Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pixel 3a which is priced at an attractive $399. Google CEO mentioned in July that Pixel unit sales grew 2x year-on-year in Q2 due to Pixel 3a. Google gets the additional benefit of lowering its massive licensing costs when it sells Pixel devices. Bloomberg estimated that Google has paid a staggering $9.5 billion to Apple as licensing cost in 2018. By increasing the unit shipments of its smartphones, Google can reduce the licensing payments to Apple.

Race to the bottom

While offering a good product at a reasonable price can increase the unit sales, the price cuts will be a race to the bottom for Apple. Already, the company is offering free TV+ subscription for one year on new device purchases. This is equal to $60. The massive trade-in programs also reduce the retail price for new devices. Additionally, customers can use Apple Card to get another 3% cashback on devices.

If SE 2 gives all these benefits, the net price of the devices would be much lower than the advertised price. Estimates put the initial price of SE 2 at $399, which would be $50 less than the current iPhone 8 price. Even if customers use one or two of the above benefits, the final price would be less than $350.

In 2017, iPhone 8 had a bill of material, BOM, of $247.51. Better processor and higher RAM prices in SE 2 could lead to a further increase in BOM. If we take the BOM of SE 2 as $250 and average net selling price as $350, the BOM is 71.5% of the average selling price. In comparison, iPhone XS Max had a BOM of $390 while the retail price was $1,099 with few benefits. This means that iPhone XS Max had a BOM of 35.5% compared to the retail price. The higher the bill of materials as a percentage of retail sales, the lower will be the final margins. Apple's SE 2 will probably have the lowest margin among all the iPhones launched by Apple till now.

Impact on margins

The increase in BOM as a percent of a retail price shows the declining price leverage available with Apple. In the recent quarter, the company mentioned that its Products gross margin has declined by 2.4 percentage points compared to year-ago quarter.

Source: Apple Filings

This decline in Products margin can intensify with the launch of SE 2. It should be noted that Products still contribute close to two-thirds of the total gross margin for Apple. Within this category, the iPhones have the biggest revenue share. Ming Chi-Kuo has estimated that Apple would be selling around 30-40 million SE 2 devices across 2020. Hence, SE 2 unit sales could be over 20% of the total unit shipments for Apple. This device will probably be sold at wafer-thin margin or even a loss.

While the increase in unit sales should improve the market sentiment in the short term, we would also need to look at the impact on EPS and the valuation multiple of Apple stock.

Valuation

Apple is trading close to its all-time high. In order to justify the current valuation, Apple needs to show improvement in a number of segments. SE 2 should help the company improve its unit sales and also help in increasing the revenue growth to some extent. However, it will have a big negative impact on margins. Apple's operating margin has already been falling for the past 14 quarters. Any further decline will have a negative impact on EPS.

The forward estimates for EPS have fallen significantly in the current year. At the same time, the P/E ratio has increased to over 22. This is close to the peak valuation multiple for the stock in this decade. The operating margin has also fallen below 25% on a trailing twelve-month basis compared to over 30% just a couple of quarters back.

We have already seen price cuts in iPhone 11. If Apple decides to aggressively price SE 2 and provide all the benefits available for other iPhones, we will see a major headwind for overall margins and EPS in 2020.

Investors should closely watch the margins metric to gauge the long-term profitability trend of Apple and its impact on the stock price.

Investor Takeaway

The latest increase in Apple stock price was due to better than expected reception of iPhone 11. A lower-priced SE 2 will also help in improving the demand for Apple and allow the company to increase its subscriber base for new services. However, SE 2 will also cause a big decline in margins due to its higher bill of materials compared to the average selling price.

The decline in operating margin for the next few quarters should also lead to lower EPS which will increase the already high valuation multiple. At this valuation, any negative guidance or poor performance in key metrics can lead to a significant bearish correction for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.