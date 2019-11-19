AWP: Global Diversification At A Discount

Over the past decade AWP investors have experienced a total return that outperformed the fund’s benchmark slightly. Year to date, the fund has increased its NAV by ~29%.

With US valuations at an all time high despite an environment of geopolitical uncertainty and rising populism, investors need to be strategic about diversifying globally. This is especially true for investors relying on their portfolio for its income stream. Home country bias will lead to suboptimal outcomes for US investors over the long run. Some income investors own rental properties or other direct real estate investments in their home country, providing additional need to balance exposure to US REITs with international holdings.

There are a variety of global REIT index funds and ETFs. However, it's difficult for an index based approach to get both top down and bottom up positioning correct with real estate. Macroeconomic conditions impacting real estate can vary significantly between countries. Political risk is becoming a more serious issue in both the developed and developing world. Brexit is likely to have a second order impact on real estate markets in the UK and continental Europe. The trade war will impact commercial and industrial property values as companies reconfigure their supply chains. Furthermore, good real estate underwriting requires deep knowledge of local markets and industries. Consequently, it makes sense for investors to build a portfolio of REITs based on their own research, risk tolerance and income needs. Closed end funds provide an additional way to build a portfolio of real estate at a discount.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

The Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) is an undercovered closed end fund that invests in REITs and real estate companies globally, typically with 50-80% in non-US issuers. AWP uses as its benchmark the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index, which is designed to be a broad index tracking global listed REITs. However, AWP has a large active share, and it typically varies significantly from the index in terms of both geography and industry exposure. Management combines a top down "house view" generated by Aberdeen's research team, with a bottom up research into individual REITs. Net expense ratio for the fund is 1.16%.

Income and Long-Term Performance

AWP pays monthly dividends, and currently yields around 7.5%. It recently cut this dividend in order to preserve the asset base. The current distribution is likely to be more sustainable.

Over the past decade AWP investors have experienced a total return that outperformed the fund's benchmark slightly. YTD, the fund has increased its NAV by ~29%.

Source: Factsheet

Current Positioning

AWP's portfolio includes a large US allocation supplemented by investments in over 20 other countries. Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and Australia are also relatively large exposures. The following chart shows the AWP's portfolio by Geography:

Source: Factsheet

AWP's industry exposure broadly mirrors its benchmark, although it will frequently take large positions within submarkets. The following chart shows AWP's industry exposure as of the most recent public filings:

Source: Factsheet

AWP continues to see favorable fundamental conditions in the North American REIT markets, partially due to the benefits from near term rate cuts. AWP is overweight US, Canada, and Mexico relative to its benchmark. AWP is targeting real estate markets that will benefit from structural shifts in supply chains, e-commerce, and mobile data usage. Data center REITs, in particular have performed well. While they are avoiding most retail, they have exposure to higher quality malls. They have found a handful of idiosyncratic growth opportunities in Canada, but are generally focusing on rental residential and office sectors. They believe the US Mexico Canada Agreement (USCMA) is likely to be completed within a year, leading to strong results for Mexican real estate. The quarterly letter noted that real estate transactions in Mexico highlighted the value of listed real estate stocks there.

Although AWP was overweight continental Europe earlier this year, they reduced this allocation in the most recent quarter. According to their semi annual report, management's view is that economic recovery is driving rental growth in key European markets. They were previously bullish on growing rent exceeding inflation in Germany, but rent freeze proposals in Berlin, if they are passed, could lower the value of German real estate. On the other hand, office specialists in Stockholm, Berlin and Paris are still providing good opportunities. Across different property types in Europe, they are focusing on companies with below average leverage. AWP has also reduced UK exposure due to Brexit risks, although it has identified some opportunities in student housing sectors.

AWP's portfolio in Asia reflects geopolitical challenges, and industry specific opportunities. Japanese REITs have been a key positive contributor to AWP's performance compared to its benchmark. An investor presentation earlier this year highlighted NAV discounts at Japanese developers, and office REITs with strong fundamental growth in Japan. They reduced exposure to Hong Kong before the riots started and continue to have minimal exposure there, due to the increased risk from civil disobedience. Note however, they have a small overweight position in Mainland China, in an attempt to take advantage of market reaction to negative macroeconomic news. Although fundamental conditions are favorable in Singapore, they believe valuations are becoming stretched, and there have been several new REIT IPOs leading to outflows from existing REITs, so they have reduced their weighting. In contrast, they have added to their investments in Australia, because of improving valuations.

Valuation

At the current price investors are buying into a well-managed portfolio of global REITs at an 11% discount. The NAV discount has ranged from 6.5% to 16% over the past year. The fund has traded at a significant discount most of the time.

Source: CEF Connect

AWP's past performance and high dividend mean that a double digit discount is excessive. Aberdeen typically buys back stock when necessary to fend off activists in sit closed end funds, so it is unlikely to get too wide. I'll hold on to AWP shares in an income portfolio, trimming the position if the discount gets below 5%, and adding to it if the discount expands beyond the current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AWP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.