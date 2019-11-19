Chubb Limited: A Dividend Aristocrat That I'd Love To Own

At a yield of 2.3%, Chubb Limited offers the same 6-7% earnings growth with 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, for annual total returns of 8.6-9.6% over the next decade.

While Chubb Limited faces many of the same risks as other insurers, I'm confident that the company's experienced management team and strong fundamentals will offset these risks.

Having raised its dividend for the past 26 years, Chubb Limited is a Dividend Aristocrat.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching another all-time high, closing over 28,000 last Friday (its first 1,000 point milestone since mid-July), it should come as no surprise that many companies are trading at or near their 52-week high.

While I believe that some valuations of companies individually aren't that far off of fair value, there are others that are too overvalued to justify fresh investments at this time.

One such example of this can be found with Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), trading about 7% off of its all-time high of $162.44 that it set back in late September.

Today, we'll be discussing Chubb's dividend safety and growth profile, its fundamentals/risks, and the extent to which I believe shares of this wonderful company are overvalued.

We'll then conclude with my prediction of annual total return potential over the next decade from both the current price and my target yield.

A Very Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

As primarily dividend growth investors, it is important that we examine both the dividend safety and growth potential of a stock's dividend.

In order for us to gauge the safety of Chubb's dividend, we'll be examining the company's EPS payout ratios.

While we would typically analyze both EPS and FCF payout ratios, FCF payout ratios are less useful in assessing an insurer's payout ratios than other industries because FCF is based upon the timing and amounts of their policy liabilities, as well as investment portfolio activity.

In its prior fiscal year, Chubb generated $9.44 per share in core operating income against $2.88 in dividends per share paid during that time, for a core operating income payout ratio of 30.5%.

For the current fiscal year, Yahoo Finance expects Chubb to generate core operating income per share of $10.36 against dividends per share of $2.96, for a core operating income payout ratio of 28.6%.

As we've demonstrated by the above payout ratios, it's quite clear that Chubb's dividend is quite safe going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Simply Safe Dividends considers a payout ratio of less than 50% to be ideal for a P&C insurer, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends, and I agree that Chubb's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

Now that we've addressed the safety of Chubb's dividend, we'll be discussing the growth potential of its dividend in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take into consideration the fact that Chubb's payout ratio is about where I'd like it to be, I believe it is reasonable for us to assume that dividend growth over the long term will approximate whatever Chubb is able to deliver in long-term earnings growth.

Given that Yahoo Finance is forecasting 5.8% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that Chubb will be able to deliver mid-single digit earnings growth over the long term.

A Strong Reputation, Firmly Investment-Grade Credit Rating, And Experienced Management Team

Image Source: Chubb Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

Chubb is the largest publicly traded P&C insurer in the world based upon market capitalization, but is also very well balanced as a leader in personal accident and supplemental health insurance.

As a testament to the international footprint of Chubb, the company generates over a third of its $38 billion in FY 2018 gross premiums outside the United States, with operations in 54 countries and territories throughout the world.

Image Source: Chubb Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

As illustrated by the above slide, Chubb maintains a very diversified premium distribution by product, with no more than 26% of its YTD 2019 net premiums written being generated by a single product line.

Chubb has organized its business into the following six operating segments:

North America P&C Commercial Insurance: As per page 4 of Chubb's most recent 10-K,

"The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda."

The segment comprised 42% of net premiums written in FY 2018.

North America P&C Personal Insurance: According to page 6 of Chubb's most recent 10-K,

"The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment includes the business written by Chubb Personal Risk Services division, which includes high net worth personal lines business, with operations in the U.S. and Canada. This segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles (including fine arts), personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. Our homeowners business, including valuable articles, represented 68 percent of North America Personal P&C Insurance's net premiums earned in 2018."

The segment accounted for 15% of net premiums written in FY 2018.

North America Agricultural Insurance: As stated on page 6 of Chubb's most recent 10-K,

"The North America Agricultural Insurance segment comprises our U.S. and Canadian-based businesses that provide a variety of coverages including crop insurance, primarily Multiple Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail insurance through Rain and Hail Insurance Service, Inc. (Rain and Hail) as well as farm and ranch and specialty P&C commercial insurance products and services through our Chubb Agribusiness unit."

The segment made up 5% of net premiums written in FY 2018.

Overseas General Insurance: As mentioned on page 7 of Chubb's most recent 10-K,

"The Overseas General Insurance segment comprises Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets (CGM). CGM, our London-based international specialty and excess and surplus lines business, includes Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's) Syndicate 2488, a wholly-owned Chubb syndicate supported by funds at Lloyd's provided by Chubb Corporate Members. Syndicate 2488 has an underwriting capacity of £405 million for the Lloyd's 2019 account year. The syndicate is managed by Chubb's Lloyd's managing agency, Chubb Underwriting Agencies Limited."

The segment generated 29% of Chubb's net premiums written in FY 2018.

Global Reinsurance: Referring to page 8 of Chubb's most recent 10-K,

"The Global Reinsurance segment represents Chubb's reinsurance operations comprising Chubb Tempest Re Bermuda, Chubb Tempest Re USA, Chubb Tempest Re International, and Chubb Tempest Re Canada. Global Reinsurance markets reinsurance products worldwide under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name and provides solutions for small to mid-sized clients and multinational ceding companies. Global Re offers a broad array of traditional and non-traditional (e.g., loss portfolio transfer) property and casualty products."

The segment constituted 2% of net premiums written in FY 2018.

Life Insurance: As declared on page 9 of Chubb's most recent 10-K,

"The Life segment comprises Chubb's international life operations (Chubb Life), Chubb Tempest Life Re (Chubb Life Re), and the North American supplemental A&H and life business of Combined Insurance."

The segment comprised the remaining 7% of Chubb's net premiums written in FY 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of Chubb's business, we'll delve into what differentiates it from its peers and how the company will be able to deliver strong results for shareholders going forward.

Image Source: Chubb Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

As demonstrated by Chubb's P&C combined ratios versus its peers, it's clear that the company is vastly more efficient at underwriting than its peers because of its culture of discipline and data analytics.

Take, for instance, that Chubb was able to deliver significantly better P&C combined ratios over the past year, 3 years, and 5 years than competitors such as AIG (NYSE:AIG), Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), and Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY), and this only reinforces the point.

Perhaps, the best example of this theory in action was in 2017, when the industry as a whole experienced a year of losses.

As illustrated in the slide above, Chubb's peers suffered significant losses due to an abnormally high amount of damage from hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes, sending the industry's combined ratios soaring over 100%.

Despite the challenges that 2017 brought the P&C insurance industry, Chubb was able to maintain a profitable combined ratio below 95%.

Image Source: Chubb Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

In addition to Chubb's reputation of conservative underwriting practices, the company's $101 billion fixed income investment portfolio is also managed conservatively.

As illustrated above, Chubb's portfolio is well diversified into treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, U.S. corporate bonds, and non-U.S. bonds.

As proof of the conservative investment approach that Chubb takes to generate investment income on its float, Chubb's credit quality is 84% investment grade, with the remaining 16% being below investment grade.

Image Sources: Simply Safe Dividends and Chubb's Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

Aside from the strong operating fundamentals of Chubb and its status as the leader in P&C, Chubb also maintains a reasonably strong balance sheet with firmly investment grade credit ratings of AA, A++, AA, and Aa3 from S&P, AM Best, Fitch, and Moody's, respectively.

Chubb's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.08 over the last 12 months is a bit above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of below 2.5 for P&C insurers.

Secondly, Chubb's net debt to capital ratio of 0.22 over the last 12 months is also a bit above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of below 0.20 for P&C insurers.

Finally, Chubb's interest coverage ratio is about where Simply Safe Dividends prefers the metric to be for a P&C insurer such as Chubb just a bit below 8, at 7.89 over the last 12 months.

While Chubb doesn't bolster the strongest balance sheet in the industry, its status and reputation as the leader in P&C along with its strong combined ratios is the primary reason for its firmly investment grade credit ratings from the major rating agencies.

Image Source: Chubb Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

As illustrated above, Chubb's management team is comprised of industry veterans, with an average of approximately 30 years of industry experience in key management positions.

Leading Chubb is Chairman and CEO, Evan Greenberg, who has been with the company through ACE Limited since 2001. Mr. Greenberg possesses over 40 years of insurance experience, and served as President, CEO, and Chairman of ACE Limited from 2004 and 2007, respectively, until ACE Limited's acquisition of Chubb in 2016.

Prior to his time with what's now Chubb, Mr. Greenberg spent 25 years at American International Group, where he last served as President and COO from 1997 to 2000.

Simply put, Mr. Greenberg is arguably the most experienced and capable insurance executive in the industry.

Executive Vice Chairman and CFO, John Keogh joined ACE Limited in 2006. Prior to ACE Limited's acquisition of Chubb in 2016, Mr. Keogh was Executive Vice Chairman and COO for ACE Limited. Mr. Keogh was appointed Vice Chairman of ACE Limited in 2010, COO in 2011, and Vice Chairman in 2015.

Prior to his time with what's now Chubb, Mr. Keogh held management positions with AIG, including as Senior VP - Domestic General Insurance, and as President and CEO of National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh (an AIG member company) from 2000 to 2006. Mr. Keogh began his insurance career with AIG as an underwriter in 1986.

Mr. Greenberg and Mr. Keogh collectively possess over 70 years of industry experience in progressively more important leadership positions, which is a testament to their overall knowledge of the industry and will continue to serve as an asset to Chubb going forward.

When we factor in the strong reputation of Chubb, its operating fundamentals, investment grade credit rating, and experienced management team, it's clear that the company is capable of being a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Chubb is among the best companies in its industry, that doesn't mean the company doesn't come without its fair share of risks that investors must be comfortable with before investing in the company.

The first risk to Chubb is that similar to other P&C insurers such as Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), the company is exposed to the possibility of unusually high occurrences of natural and man-made disasters, resulting in higher than usual liabilities for Chubb (page 19 of Chubb's most recent 10-K).

If notable hurricanes of the magnitude of Harvey, Irma, Maria, Florence, and Michael were to repeat, in addition to the occurrence of wildfires, earthquakes, a major terrorist attack, or a pandemic, this could adversely impact Chubb's profitability, and even result in significant losses for the company.

Expanding upon the risk above, any significant discrepancy between actual claims and estimated claims could result in Chubb being forced to sell securities before maturity at unfavorable terms to pay on its claims, which could adversely impact Chubb's financial results.

Another risk is that because like all other insurance companies, Chubb is dependent upon investment income for a portion of its earnings, the company is exposed to fluctuations in the debt and equity market, which could materially weigh on its profitability (page 22 of Chubb's most recent 10-K).

With the Fed announcing the third rate cut of the year at the end of last month, this will undoubtedly have a negative impact on Chubb's investment income going forward.

Fortunately, the Fed hinted that it won't cut rates again at its next meeting, so this risk looks to be stabilized in the sense that more rate cuts appear to be off the table for the foreseeable future.

Another risk to Chubb is that as an international company with 21% of its net assets denominated in foreign currency and about a third of its net premiums being generated outside the US, there is the potential of currency fluctuations impacting the company's financial results (pages 23-24 of Chubb's most recent 10-K).

Fortunately, currency fluctuations tend to even out over time.

The more notable risk associated with Chubb as a result of its international exposure is from a geographic standpoint.

Any changes in existing regulations throughout key markets or the implementation of new regulations dictating how Chubb conducts its business would require Chubb to commit significant financial resources to comply with such regulations (page 24 of Chubb's most recent 10-K).

Because the purpose of insurance regulations is to generally protect the interests of policyholders and not shareholders, this has led some jurisdictions to enact consumer protection laws that make it more burdensome for insurance companies to sell policies and interact with customers, especially in the personal lines business.

Another risk along the same lines is that Chubb is exposed to geopolitical developments, which brings with it the potential of an adverse impact on Chubb's liquidity, financial results, and financial condition (page 26 of Chubb's most recent 10-K).

Any changes in the political landscape in the 54 countries that Chubb has operations in, economic instability, or the nationalization of Chubb's operations without compensation could cause Chubb's actual financial results to drastically differ with its expected financial results.

Although we have discussed several of the key risks associated with an investment in Chubb, we certainly haven't covered all of the risks. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Chubb, I would refer interested readers to pages 19-32 of Chubb's most recent 10-K.

A Wonderful, Yet Overvalued Company At Its Current Stock Price

Now that we've established that Chubb is a high-quality company, we'll be delving into the valuation aspect of an investment in Chubb to determine the extent of its overvaluation.

The first valuation metric we'll use to determine the fair value of shares of Chubb is the 13-year median TTM yield.

According to Gurufocus, Chubb's TTM yield of 1.96% is well below its 13-year median TTM yield of 2.16%.

Simply Safe Dividends' 5-year average yield of 2.17% further reinforces the notion that Chubb's historical fair value yield is in the 2.20% range.

Assuming a reversion in Chubb's yield to 2.16% and a fair value of $138.89 a share, Chubb is trading at an 8.9% premium to fair value and poses 8.2% downside from its current price of $151.29 a share (as of November 16, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of Chubb is the 13-year median Shiller PE ratio.

Per Gurufocus, Chubb's Shiller PE ratio of 16.44 is well above its 13-year median of 13.83.

Assuming a reversion to a Shiller PE ratio of 14.00 and a fair value of $128.84 a share, Chubb is trading at a 17.4% premium to fair value and poses 14.8% downside from the current price.

The final valuation method we'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Chubb is the 5-year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Chubb's forward PE ratio of 14.0 is elevated beyond its 5-year average forward PE ratio of 12.5.

Assuming a reversion in Chubb's forward PE ratio to 12.5 and a fair value of $135.08 a share, Chubb is trading at a 12.0% premium to fair value while posing 10.7% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values together, we are left with a fair value of $134.27 a share.

This implies that shares of Chubb are trading at a 12.7% premium to fair value and pose 11.2% downside from the current price.

Summary: The Starting Yield And Total Return Potential Isn't Quite High Enough For Me

Chubb is a great company that I would one day like to own. As the largest publicly traded P&C insurer in the world, the company has delivered over a quarter century of dividend increases for shareholders.

When we consider that Chubb's profitability metrics as an insurance company are stronger than the industry average and that the company possesses a very experienced and capable management team, there's little reason to believe that the company won't be able to continue its track record of enriching its shareholders in spite of the usual risks that face an insurer such as Chubb.

Regardless of Chubb's strong reputation and solid management team, that doesn't mean the company gets a pass on valuation, and it can be purchased at any price.

Chubb's elevation is a bit elevated in my view, trading at a 13% premium to my estimated fair value.

Between Chubb Limited's 2.0% yield, 6-7% earnings growth, and 1.2% annual valuation multiple contraction, I believe shares of Chubb Limited offer 6.8-7.8% annual total return potential over the next decade.

While this certainly may be adequate for some investors based upon their specific investment objectives, it doesn't meet my requirement in terms of both starting yield and total return potential.

At a yield of 2.3% and price of ~$130 a share, Chubb Limited offers the same 6-7% earnings growth with 0.3% annual valuation multiple expansion, for much more attractive annual total return potential of 8.6-9.6% over the next decade.

Until Chubb reaches this yield or price, I will remain on the sidelines and rate the company a hold rather than a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.