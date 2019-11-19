Cisco Systems: Bullish Yield Signal

The networking giant has a general history of downtrends in the order cycle and is shifting toward subscriptions to avoid the next one.

My last call on Cisco Systems (CSCO) was tepidly bullish due to the decent valuation of the stock matched with reduced capital returns. The networking company wasn't aggressive enough on share buybacks, if the stock was indeed a bargain. The guidance for the rest of FY20 reinforces the fears on why the company pulled back on buybacks. The stock dip to $45 provides an ideal entry point to play the next up cycle over the next few quarters.

Image Source: Cisco Systems website

About Guidance

Cisco Systems is a prime example of a company where investors have to pay more attention to guidance than actual quarterly results. The company was able to easily slide by FQ1 results with a $0.03 EPS beat.

The tech giant wasn't able to slide past horrible guidance for FQ2. Cisco Systems guided to a big drop in revenues of up to 5% with EPS targeted to miss a $0.79 target by $0.03 at the midpoint.

Source: Cisco Systems FQ1'20 earnings release

The last time Cisco Systems saw a similar decline in revenues was the end of FY17. The stock was at $32 when growth last dipped on a YoY basis and investors should view this dip as a similar opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Back during the FQ3'17 quarter, Cisco Systems shocked the market with a revenue cut for FQ4'17 in the range of $500 million. The stock dipped to around $32 and hasn't looked back much since those lows, having nearly touched $60 recently.

The networking equipment space has a constant cycle where customers pull back on orders including global enterprises this time around. The company has shifted toward subscriptions, but the cyclicality of the sector hasn't ended.

Per CEO Chuck Robbins on the FQ1 earnings call, the company saw a pause in orders during the quarter as conversion rates declined in the pipeline:

While the main challenges continue to be service provider in emerging markets, this quarter we also saw relative weakness in enterprise and commercial. Despite these headwinds and because of key decisions we made four years ago to change our business model, we remain well positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities across cloud, automation, 5G, security and collaboration.

The good news is that Cisco Systems is ahead of progress of getting to 30% of revenues from software with a total of 50% of revenues being a combination of software and services. This move places the company in a better situation to avoid a major down dip in the next cycle where product orders will no longer drive the business.

Key Signal

After making a case for Cisco Systems being in a normal cycle downturn, one needs to figure out the opportune time build a position on this dip. One prime signal to watch are the capital returns via the net payout yield.

During the last quarter, the networking giant only repurchased $768 million worth of shares after quarters of spending more than $5 billion including last FQ1. The net payout yield that combines the dividend and net stock buyback yield dipped to the lowest level this year despite the stock drop.

Data by YCharts

Cisco Systems ended the quarter with $28 billion in cash on the balance sheet. The company does have $18.5 in total debt, only leaving $9.5 billion in net cash along with strong quarterly cash flows to repurchase shares.

The stock is near yearly lows, so how Cisco Systems handles this situation could be crucial for a stock rally. The dividend yield already has crossed back above 3% so a meager return to quarterly buybacks of $2 billion-plus would provide a strong signal of stock value without crushing the balance sheet.

If the company only spent $8 billion annually on net stock buybacks, the net stock buyback yield would reach 4.2%. The net payout yield would reach 7.3% with a current dividend yield of 3.1%. At $45, the opportunity exists for Cisco Systems to be even more aggressive on share buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is Cisco Systems is an extreme bargain on this dip to $45. The stock only trades at 13x forward EPS estimates while offering a solid yield.

