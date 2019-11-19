Turning Points For The Week Of November 11-15

The leading indicators are mostly positive; there is some softness in hours worked and new orders, but other areas are positive.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: my recession probability for the next 6-12 months is 15%. There continues to be softness in the corporate data; weak manufacturing activity has caused a decline in hours worked while also negatively impacting earnings growth. But the yield curve's situation has continued to improve, housing permits have rebounded, and the credit markets are showing no signs of stress.

Long-Leading Indicators

The gross and net revenue picture remains mixed. From Factset (emphasis added):

The blended revenue growth rate for the third quarter is 3.1%, which is equal to the revenue growth rate of 3.1% last week. Eight sectors are reporting (or have reported) year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Health Care sector. Three sectors are reporting (or have reported) a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Materials sector.

led by the Health Care sector. led by the Materials sector. The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) earnings decline for the third quarter is -2.3%, which is smaller than the earnings decline of -2.5% last week. ... Six sectors are reporting (or have reported) year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Utilities and Health Care sectors. Five sectors are reporting (or have reported) a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Energy, Materials, and Information Technology sectors.

Some of the declines in net income are caused by the poor Y/Y comparison from last year's tax cuts. But there is also earnings compression occurring. Adding to the modest bearishness is that defensive sectors are leading in earnings growth while more aggressive sectors are seeing earnings declines.

Other key long-leading indicators are positive:

BBB yields are still at low levels (left chart) and the money supply is growing strongly (right chart).

Finally, there is no meaningful stress in the financial system:

Above are two key measures of financial system risk: the Chicago Fed's risk index (in blue) and the Kansas City Fed's risk measure (in red). Both use the same data, which explains their similarity. Both are at low levels.

Conclusion: the long-leading indexes are most positive: corporate earnings are the only potential problem but they're alluding to a slowdown, not a recession.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the negative data:

New orders for capital equipment have been trending sideways since the beginning of 2018 (left chart) which is now causing the Y/Y rate of change to turn negative (right). This is leading to...

...a decline in the hours worked by manufacturing employees. This number has been decreasing since the 3Q18.

This reflects a modest weakness in the manufacturing sector, which has been contracting for the last three months. However, this part of the business world accounts for an increasingly smaller portion of the US economy, which is why the strong position of the service sector is just as important right now.

However, other indicators are positive:

The 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims is still at very low levels.

1-unit building permits have increased and are now just shy of cycle highs.

The S&P 500 is at highs for the cycle.

And the yield curve continues to "uninvert."

Leading indicator conclusion: overall, the leading data is positive. While there is some weakness in the manufacturing sector, this has only slowed growth to the long-run potential of 2%. Housing has rebounded and the jobs market is in very good shape.

Coincidental Data

Last week, the Census released the latest retail sales data (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $526.5 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.4 percent) from the previous month, and 3.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above October 2018. Total sales for the August 2019 through October 2019 period were up 3.8 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The August 2019 to September 2019 percent change was unrevised from down 0.3 percent (±0.2 percent)

As the monthly data can be volatile, I use 3-, 6-, and 12-month averages:

Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

While the 3-month average (in blue) is trending lower, it was at a very high level earlier in the year and is probably returning to a more sustainable level. The 6-month average (in gold) is in a similar situation. The 12-month moving average (in gray) is still trending modestly higher.

This is occurring against a backdrop of strong employment growth (payrolls are also a coincidental indicator):

All three moving averages of establishment job growth are coalescing slightly above the 150,000/month level, which is to be expected for an expansion in its 11th year.

Coincidental data conclusion: the coincidental data is in good shape. Industrial production (not shown) is the only data that is softer. All others are in good shape.

