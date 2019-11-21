Behind The Idea: Bank Norwegian - Cheap, With More Capital Returns Coming

This is a rare company with market cap greater than $1 billion and an attractive growth profile that trades for less than 9x earnings with near term catalysts.

Although the company has not been able to distribute capital to shareholders in recent years due to increased capital requirements by the Norwegian regulator, this will soon be changing.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Nexxus Holdings: Bank Norwegian is a NOK 17 billion (USD 1.9 billion) market cap bank offering unsecured consumer loans, credit card products, and deposit accounts to customers in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. It has no branches and possesses a world-class cost to income ratio. The bank trades at 7.3x earnings pro-forma for the move to Ireland relative to a historical trading range of 10x-11x.

Although the company has not been able to distribute capital to shareholders in recent years due to increased capital requirements by the Norwegian regulator, this will soon be changing as the company has said it will implement a dividend and share buyback program as of the May 2020 AGM. The Norwegian regulator has stated the company can only return excess capital to shareholders above an 18.9% tier 1 ratio.

Bank Norwegian is applying for a banking license in Ireland for which it intends to submit an application in January 2020. The regulator under European law is required to make a decision within six months. We are confident that it will receive approval because it has a decade-long track record in an EU/EEA regulated regime and Ireland is aiming to attract more banking/fintech businesses.

Redomiciling to Ireland allows the Bank to reduce its mandatory tier 1 capital ratio to ~13% (on the high end for European banks) and return this capital to shareholders or retain it for growth in new markets. In addition, the tax rate will be cut from 25% in Norway to 12.5%.

Management has said in the spring of 2020 it will announce a 5th country that it will enter. The company successfully entered Finland and Denmark in 2015 but further expansion plans were halted because Norwegian banks were at a competitive disadvantage offering loans while having to hold ~20% equity capital against each loan. The methodology the bank uses in its existing markets can easily be exported to any new market.

SA: Why do you think the stock is cheap and what are the relevant comparables for most investors?

NH: Bank Norwegian trades inexpensive because the vast majority of investors that follow the company are Norway-based, the Bank faced an extremely difficult domestic regulatory environment for the last three years, and non-Nordic investors have not appreciated that in Norway, Sweden and Finland consumers cannot discharge personal debt through bankruptcy.

Even if one does not consider all the aforementioned catalysts, the US-based investors should like Bank Norwegian relative to US consumer/mortgage finance companies which generate 12-15% ROE, trade at 1.5x book value and have significantly more credit risk, considering US personal bankruptcy law allows borrowers to discharge debts.

SA: You did an excellent job identifying the mispricing and the catalysts to correct it - if the market refuses to re-rate the stock, do you see the company leaning more towards buybacks versus dividends to “force” a re-rating?

NH: Nordic Capital and Sampo, through their board representation for their 17.5% stake, are more likely to advocate for share buybacks than dividends if the shares remain inexpensive. For private equity owners, receiving a dividend is less attractive than capital appreciation. This dynamic of private equity being the largest shareholder in a public company reduces the risk of a “value-trap.”

SA: To follow up, do you see Nordic Capital and Sampo increasing their stake, including a potential takeover? Would there be any regulatory roadblocks to this?

NH: The logical move for Nordic Capital and Sampo is to purchase Bank Norwegian and merge it with their 100% owned Swedish competitor, Nordax. Nordax was started earlier than Bank Norwegian and is thus significantly less digital. As a consequence, there are material differences in metrics such as ROE and the cost to income ratio. Nordic Capital and Sampo should purchase Bank Norwegian once it moves to Ireland (the Norwegian regulator would be unlikely to approve a 100% owner of any bank) and then merge Nordax into the Irish Bank Norwegian. Given that the Irish regulator will view a combination in the context of the overall consumer credit market, there would not be any regulatory hurdles.

SA: One of the attractive features of the bank is its high net interest margins - is there a risk its current peers or even startups (such as the “digital” banks we have seen in the U.S.) try to undercut its loan pricing? Why hasn’t this happened up to now - is it due to one or more durable competitive advantages?

NH: Bank Norwegian has operated for over a dozen years without having margin pressure or competitors undercutting rates. This is because it is challenging to receive a new banking license and thus an oligopoly has existed in unsecured consumer lending markets in the Nordics. In addition, incumbent Nordic banks offer unsecured loans for existing customers at similar rates to Bank Norwegian and other pure-play consumer banks. Lastly, management considers “micro-targeting” of customers a key competitive advantage as their systems and scorecards based on historical data allow for different pricing and terms based on the specific application.

Thanks to Nexxus Holdings for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nexxus Holdings is long NOFI