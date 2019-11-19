Value Stocks: Gaining Attention Again

Whether or not this will be the case depends a lot upon what the Federal Reserve does and how it interprets its role in future policy decisions.

There is growing evidence that some investors began to move back into value stocks late this summer or early this fall and that there is indication that this will continue.

There is some indication that "value investing" might be making a return to investment strategy after being out-of-fashion for more than a decade.

Interesting that both Robin Wigglesworth of the Financial Times and Michael Wursthorn of the Wall Street Journal chose to write an article on the return of investing in value stocks on the same day.

Investing in value stocks had been out-of-fashion for more than a decade.

According the Mr. Wursthorn, “the renewed interest” has come about only in the past three months.

Mr. Wursthorn writes:

The renewed interest has pushed the S&P 500 Value Index up 11 percent over the past three months, more than double the increase of its growth counterpart. The spurt of gains has lifted the value index ahead of the S&P 500 Growth index for 2019 and put it on pace for its strongest year since 2013. ... A growing number of investors say the rebound, which started in September and accelerated recently, has the potential to carry on and close the chapter on a decadelong stretch of dismal performance.

Mr. Wigglesworth writes:

Like an aging, unfancied boxer dusting themselves off for another fight, the most beaten-up school of money management is enjoying a comeback this autumn. The question is whether ‘value investing’ is merely landing a few punches, or has started a fightback that will see it wrest the belt back from its opponents.

“Value investing,” to Mr. Wigglesworth, “laid the groundwork for a more rigorous, conservative approach to investing that continues to resonate today.”

“Simply put,” he continues, value investing “involves unearthing under-appreciated securities trading at unfairly low prices.”

“Academics have found that stocks trading with low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios can, over time, beat the broader market.”

Mr. Wursthorn defines value investing as “buy[ing] shares” in companies “whose shares trade at a low multiple of their book value or net worth.”

The essence of value investing is that value is achieved “over time”… it is a longer-term phenomenon.

One invests in stocks that are “under valued” because they are “under-appreciated” or because they are trading at “unfairly low prices.” The investor holds onto the stocks until they become fully appreciated of until their price move significantly away from being “unfairly low.”

In this way, the performance of the value investor “beats” the performance of the stock market.

This view of value investing is the appropriate one in times when the general movement of stock prices is not up.

I would contend that the last ten or more years, the time period Mr. Wigglesworth refers to as the “chapter on a decadelong stretch of dismal performance,” was an exceptional period. That was a period when value investors produced a “dismal performance.”

To me, what defines the past ten years or more is the behavior of the Federal Reserve System.

As I have written many times before, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke set out to produce an economic recovery based upon a Federal Reserve-created wealth effect consisting of rising stock prices. The idea was that with stock prices rising and consumer wealth increasing, consumption expenditures would expand and provide the foundation of the economic recovery driving the United States out of the Great Recession.

The general consensus is that Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve were completely successful in what they set out to do. The stock market continually reached newer and higher highs, household wealth expanded, consumer spending grew strongly during this time and in 2019, the economic recovery expanded into its eleventh year.

During this time period, the Federal Reserve went thorough three rounds of quantitative easing and its officials supported the rise in stock prices with an implied “put” protecting the market’s downside. The Fed’s message always projected the belief that the central bank would always err on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid a repeat of the disaster that resulted in the 1937-8 depression.

One consequence of the constantly rising stock market during the last decade was that a buy-and-hold policy for investing in stocks became the surest bet and massive amounts of money moved into passive investment vehicles.

As Mr. Wursthorn quotes Ronald Temple, head of US equities at Lazard Asset Management, “Growth crushed value over the past five years.”

The question hanging over the market became, “how long will the Federal Reserve continue to underwrite rising stock prices?”

That is, “when would the Fed stop pumping up the market?

The answer to this question seemed to relate to the question about how the Federal Reserve was going to conduct monetary policy going forward. How would the current Fed chair Jerome Powell change the way the central bank does things?

The concern over the future of Federal Reserve policy became a bigger issue this summer and was surrounded by the concern over whether or not the Fed would begin to drop the range for the Federal Funds rate, the Fed’s target rate of interest.

During the summer and into the fall, I have written about this dilemma many times. My major concern had to do with how any changes in administering the Fed’s policy rate of interest might impact the relationship between the Federal Reserve and the stock market, whose current relationship went back at least ten years.

My argument centered around the possibility that the relationship that had existed for more than ten years might be broken and a new one put in its place.

Well, the Federal Reserve reduced its policy rate of interest on July 31, 2019… and then again on September 18… and then again on October 30.

Note that Mr. Wursthorn wrote, “A growing number of investors say the rebound, which started in September and accelerated recently….” The timing of the changes in investment strategy seem to have changed (if they have changed) right around the time that the Fed began changing how it was operating.

I can’t say more at this time. The reality of the situation is that we might have reached a “tipping point” in Federal Reserve behavior, one that will alter what investment strategies investors adopt. Maybe the era of passive investing prominence is over. If so, let’s get back to “value investing.”

