Gazprom: Solid Pick In A Time Of Geopolitical Uncertainty

In recent months, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) was able to clear the last hurdle that prevented it from building Nord Stream 2 in a timely manner. After Denmark's decision to give Gazprom a permit to build the pipeline in its territorial waters, Nord Stream 2 is expected to be finished in the upcoming months. The completion of the project will help the Russian gas giant to establish a stronger foothold in Europe, which will lead to the creation of additional shareholder value along the way. In addition, high operating and net margins, sustainable dividend policy, and attractive market price make Gazprom a perfect energy stock to own in a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

In July of 2018, I opened a long position in Gazprom but was not interested in holding it for a long time. Back then, I was worried that due to its close ties to Kremlin and the inability to successfully speed up the construction of Nord Stream 2, the company will lose a lot of shareholder value in the long run. My plan was to buy Gazprom stock at around $4.50 per share and close it by the end of 2018. However, a number of things changed since that time, which made me to reevaluate my thinking, and as of today, I continue to hold the company's stock that I purchased more than a year ago. Currently, I have no plans to sell it in a foreseeable future.

Major Developments

There were two major things that happened since the publication of my latest article on the company. First of all, the new Power of Siberia pipeline that stretches throughout all of Siberia all the way down to the Russian Far East and connects with Chinese pipeline near a city of Blagoveshchensk is nearly finished. Two weeks ago, Gazprom filled the pipeline with gas and expects to make it fully operational on December 1. Power of Siberia will help to improve already warm relations between Russia and China, and Gazprom will increase the annual supply of natural gas to PRC from 5 billion cubic meters in 2020 to 38 billion cubic meters in 2025.

In addition, as I have already noted, Nord Stream 2 received a green light, and Gazprom is finally on track to finish the project in the foreseeable future. The completion of the project will help Gazprom to diversify its gas distribution channels to Europe and decrease the risk of relying too much on Ukrainian transit pipeline. For those of you, who are unaware, at the beginning of 2018, Gazprom lost a Stockholm arbitration in which the Stockholm tribunal ruled that Gazprom must pay $4.63 billion in compensation to Ukrainian state-owned natural gas company Naftogaz. Naftogaz claimed that in 2014-2015 it delivered Gazprom's gas to its European customers through its Ukrainian pipeline but did not receive the full payment from Russians for that delivery. Currently, Gazprom paid only half of that sum, as it expects to win the appeal case in the Svea County Court of Appeals. Considering how unstable Ukrainian pipeline could be in the future, Nord Stream 2 will be able to decrease that risk and ensure that Gazprom is able to fulfill its obligations to its European partners.

Investment attractiveness

Out of all major global energy companies, Gazprom seems to be the most attractive investment at the moment. I have decided to make a competitive analysis and compare the company to its foreign energy conglomerates like Exxon (XOM), Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (BP), and others. The chart below clearly shows that Gazprom's stock performance in the last year exceeded the stock performance of its peers.

Source: Bloomberg

The major share price boost that occurred in May was thanks to Gazprom's decision to increase the dividend payment to its shareholders and give away 27% of its profits. In addition, the company plans to pay 50% of its earnings to investors within the next 2 years. The current TTM dividend yield is 6.5%.

From a valuation standpoint, despite the increase in share price, Gazprom's stock is still undervalued. The table below shows that the company's EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios of 0.98x, 2.88x and 3.28x, respectively, are considerably lower in comparison to the industry's median ratios of 1.01x, 6.86x, and 16.29x, respectively.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

In addition to low valuations, Gazprom's margins are insanely high if we compare them to others. With operating and net margins of 24.4% and 20%, respectively, Gazprom is without a doubt one of the most efficient energy companies in the world. For example, Exxon's operating margin is 5.8%, while BP's operating margin is 5%. Considering all of this, I would say that Gazprom is definitely attractive at the current market price and is undervalued in comparison to its peers. Thereby, its current price, in my opinion, is a bargain.

Risks

There are a number of risks that are associated with Gazprom stock. As a giant energy corporation, it has a deep connection to Kremlin officials, and as a result, it will always be exposed to political and geopolitical risks. Ukraine serves as a great example of that geopolitical risk. After the annexation of Crimea in 2014, a number of Russian companies and officials have been put on a sanctions list by Western lawmakers. As a result, the Russian economy started to decline and its currency depreciated in value. While Gazprom wasn't sanctioned back then, its stock price slightly dipped and wasn't able to fully recover until recently due to its exposure to the Russian economy.

In the last couple of years, the relationship between Russia and European Union slowly started to improve and we already see the slow recovery of the Russian economy. In 2018, the country's annual GDP growth rate was 2.26%. Later in December, Russian and Ukrainian Presidents will meet each in Paris and amongst other things, they could also be discussing the gas issue and the possible Gazprom-Naftogaz settlement.

As for economic risks, the price of natural gas has been declining since beginning of the year due to the high supply and low demand. The current price of $2.59 per MMBtu is down 16.31% YTD. In the short term, Gazprom's financials without a doubt will be affected by this decline. However, in the long run and at the current valuation, the company's stock is undervalued, and I can justify buying it considering all these risks.

Takeaway

While Gazprom stock has great exposure to political and economic risks, recent developments suggest that the company's worst days are behind it. Thanks to low multiples, high margins, and sustainable dividend policy, Gazprom, in my opinion, is one of the best undervalued energy plays on the market right. Considering all of this, I decided to continue to hold my long position in the company and have no reason to close it in a foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.