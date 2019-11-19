Caesars Entertainment: The Die Is Cast

The merged entity plans to synergize operational efficiency with rewards and tables systems to take on bigger players.

A smaller and operationally more efficient Eldorado Resorts has acquired Caesars Entertainment, an iconic brand in the casino business.

Are Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shareholders in for good times after its just-approved merger agreement with Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI)?

Per the merger deal, Caesars stock has been valued at $12.75 and the consideration involves payment of $8.40 per share in cash plus 0.0899 shares of ERI common stock for each Caesars share. Caesars market price is $13.04 and Eldorado is quoting $53.40 as on 19 Nov. 2019. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

The Caesars stock has been on a runaway rally since the Eldorado deal was announced in June 2019, leading investors to question if the good news has already been discounted or whether this is just the beginning of good times? Here’s my analysis:

Eldorado-Caesars: Largest Iconic Gaming Company in the U.S.

Caesars with a (−) 1.15 TTM EPS and a mammoth 7.52 D/E ratio is a beleaguered Goliath; Eldorado is an efficient and cash-rich David. Both are in the casino, entertainment, and resorts business.

Both companies own valuable and attractive regional properties, and the icing on the cake is the Caesars reward program and its brand perception.

The Supreme Court too laid on some additional icing by striking down prohibitions on professional and college game betting. U.S. casino revenues hit $41.7 billion last year.

The merged company will have in its assets (and these are really huge iconic brands) 60 owned, operated and managed casino resorts in 16 states, and can now turn up the heat on larger players such as Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). The deal seems solidly synergistic.

Growing and New Business of the Merged Entity

Caesars currently operates 29 sportsbooks as in Sept. 2019 and is likely to launch a new one in Pennsylvania in Q4 2019. It will also be allowed to operate in Indiana from Jan. 2020. Caesars can now operate Harrah's New Orleans till 2054 and is working towards adding new restaurants and a new hotel. It is an expensive deal, but when you take the synergies into account, it seems like it will pay off. Return on capital is estimated to be between 10% and 15%. Eldorado plans to leverage Caesars’ excess real estate for future development. These new properties will be built for the new merged entity or in a partnership, since many companies are eager to do business in the Vegas Strip. Caesars “owns a lot of land in that area and there could be opportunity” (per Tom Reeg - Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado, ad verbatim) Eldorado also intends to monetize many Caesars’ assets that are not being efficiently exploited. For example, built-in payment streams that are being currently ignored. It also plans to add value to its own existing systems by building in Caesars reward program and game table systems. Such optimization will lead to higher profits and healthier cash flows. The optimization and debt reduction has already begun: Caesars Entertainment has sold its Rio All-Suite Hotel for $516.3m so that it can focus on its strip properties. Eldorado too has sold properties worth $615M to finance Caesars’ acquisition.

The Debt Risk

Caesars’ net debt of $17.332B has been swallowed by Eldorado, which already has a net debt of $2.95B (as per the Q3 2019 Earnings Call). At this moment, Americans are gambling, and economic activity is doing reasonably well, and, therefore, servicing debt doesn’t seem like a big ask.

But what could happen if the Fed’s recession fears come true? What if the gambling and leisure economy takes a hit? For sure, this is a risk factor.

On the flipside, Trump is applying pressure on the Fed to reduce rates to zero, and if that were to happen over the medium term, the merged entity’s interest costs would drop dramatically, leading to a solid boost to its bottomline.

Charts

Both stocks have experienced a spectacular rally after the merger was announced. Even now, the charts are solidly bullish.

Summing Up

Caesars Entertainment has reported a Q3 2019 loss on account of impairment costs because the company’s Rio All-Suites property was sold at a price that was lower than the company’s valuation. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Harrah's Mardi Gras Tower too were closed for room renovation.

Eldorado has reported improved margins in the third quarter despite seasonal factors.

My analysis is that, though the charts seem bombastic, the initial excitement of the merger is largely built into the price, and both CZR and ERI market prices depend on actual performance. Q3 2019 numbers are muted for valid reasons, but going forward, investors will expect to see improvements in profits and cash flows.

Therefore, though the news is great, charts are bullish, and there seems to be no Brutus lurking to slay Caesars, an investor should consider Caesars only for the medium-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.