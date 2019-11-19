Home Depot: Stock Needed To Take A Break

I would only reconsider an entry into HD after the company's investor conference next month, when the 2020 outlook should be communicated.

Home Depot's third quarter results and guidance trim were far from inspiring, but neither did they seem overly concerning.

I don't believe that Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) 3Q19 results could be characterized as disastrous. Sure, revenues of $27.2 billion missed consensus as comps also fell one percentage point short of expectations. Meanwhile, EPS of $2.53 failed to beat expectations for the first time since mid-2016. Sales guidance for the rest of the year took a modest haircut, largely the result of strategic initiatives taking a bit longer to bear fruit. I bet that most Home Depot shareholders can live with less-than-impressive earnings results every now and then.

Rather than financial performance, I believe that this Tuesday's 5% stock price selloff can be best explained by rich valuations that needed to come down in the face of only modest growth expectations and a still mixed macroeconomic environment.

On the financial performance

Home Depot managed to produce positive comps across all its major geographic segments, from the U.S. divisions to Canada and Mexico. Number of customer transactions was up in the low-single digits, and so was average ticket price.

As I had anticipated in my earnings preview, lumber prices continued to drag revenues down, although comps in this particular merchandise department should get progressively easier over the next two quarters. In what pertains to the top line, and consistent with my stance ahead of earnings day, not much seems to have gone terribly wrong for Home Depot in 3Q19.

Margins also held up fairly well over year-ago levels as I had been expecting, despite a few challenges. Op margin pulled back by a modest 20 bps that was consistent with last quarter's dip, reflecting a number of factors that include lower lumber pricing, increased tariffs and infrastructure costs associated with the One Home Depot initiative.

An effective tax rate of 24.5% may have been a bit richer than many expected, which could in part explain net income that dipped by about 3% YOY - I had been expecting timid, low single-digit growth instead. But, once again, Home Depot did its magic by repurchasing additional shares, even if the company's net debt position deteriorated by a bit over $1 billion YOY. Due in part to share retirement, EPS of $2.53 stayed largely flat YOY and met consensus expectations.

On the stock

To reiterate, Home Depot's third quarter results and guidance trim were far from inspiring - but neither were they overly concerning, in my view. The retailer continues to perform fairly well, managing to grow comps modestly across the board while working to increase digital sales and improve customer experience in the store.

But given the company's lower growth profile (long-term EPS growth expectations have dipped into single-digit territory, see graph above), it seemed a bit aggressive for HD to trade at a current year P/E of over 23x. The multiple has come down more than one full turn following the earnings release, and additional share price weakness could unveil a buying opportunity in the near future.

Next on Home Depot's calendar is the December 11 investor conference, when I expect the company to share its 2020 guidance. Regarding the narrative for the foreseeable future, not much should change in the next four weeks, leading me to believe that a potentially cautious outlook should match expectations at best. After this event, I will probably assess the company's short-to-mid term prospects again and reconsider an entry into the stock, if valuations suggest good timing.

