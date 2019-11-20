U.S. Private Sector Books $93.27 Billion Surplus In October

National markets could be expected to be stable to rising into November 2019 based on this result.

A net add to the private domestic sector of some $119.37 billion overall for October.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro-fiscal flows for October 2019 and their impact on investment markets. The aim is to see what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy given there is a one-month lagged impact from these flows into November.

A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

Expressed as a chart, one can see very clearly that the Federal deficit is the private sector surplus below. See the interplay of the red and green lines.

For the healthiest private domestic sector (and markets), one needs the green line to be as high and positive as possible.

As a matter of accounting, if one adds the green line and the blue line together, it sums to the red line. This shows that the US government deficit pays for both the private sector surplus and the external sector deficit.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data with the stock market superimposed over it.

The above chart has been presented in line format this month as, in this format, it shows clearly the peaks and troughs. If you move the blue line forward one to one and a half months, you have your trend that matches peaks and troughs in the stock market. Tops in the stock market are generally matched with peaks in deficit spending.

The result for October is an add of $136B into the private domestic sector.

A similar result can be seen with the growth in US government debt shown below.

For most of the calendar year, US government debt creation of treasuries was completely flat. The flatness was due to the debt ceiling. The stock market was likewise flat. When the debt ceiling suspension and government budget deal were completed in August treasury creation began again. One sees from the chart above that during August, September and October, the stock of treasuries (private sector savings) rose from approximately $22 trillion to over $23 trillion. At this time, the stock market began rising again too. This means that over 1 trillion growth dollars have been added to the private sector economy over the last three months. This is a phenomenal growth rate and the reason for rising asset markets.

Details into how and why the stock of treasuries have grown and the impact that this will have are covered in this article by SA Author ANG Traders.

The good thing about the US government is that it plans to keep adding to the private domestic sector well into the future at a rate of over 4% of GDP each year. The chart below from the CBO shows this and comes from a recent update. Most of the spending is locked in by law, and this makes it safe from the fickle to and throw of politics.

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

The chart below shows what happens when this is not the case.

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

The Clinton surplus years of the late 1990s gave us the dot-com recession and stock market crash. Similarly, declining deficit spending and the small primary surplus in 2004-2007 gave us the Global Financial Crisis.

It is comforting to see that deficit spending is widening into the future, and this puts off the prospect of recession and a stock market crash.

The CBO is useful for this sort of analysis as they are privy to US government spending programs information and applicable law as it comes in and out of force.

The table below shows credit creation over the same period:

(Source: US Federal Reserve)

Total bank credit increased by a modest 3.1% in October and nowhere near as strong as in the following two months where things were really looking good.

The actual numbers are shown in the table below:

In October, only $26.1 billion was added to the private sector from loan creation by commercial banks. It is good that the US Government put so much in this month to help the balance of accounts overall.

The above table shows that the major areas of downward change are treasury and government securities-related loan activity. I would imagine that banks have now replenished their required reserves from the recent SOMA loans, and now, this burst of treasury security loan activity is over. Tier 1 assets are now back in balance.

If banks got their required reserves directly from the Fed discount window on demand, instead of the interbank market, things would be smoother and more reliable. No sudden shortages of reserves, no knee jerk mega SOMA repo auctions. Just steady as she goes.

Similarly, if the Federal government stopped taxing and simply issued bonds to fund new spending, there would be no more sudden drainage in bank reserves when this money moved into the treasury cash balance at tax time. Just a steady and sustained net add to fuel a growing economy and population.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account data is reported quarterly and so must be averaged to get a monthly result.

The US current account deficit narrowed to $128.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 from $136.2 billion in the previous period, or 2.4 percent of GDP, down from 2.6 percent in the first quarter. Spread over three months, this is $42.73 billion per month.

One can take the numbers above and calculate the total financial flows for October and estimate how these will impact investment markets in November and beyond.

Last month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [136 billion] + [-$42.73*]

*Estimate

[P] = $93.27 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation [C] for October 2019 to work out the net change in money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand $93.27 billion + $26.1 billion = $119.37 billion net add.

This is a moderate result and good for markets. November will see a moderate rise and is indeed doing that.

What will December bring? The table below is from the monthly treasury statement and shows the results for the same time last year.

(Source: US Treasury)

The December results are dictated by the flows for November that are usually seasonably very strong and then followed by a weak December and January. October was stronger than last year, and we can expect the same for November, given the splurge of spending from the new budget and also from the US Government catching up on spending it was not able to do due to the debt ceiling crisis this summer.

If seasonable patterns are maintained, December should be good and likely the peak until the big flows in February create a peak in March.

What is interesting about the Monthly Treasury Report table above is that a surplus is listed as a negative number (which it is for the private domestic sector) and deficit spending is listed as a positive number. That is, the good thing about mathematics is that you cannot hide the truth behind some thought up reasonable sounding false narrative.

While the US government cash flows are seasonable and predictable, private bank credit creation is not, and we have no idea what contribution to the total flows it will make. It is a wild card that can make the difference between famine and feast.

The current account can also be estimated in advance and has a seasonable flow to it. It is a steady flow of about $40-50B each month to foreign owners of Federal bank accounts in return for real resources shipped in from overseas.

The chart below, prepared in consultation with Mr. Robert P. Balan, shows the above flows added together on a rate of change basis over time. The chart also shows the co-variance with the rate of change of GDP, the S&P 500 and the US 10-year treasury bond. The good news is that the blue (fiscal flow line) is rising strongly upwards, and the rest follow this lead, each with its own lag characteristic.

The good news is that the flow rate of the sum of the fiscal flows (blue line) is increasing going into the end of the calendar year. Note that it falls in the first quarter of 2020.

The national fiscal flow pattern must be compared to the global picture. The national finances are the weather, whereas the global financial flows are the climate. The chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service shows the global financial flows on a rate-of-change basis.

The fiscal flows in the rest of the world are rising at present, shown by the dashed purple line for US Fed balance sheet and the black dashed line for the G5 most significant economies in the world balance sheets.

The solid lines show how assets move with systemic flows.

The stage is well and truly set for a traditional seasonal Christmas stock market/end of year rally. One could look at moving out of bonds and cash (TLT and UUP) and into the stock market (SPYG, QQQ, DIA, UPRO ) into Christmas and the New Year with an expectation to exit or take some profits off the table in the first quarter of 2020.

The fiscal flow background going forward is very bullish and good to see.

