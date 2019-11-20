Why I Am Downgrading Brookfield Asset Management

I believe management is being overly optimistic regarding the value of its shares. Given that BAM's valuation isn't as compelling as it once was, I am downgrading it to a buy instead of a strong buy.

Growth continues to surge across the business, with solid performance in both asset management as well as invested capital.

At the beginning of the year, I highlighted Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) as my top pick for 2019. Since then, it has rewarded my vote of confidence with an outperformance that has nearly doubled the total return of the S&P 500 (SPY):

Data by YCharts

That being said, while there is no reason to sell the stock given the ongoing strong performance and continued positive long-term outlook for the business, the run-up in valuation has removed the compelling valuation potential for the business. As a result, I am downgrading BAM to a buy from my previous rating as my top strong buy.

Q3: Continued Robust Growth

Q3 results released earlier this month confirmed that the company's strong growth momentum is continuing.

A key component of its current and future growth strength was management's completion of its 61% stake acquisition of Oaktree Capital Management during the quarter (September 30th). This added a whopping $102 billion in fee bearing capital to BAM's business, helping overall fee bearing capital to grow by $110 billion during the quarter.

Fund inflows helped drive a 35% increase in fee-related earnings during the quarter and strong market performance in the company's limited partnerships (Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Brookfield Renewable (BEP), Brookfield Business (BBU), and Brookfield Property (BPY)) added an additional $7 billion in fee bearing capital and boosted fee-related earnings further.

BAM also continued to recycle capital, selling $1 billion worth of assets and investing $8 billion during the quarter.

All of this activity enabled the company to generate $632 million of free cash flow during the quarter (~$2.5 billion on an annualized basis). Perhaps more importantly, excluding market-dependent earnings (i.e., performance fees and realized carry) still left the company with $593 million ($2.4 billion annualized) to distribute to investors and/or reinvest.

FFO growth was less impressive, only increasing by 2% during the quarter, though this was largely due to mark-to-market losses in the financial assets portfolio. FFO is not nearly as important in this business as growth in fee bearing capital, realized carry, and free cash flow.

Balance Sheet Resiliency

BAM's balance sheet also continues to be a point of strength as the company has effectively balanced growth with a conservative, measured approach to deploying capital ($14 billion of core liquidity and $51 billion of uncalled funds, giving them a record $65 billion of deployable capital on hand). This is especially key for a company like this, given the enormous amount of pension and sovereign wealth fund capital that is tied up in their investments as well as the complicated web of leverage and other forms of financing that the business employs. As a result, the corporate debt to capitalization ratio of just 16% and the average debt maturity term of 10 years imply that BAM should be well prepared to weather a downturn without threatening the longevity of the business and the vast majority of its investments.

Management's commitment to responsible balance sheet management was recognized by Fitch Ratings' recent assignment of a long-term issuer default rating of A- and a short-term IDR of F2 to the company along with a stable outlook. both solid investment-grade levels; outlook is stable.

Real Asset Outlook

While the current performance is strong and the balance sheet is well-positioned to weather a downturn, the long-term outlook for real assets remains very attractive. This is because, in a world of low interest rates, real assets offer:

(1) Higher income yields: The 10-year Treasury yield is hovering around 2%, but real assets will often trade at yields in the 6-10% range and can be leveraged at very low interest rates to generate even greater cash-on-cash returns.

(2) Greater total returns: Real assets generate high income, but they also appreciate in value and grow cash flow. A well-located office tower may yield 6% and grow in value by 3% per year. Add to that a bit of leverage and you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns. This is further compounded by the fact that long-term debt is available at low interest costs right now.

(3) Inflation protection: One of the biggest and most underrated risks today is accelerating inflation. Real assets serve as a cash flowing hedge against this destructive force, as their income and values tend to grow along with inflation.

(4) Valuable Diversification: Traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are highly volatile. However, adding real assets - with their more stable long-term cash flows - to a portfolio can create stability in returns.

This thesis has already begun to play out, as in just 10 years, institutional capital in this space has almost tripled, and another ~$50 trillion is expected in the decade ahead.

Source

This trend will likely continue to drive strong growth in the asset management business for large, competitively advantaged real asset managers like BAM for years to come.

In fact, in its recent Investor Day Presentation, management pointed out that a further 100 basis point compression in cap rates across its portfolio (potentially driven by a combination of further interest rate declines in the U.S. and expected increased global demand for real assets) would add an incredible $20 to the plan value of its shares.

Valuation

With such strong growth performance and a recently affirmed A-rating for balance sheet strength, why am I downgrading shares? As the saying goes, price is what you pay, value is what you get. While the value of BAM shares is unmistakable and the business' likelihood of generating further value for investors far into the future is strong, due to the strong outperformance thus far this year, BAM shares no longer present compelling value, though still worth holding and not overvalued.

While management's third-quarter report supplemental estimates the share "plan" (i.e., fair) value at $80.14 (making the current $57.42 share price look really cheap by comparison), I view management's assessment with a skeptical eye. In addition to the fact that management teams rarely underestimate their company's value when presenting (i.e., promoting) it to the public, they often significantly overstate the company's value proposition. BAM - despite management's conservative nature and highly respected track record - is likely no exception given that management has a lot of money invested in the shares. Furthermore, as recently demonstrated by the Oaktree acquisition, management is not shy about issuing new BAM shares in order to fund acquisitions. Therefore, keeping the share price high is vitally important to both their personal fortunes as well as continuing to grow the business via acquisition.

The current "estimate" of fair value is especially suspect because management suddenly expanded their plan value multiple for annualized fee-related earnings from 20x to 25x.

Source

Below we see that only a quarter ago, the multiple assigned was a mere 20x:

Source

Why is management making this adjustment? Perhaps some may claim that an increasingly dovish outlook for interest rates and growing demand for real assets warrants the higher multiple. Perhaps the addition of Oaktree Capital and the synergies between the two businesses warrant it. However, I always felt that the 20x multiple was stretching it as well, especially given where we are in the business cycle and the heavy leverage placed on BAM's invested capital. Personally, I favor a 15x multiple on fee-related earnings, a 7.5x multiple on target carry interest (since these are rather choppy and cyclical), and using the quoted public market valuations of the invested capital (reducing net invested capital to $29.2 billion instead of $33.8 billion). This would bring BAM's fair value to $62.8 billion instead of $84.5 billion, rendering share fair value at $59.6. This implies that shares are only trading at a slight discount to fair value, making them a buy, but unlikely to generate market-crushing performance from current values and no longer offering the margin of safety that I like to see when buying shares in a company.

Investor Takeaway

BAM has rewarded investors very well this year. With interest rates looking poised to remain lower for longer, the shift to real assets will likely only accelerate. Experienced and competitively advantaged owner-operators like BAM will be in a prime position to benefit from this trend. While shares are no longer a strong buy, they remain attractively priced as a fairly conservative, long-term investment. For yield and value-focused investors looking for general diversified exposure to the real asset space, I recommend Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and Energy Transfer (ET) instead of BAM, both of which offer compelling yields, growth, and deep value at current prices. For more enterprising investors, the small and mid-cap REIT and MLP spaces remain full of alpha-rich opportunities that will benefit from the rush to real assets as well.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with over 1100 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of over 1100 "landlords" before we hike the price!





Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP, BEP, BPR, BBU, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.