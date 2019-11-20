AT&T: Rally On

The company is gearing up to roll nationwide 5G and HBO Max next year which is why these sophisticated investors are bullish on the company.

AT&T's (NYSE:T) shares are up by about 50% from their 52-week lows, but the rally could still continue. The latest 13F filings data reveals that institutional investors bought the telecom giant's shares in significant quantities during the last reporting cycle, while its shares were still on the rise. This suggests that the telecom giant's shares may still have plenty of room to rise before it actually tops out. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Institutional Activity

Let me start by saying that institutional investors tend to have several tools at their disposal which ordinary retail investors generally don't. This could include access to company managements, having supply chain connections and enterprise-grade data amongst other factors. Also, this class of investors usually invests in companies with a medium to long-term time horizon. So, tracking institutional trading activity can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a particular company and its shares may be headed next.

As far as AT&T is concerned, there was an overall institutional net buying of about 45.5 million shares in the last reporting cycle. This marks an increase of about 0.62% which, arguably, doesn't seem like a significant increase at the first glance. However, we must keep a few things in mind while attaching a subjective tag of "large increase" or a "marginal increase" to this figure.

First, AT&T's shares have been rallying for the better part of the past year. They're up by about 50% and about 40% from their 52-week lows and year to date, respectively. This is an impressive increase, especially for a stock that's currently yielding over 5%. So, it's understandable that a broad swath of institutional investors would want to book profits at the current levels and allocate capital to other securities.

However, the overall net buying in AT&T's shares in the last 13F reporting cycle was contrary to that line of thinking. A broad swath of its institutional investors added to their positions rather than trimming or selling them altogether, thereby highlighting how bullish they are on AT&T and its growth prospects.

Now, the screenshot above from NASDAQ reveals that institutions did book profits in the last reporting cycle. However, note that the number of institutions that added AT&T to their existing positions or initiated fresh longs in the company, outnumbered those that trimmed or sold off their positions entirely. This resulted in the net buying of about 45.5 million shares.

I took a dive into the trading activity of AT&T's 10 largest institutional investors to see how they responded to its recent rally. These entities have a significant dollar exposure to the telecom giant's shares, and I wanted to see if these big guys traded any differently. The results were rather interesting.

First, 7 out of its 10 largest institutional investors accumulated the telecom giant's shares in the last 13F reporting cycle. Next, some of these 10 largest institutions collectively sold about 4.3 million of the telecom giant's shares, but the remaining collectively bought about 49.8 million. The disparity between the magnitude of buying versus selling is huge; this group of institutions bought about 12 times the number of shares that it sold.

This goes to highlight the level of conviction these institutions have in AT&T's growth prospects, even after the recent rally in its shares, which is an encouraging sign for long-side retail investors. But why exactly are these institutional investors so bullish on AT&T's growth prospects?

Bullish for a Reason

Well, AT&T's top two segments by revenue contribution happen to be its Mobility and Entertainment divisions, and both the segments have their own share of growth prospects that have the potential to propel the overall company's growth in the next several quarters.

For starters, AT&T is already seeing healthy net adds in its mobility division of late. Its management noted during their Q3 earnings call that they're gearing to deploy nationwide 5G in 2020. Its smaller rivals are still a few quarters behind on their 5G plans which presents an opportunity for AT&T.

This means that anyone looking to migrate to 5G services in the first half of 2020 would have only a handful of options to choose from. This dynamic, in my opinion, has the potential to bolster AT&T's net adds and its mobility division's financial growth in the coming quarters at least.

This won't be a linear progression though. I believe AT&T and Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) overlapping 5G markets would see heightened competition, and their share gains will variably fluctuate based on their pricing tiers, coverage area (mmWave has poor building penetration) and speed comparisons.

Besides, per our database, AT&T has been losing video subscribers at an alarming rate over the recent quarters. But AT&T is looking to reinvigorate subscriber as well as financial growth in its Entertainment Group with the unveiling of its streaming service, HBO Max, scheduled for May 2020 with over 10,000 hours of premium content.

Now, I don't expect it to become a major threat to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first year itself. That would be an unrealistic expectation. Also, it's just too early to say that AT&T's premium content would give Netflix a run for its money, without looking at the HBO Max platform or seeing its show ratings/viewership.

However, with AT&T's deep pockets, its competitive think tank, its diverse network of offerings and an extensive reach to the masses, I do believe that the telecom giant would be able to encroach in Netflix's territory in a gradual and a consistent manner starting with next year. This growth might as well stabilize its rampant video subscriber losses within its entertainment group.

Final Thoughts

If there was any legitimate risk factor attached with AT&T's growth story, we would have seen an extensive profit booking in its 13F institutional trading data. But that scenario did not play out here. Institutional investors have clearly grown bullish on AT&T even though its shares have rallied quite a bit over the recent months, and there's a good reason for it.

The investing community was pondering on how poorly managed AT&T was, and how it was stagnating, till about a few months ago. Fast forward to the end of 2019 and the discussion has now shifted to how quickly AT&T will grow over the coming two years.

All this, in my opinion, is worthy of praise and leads me to suggest that AT&T is a solid investment option with plenty of upside in store. Good Luck!

