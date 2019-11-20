Crude Oil: Inventory-Price Modelling Implications For 2020

But other factors such as production in Iran and Venezuela could have major impacts.

Using inventories to predict oil prices has some merit, but it is only one factor to consider. For example, last October and November, crude oil prices crashed, leading up to the imposition of sanctions on Iranian oil, and the granting of waivers. That price development had nothing to do with U.S. crude oil inventories.

Today, oil prices are down based on a Reuters report that Russia may not agree to deeper cuts at the December OPEC+ meeting. "We expect uneasy talks in December. Russia will not categorically agree to (deepen) cuts in winter," a source said.

Nevertheless, I used regression analysis to determine what the EIA's inventory forecasts implies for oil prices. I found that three versions predict lower oil prices for 2020.

First, I used monthly global OECD stocks and monthly WTI futures prices from 2010 through 2018. The r-squared value of the actual v. fitted prices is 78%.

I used the November EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predictions of future OECD inventories to arrive at a prediction of WTI futures prices, given the model above.

Comparing prices from the regression to crude futures dated November 18th, the regression implies crude prices will drop in 2020 approaching $45 by year-end.

I constructed a second regression model using monthly U.S. total commercial inventories (crude plus products) instead of global OECD stocks from 2010 to 2018. The r-squared of the regression was also 78%.

I used the November EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predictions of future U.S. commercial inventories to arrive at a prediction of WTI futures prices, given the second model above.

Comparing prices from the regression to crude futures dated November 18th, the regression again implies crude prices will drop in 2020.

Finally, I constructed a third regression model using U.S. crude oil inventories alone for the period 2010 to 2018. The r-squared of the regression dropped to 73 %.

I used the November EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predictions of future U.S. crude oil inventories to arrive at a prediction of WTI futures prices, given the third model above.

Comparing prices from the regression to crude futures dated November 18th, the regression again implies crude prices will drop in 2020.

Conclusions

I know some may say the EIA's inventory predictions are wrong. However, the EIA has correctly predicted the rise in U.S. crude stocks this 4Q19 when there have been others expecting crude stocks to drop.

Using the three regression models I presented and forecasts for 2020, all give the same conclusion, that crude futures prices will drop in 2020, not rise. But there are many other considerations, such as if the Iran sanctions are lifted, allowing its exports to return, or if PDVSA is able to restore some of Venezuela's production with the help of Rosneft.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.