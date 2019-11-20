Kohl's: This May Not Be The Bottom

As earnings growth expectations continue to come down, I find it reasonable to think that KSS may not yet have found its bottom.

It was hard to find much strength in Kohl's most recent quarter to support a more bullish view on the stock.

It was a very tough third quarter for retailer Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). Try as I may, it was hard to find much strength in the company's most recent earnings report to support a more bullish view on the stock, whose price is now inches away from reaching 52-week lows.

Regarding the headline numbers, merchandise revenues of $4.36 billion barely moved YOY, on comps of 0.4% that missed consensus by 40 bps. EPS adjusted for gains on debt retirement missed expectations by a mile, landing at $0.74 against consensus estimate of $0.86.

Not much to celebrate

Management seemed much more upbeat than the financial results suggested that they should be. CEO Michelle Glass was "pleased to report that the business recaptured momentum during the third quarter, returning to growth" on "continued strength in digital, improved store performance and improvement across all lines of business vs. the first half". The optimism seemed inconsistent with a discouraging combination of sharp gross and op margin contraction, below-consensus earnings and sizable 2019 guidance cut.

While the early third quarter back-to-school season proved to be a success, as previewed on Kohl's 2Q19 earnings day, September suffered from the challenges typical of the competitive department retail space: a fierce promotional environment leading Kohl's to "invest in pricing" (i.e. dial-up merchandise discounting) and marketing. Not a surprise, the women's department was a disappointment once again, particularly in casual apparel, while digital sales increased at a mid-teen pace that I consider modest.

Regarding profitability, nothing seems to have gone Kohl's way. Adjusted op margin pulled back by more than one percentage point, sharing with 2Q19 the title of "quarter with most severe margin contraction" since mid-2017. At play here was not only pricing weakness, but also unfavorable revenue mix, heavy supply chain costs, wage rate pressures, increased expenses associated with the Amazon (AMZN) return program, and higher in-store overhead expenses related to brand launches needed to spark top-line growth.

In the last column of the non-GAAP P&L above, I attempted to estimate the EPS impact of each line item's YOY change. Notice how Kohl's earnings benefited only from tamer depreciation and interest expenses, as well as lower share count. Without these largely non-operational items, the company's EPS could have dipped YOY by more than the already eye-catching 24-cent drop that was reported.

On the stock

Following 3Q19 earnings, I have become more convinced that Kohl's may not be one of the thriving players in the competitive brick-and-mortar retail space. This group is much more likely to include names like Target (TGT), TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) instead, while higher-end apparel brands like Nike (NKE) and Lululemon (LULU) will likely continue to use their robust DTC channels to capture market share.

I continue to believe that KSS is a risky play at current levels, even at P/E multiples that have once again entered single-digit territory (see graph above). With comps remaining modest and under pressure, margins continuing to deteriorate and earnings growth expectations probably coming down further from the double-digit levels reached in early 2019, I find it reasonable to think that KSS may not have found its bottom yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.