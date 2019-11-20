Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Part 5

PNNT and GBDC are reporting quarterly results this week, and investors should be watching for the issues discussed in this article and be ready to make changes.

This article discusses two BDCs with very different risk profiles: PNNT (12% yield) and GBDC (8% yield), as well as PNNTG (5.5% yield; PNNT's new Baby Bond).

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments to generate an adequate yield from their portfolios.

In October, I presented a series of articles discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding over 10% and their safer baby bonds/preferred shares currently yielding around 6%.

... and this article discusses two BDCs with very different risk profiles that report results later this week:

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) - 8% yield (including special dividends)

(including special dividends) PennantPark Investment (PNNT) - 12% yield

Also included is information about PNNT's Baby Bond that trading under the symbol PNNTG currently yielding around 5.5% after taking into account accrued interest.

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%", interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. I found the following chart included in a recent article, "The History of Interest Rates Over 670 Years":

Source: Visual Capitalist

BDCs pay higher-than-average yields, with the average BDC currently yielding over 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. For discussion of portfolio allocations, please see the previously linked article.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Assessing Risk for BDCs

As mentioned in Part 1 and "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs", assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation, including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn. One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a "vintage analysis" that takes into account many aspects, including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK, and cash yields. BDCs that were lending during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy, as we have seen with MCC, FSK, FSC (now OCSL), PTMN, CPTA, BKCC, TCAP (now BBDC), GARS, and TCRD. Many of the other BDCs that I have considered "higher risk" are already experiencing credit issues and will likely get worse over the coming quarters.

After going through this analysis each quarter, there is a clear trend with riskier vintages and ongoing or upcoming credit issues that I include in the 'Watch List" for each BDC and will discuss for GBDC and PNNT next.

GBDC Risk Profile "Quick Update"

GBDC is a "safer" lower-yield BDC for many reasons, including strong covenant protections, over 90% of the portfolio in senior secured and one stop "bank quality" loans, and one of the lowest stated portfolio yields in the industry (typically indicating higher credit quality). GBDC's continued focus on "quality over quantity" has resulted in lower portfolio growth and/or a reduced portfolio yield, but dividend coverage has remained stable due to the investor-friendly incentive fee structure.

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

New investment commitments totaled $157 million, where approximately 14% were senior secured loans, 84% were one stop loans, and 2% were in the SLF and junior debt.

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Joerns Healthcare ($1.8 million FV, $3.2 million cost) was added to non-accrual during the quarter. The other three investments that were on non-accrual included Aris Teleradiology ($0.8 million FV, $3.2 million cost), Uinta Brewing Company ($0.8 million FV, $0.9 million cost), and Tresys Technology Holdings ($3.8 million FV, $4.5 million cost). However, one of these investments was repaid in full subsequent to quarter-end, which was likely Tresys, as discussed next, and was marked up by $2.0 million as shown in the following table.

Flipping to the next two slides, the number of non-accrual investments increased from three to four investments, one of which was fully repaid with 100% recovery on our remaining principal balance subsequent to quarter end. As of June 30, 2019, non-accrual investments as a percentage of total investments at cost and fair value were 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.



Source: GBDC Earnings Call Transcript

It is important to remember that GBDC has 225 portfolio companies, so three to four on non-accrual is to be expected. As shown in the previous table, GBDC's "watch list" investments only account for 3.4% of the portfolio fair value, which is considered low. Safer BDCs typically have around 3-5% of the portfolio that needs to be "watched", including ORCC, TSLX, CSWC, MAIN, SUNS, and PFLT.

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Tresys Technology Holdings was reportedly purchased by DC Capital Partners and then merged with Owl Cyber Defense. Owl's CTO mentioned that the two companies are "very complementary" because Owl is practiced in hardware security, while Tresys specializes in software security.

Joerns Healthcare recently filed for bankruptcy and received approval for its restructuring plan that would eliminate $320 million of debt, with existing loans converted into equity and an additional $40 million of new financing to support Joerns' ongoing operations and continued investments. Joerns will move forward under new ownership composed of its prepetition secured lenders who have designated as initial board members, including Patrick Hayes (Golub Capital). Including the SLF exposure, GBDC had around $8.2 million marked at 62% of cost.

Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income remains low, with only $1.8 million over the last three quarters accounting for around 1.5% of total income. However, GBDC does not accrue PIK interest if the portfolio company valuation indicates that the PIK interest is not likely to be collectible. One of the investments that I am watching closely is Oliver Street Dermatology that has been marked down over the previous quarters and was partially (1.0%) converted to PIK:

Q. I saw the - a change to the mark and addition of a PIK component to Oliver Street Dermatology. So wanted to ask what's going on there?



A. I’m going defer discussing a specific situation like Oliver Street. I don’t think it is an appropriate topic for this call.



Source: GBDC Earnings Call Transcript

PPT Management Holdings has been discussed in previous reports and is also a portfolio investment for CGBD, which has marked this investment at 85% of cost (see CGBD report).

During calendar Q2 2019, GBDC's net asset value (“NAV”) per share remained stable at $15.95 but has increased 23 out of the last 28 quarters, after excluding the impact from previous special dividends:

Net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency of $200,000, or less than $0.01 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was the result of $700,000 of net realized losses and $0.5 million of net unrealized depreciation.



Source: GBDC Earnings Call Transcript

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

GBDC Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth-Quarter Portfolio Update

On October 9, 2019, GBDC announced that it had originated $130.4 million in new middle-market investment commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Approximately 87% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 10% were senior secured loans, and approximately 3% were equity securities. Of the new middle-market investment commitments, $120.7 million funded at close.

On September 16, 2019, GBDC completed its acquisition of Golub Capital Investment Corporation (“GCIC”), with GBDC as the surviving company. Including $2.3 billion of investments acquired from GCIC and factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains (losses) at GBDC, total investments at fair value are estimated to be $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Upon closing of the merger, GCIC stockholders received 0.865 shares of GBDC common stock for each share of GCIC common stock. The transaction is estimated to be 4.5% accretive to GBDC’s net asset value ("NAV") per share as of June 30, 2019. The final NAV accretion resulting from the merger will be disclosed when GBDC reports its results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. The GBDC Board of Directors has previously disclosed an intention to increase GBDC’s regular quarterly distributions to $0.33 per share after the closing of the merger, provided that GBDC’s Board of Directors reserves the right to revisit this intention in its sole discretion.

Source: GBDC Press Release

PNNT Risk Profile "Quick Update"

PNNT management is in the process of “de-risking” the portfolio which is currently invested 59% in senior first-lien secured debt, 23% in second-lien secured debt, 4% in subordinated debt and 14% in preferred and common equity. Management has its “three-point plan” that includes rotating the portfolio into higher credit quality first and second-lien lower-yielding debt that will likely result in continued lower portfolio yields.

Source: PNNT Earnings Call Slides

During calendar Q2 2019, PNNT’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.09 or 1.0% (from $8.83 to $8.74) due to multiple markups and markdowns during the quarter. Some of the largest markdowns were previously discussed companies including Hollander Sleep Products, ETX Energy and AKW Holdings Limited. Similar to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, its investment in Hollander Sleep Products was previously added to non-accrual status and marked down by another $7.9 million during the recent quarter, impacting NAV per share by almost $0.12.

PT Networks was also marked down and needs to be watched. Some of the largest markups included its investments MidOcean JF Holdings and RAM Energy (similar to the previous quarter). On June 14, 2019, Superior Digital Displays, LLC filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and is no longer reflected on the Schedule of Investments.

Other equity investments that have been previously marked down below cost include Affinion Group Holdings, Autumn Games, Cascade Environmental, and Kadmon Holdings.

During calendar Q2 2019, Hollander filed for bankruptcy “citing a severe cash squeeze due in part to substantial price increases for materials”. A Chapter 11 reorganization plan negotiated with lenders would convert about $166.5 million of Hollander’s $233 million debt burden to equity, but the company said it “will also be running a marketing process to determine whether there are alternative transactions to ensure that the company maximizes value”.

In June 2019, Hollander announced that it could be closing its plant in Thompson, Georgia. In addition, the company has been spending money to integrate Pacific Coast Feather Co., which it acquired in 2017. Hollander accounted for around 0.9% of PNNT’s portfolio as of June 30, 2019, but was not contributing to earnings, as it had been put on non-accrual. The worst-case scenario is a complete writedown and would impact NAV per share by around $0.17, or 2.0%. Management discussed Hollander on the recent call:

Q. On the Hollander, could you give us - I don't - obviously, you've got historically a good track record of recoveries when you do have a nonaccrual, but you have that many and you have a track record of being very patient in order to get that recovery. So Hollander, obviously, it's now filed Chapter 11. You've got a dip in there. There's a debt-to-equity conversion proposal, I think, in the restructuring. I mean can you give us any outlook on what's going on? Whether the objections within the creditors or if that's likely to - how exactly that's likely to evolve?



A. I can only give you what's public information but I think kind of give you directionally what's going on. So it's going through the bankruptcy process now. They're talking horse bids that are being cultivated outside of the creditors. We will see where those stalking horse bids come. We'll see what the creditors to. We are not the largest lender here. There is another Wellman lender who is larger than us who was in this, who was going to be a driver of the - a big driver of the ultimate outcome. So that's an independent entity from us. So we have - we can't really control them. We can control our capital. So unclear. In the coming weeks I think this process will roll through, there'll be clarity on it, where we are hugely disappointed in, obviously, the performance of this company. We think that given time, this company can have a lot of value, but we are not as much in control as we'd like to be in this particular situation. So we'll see, we'll see where it's going to play out in the bankruptcy court in the coming weeks and that's all I can really tell you right now.



Source: PNNT Earnings Call Transcript

Its investment in U.S. Well Services (USWS) is a common equity position which is a publicly traded company that has not done so well since the end of Q2 2019, as shown below. I am expecting unrealized losses over the coming quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Energy, oil & gas exposure increased to 12.8% of the portfolio fair value (previously 12.3%) due to the previously discussed unrealized appreciation and an additional $10 million debt investment in RAM Energy.

PennantPark Investment Corp., 5.50% Notes due 10/15/2024 (PNNTG)

On September 25, 2019, PNNT priced its public offering of $75 million of 5.50% unsecured notes due October 15, 2024, trading under the symbol “PNNTG”, included in the BDC Google Sheets and currently considered a "Hold".

Source: QuantumOnline

Source: Yahoo Finance

Q3 2019 BDC Reporting

As BDCs finish reporting results this month (including GBDC and PNNT), investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

General BDC Recommendations

Safer BDCs are averaging around 9.0% yield, compared to the average which is closer to 10.3% as shown in the first table, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5% and currently averaging over 20% annualized returns. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile .

Set appropriate price targets for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility. Dipping your toe in: It is important for new investors to be patient and start with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases. Opportunity cost: Keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends. Dollar cost averaging purchases: There will be a general market and/or sector volatility driving lower prices providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices.

for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility.

