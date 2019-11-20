Not Ready To Ride Harley-Davidson

We were asked about our opinion on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), and as such we decided to "put pen to paper" as they say. The name fell to $30 a share following our July call to avoid the name on the uncertainty. That said, HOG began a rally last month that was capped by a somewhat positive earnings report, in which shares rallied to $40. Now, it has pulled back again and is at about the price where we last covered it. Here is the problem. The bottom line is that less people are riding these days, and tariffs are causing pain. There is still uncertainty surrounding the company's future, but we would argue tariffs have made the issues being faced far worse than before. Sales pressure remains a weakness and a primary reason we have been moderately bearish. Even with buybacks and a good dividend, we just do not want to park our money here, as we have watched earnings per share decline. In this column, we discuss sales trends, where we see positives, and offer our thoughts going forward.

Top line contraction continues

As we mentioned above, revenues have faced pressure, and the sales pressure continues. The last few Q3 revenue results show this pretty clearly:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is just not a good trend. You see, as seasoned traders and experienced investors, we will tell you that it is still key to realize management forecasted declines. So, we were also expecting a sales decline, and we are not surprised by the result. While we will discuss earnings power in a moment, the declining sales are tough to invest in. It seems that the sales pressure continues quarter after quarter and continues the weakness that began way back in 2016. Overall sales dropped another 4.5% year over year, from $1.12 billion to $1.07 billion. This was actually slightly higher than our expectations for $1.0 billion by $70 million as we saw continued weakness in volumes. Let us discuss.

Discussing sales

Harley, as you all know, sells motorcycles, but it also makes money from associated parts, as well as accessories. It does some in financial services. Motorcycle sales are a key driver. Trends in the U.S. have been weak for years despite the economy being so strong for so long. That is a major problem. While the company has divested some lines, it has struggled with sales of the flagship products and is working hard to bring youth into riding. Imagine if sales are falling now what could happen in a recession. This is a chief concern all investors should have. As we suspected, volumes were down again. We saw another 3.6% decline in motorcycle sales volume. This led to a 5.2% hit in revenues from motorcycle sales. We will point out, however, that these volumes were a touch better than we expected (a decline of 4% or more was our expectation), so that was a sliver of good news.

So, with volumes down, the company can make it back by upping its pricing. The pricing power certainly helped offset declines, but the bottom line is that far less units were hitting the roads, continuing a long run lower. This is a quarter that contains the back half of the riding season North America, so it was good to see volumes a touch better than we thought but still declining. Revenue from motorcycles fell to $779 million compared to revenue of $821 million last year. What is more, revenues are down This is down 11% in just two years. Of course, actual shipments were also down. The company shipped 45,837 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter, compared to shipments of 48,639 last year and over 50,000 motorcycles in Q3 2017.

This is a painful trend. There was another 5.8% decline in shipments this year. With all the declines, we still have prevalent concerns over retailers' ability to sell these delivered bikes to consumers. This is serious cause for investor concern. The pain was also felt more in the U.S. and EMEA, with sales down 3.6% and 0.6%, respectively. The bottom line here is that the company must find a way to improve sales. Some of this was offset by international growth. Sales in Canada rose 4.5%. However, Asia-Pacific saw a huge boost of 8.7%. A nice takeaway was strength internationally, overall.

There are other sources of revenues. Sales of parts and accessories came in at $203.1 million during the quarter, down from $212.4 million. With lower retail sales of motorcycles, this trend makes sense. General merchandise saw a small bounce to our surprise of 3.5% to $60.3 million, up from $58.2 million. Finally, we will add that financial services were also up 6.2%, with revenues of $203.6 million, which is better than expected considering the sharp decline in motorcycle sales. These results combined for sales that were better than we expected. We believe the overall result suggested perhaps that the declines were slowing, which we think led to some bullish action in the short term. How about earnings potential?

Expenses still weigh

We want to remind you that the company is in the middle of a manufacturing optimization initiative to help control expenses and improve margins going forward. However, coupled with lower shipments, both gross margins and operating margins took a hit. Gross margin was pressured down to 29.9%, down from 30.9% last year. Selling and administrative expenses continue to be high, coming in at $265 million about flat from last year. We still think this is due to strong advertising to move product. Coupled with restructuring costs, operating margin declined 140 basis points to 4.4%. There is just not much to love. There, and it all led to net income of $86.6 million or $0.70 per share, down from income of $113.9 million, or $0.82 per share. This earnings reduction, while anticipated, still is painful to see on paper.

The company is shareholder-friendly

Harley-Davidson has been boosted by share repurchases. The company bought back $112.5 million worth of stock this quarter, and it retired 3.3 million shares. We expect continued share repurchases and future authorizations. Finally, the company is paying $0.375 quarterly, which is a 4% yield on today's share price.

Looking ahead

With the first three quarters of 2019 complete and new plans in place for improving its cost structure, we still have conservative expectations that suggest the stock is not a buy. Based on the current trajectory of the company and performance to-date, we expect that for 2019, motorcycle shipments will be down again for the year. We are targeting shipments of 215,000 bikes this year. This is another ~5% decline from 2018.

With the expected declines in shipments, we are looking for a similar decline in revenues. With expenses creeping up temporarily, the motorcycle division's operating margin as a percent of revenue would be approximately 6% given the expected impact. Factoring in the trajectory in expenses and margins, and the present share count, we are targeting earnings per share to approximate $3.45-3.68.

Looking to the next decade, we have to face facts. Loyal, repeat, long-time customers cannot keep the company going. Harley-Davidson has had to be innovative to attract new riders. It is doing this by expanding globally and diversifying into electric motorcycles. The company is also working diligently to market its brand to millennial consumers. We think this progress will be key to whether the stock moves one way or the other. Right now, we see it stuck in the high $30s at best without confirmation of changing trends/improvements.

Our take

We see value here and a nice dividend, but not enough to justify committing new capital. We need a confirmed trend reversal, or even a bending of the curve, to get some bullish momentum. We think some of the positives in the quarter helped drive the brief rally last month, but we are not ready to ride this stock. No doubt there is excitement about potential products in the electric space, and marketing plans for millennials, but market conditions globally remain challenging.

