Mixed Fortunes Make Investing In Catalyst Pharmaceuticals A Little Too Risky

Much depends on outcome of court case as the company has no current alternative to Firdapse, although its usefulness as a treatment for other conditions is being evaluated.

Rival drug Ruzurgi approved in May '19 for treatment of minors; Catalyst has taken legal action against the FDA.

Investment Thesis

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) has had an eventful year. The company has launched a new drug after 5 years in development, faced criticism for its perceived excessive pricing point, lost its exclusivity after the FDA approved a rival treatment, launched a lawsuit against the FDA in response, and failed a phase 3 clinical trial.

On the positive side, Catalyst has turned into a profitable company, delivered $72m of sales in the first nine months of 2019, and projects sales of $130m for 2020. Q3 EPS was $013.

Catalyst stock now sits at $4.4. Analysts are setting price targets of $6-12 (Source: MarketBeat). That suggests that buying Catalyst today offers investors the chance to double their money.

In my view, buying Catalyst at current price is not much better than a 50/50 gamble, with much riding on the outcome of Catalyst's court case with the FDA. Lose that, and the stock price could easily halve in price. Catalyst's high dependence on its only commercialised drug, Firdapse, is troubling, in my view, as the addressable market size is not much more than $550m. Despite the prospect of a spike in price if Catalyst ousts its new rival, I am a little bearish on Catalyst's prospects, but could understand if investors are tempted to buy.

Company Overview

A glance at Catalyst's share price chart over the past year tells the story of the company's fortunes quite accurately in my view. But first let's start by looking at the company background.

Catalyst 1 year stock price performance chart.

Catalyst, a biopharma focused on developing treatments for rare forms of neuromuscular and neurological diseases, acquired the rights to amifampridine phosphate based treatment Firdapse in 2012 from BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Shortly before the acquisition, Firdapse had been awarded orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of potentially fatal autoimmune disease Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, known as LEMS, and shortly afterwards, in August 2013, the FDA awarded the drug "breakthrough treatment" status.

So far so good. In 2018, the FDA granted Catalyst permission to sell the drug in 10mg tablet form to help treat LEMS sufferers over the age of 17. Catalyst made its first sale in January '19 and reported sales of $72.2m in the first nine months of 2019. (Source: Catalyst 10Q Submission Q319)

Catalyst has faced criticism for setting a list price of $375k for Firdapse. The company received a letter from Bernie Sanders (Source: Seeking Alpha) asking Catalyst to explain its pricing strategy, in light of the fact the treatment was previously made available for free by a New Jersey clinic (more of it later) on compassionate grounds agreed by the FDA.

Whatever your view on that - some argue it's exploitative, others that Catalyst had to set such a price to recoup the expense of a 4-year development cycle - the share price ultimately spiked through March and April, reaching a high of $6.12 in May.

FDA Approval of Rival Drug Ruzurgi

Later that month, however, disaster struck for Catalyst and its stock price following the FDA's decision to make an alternative treatment for LEMS available for children.

The FDA approved a drug named Ruzurgi made by a privately-held company called Jacobus Pharmaceuticals; the same company that had previously provided LEMS treatment for free. (Source: MarketWatch).

Although the approval was granted for pediatric use, in reality physicians are able to prescribe the drug to children and adults alike; Catalyst shares dropped 42% on the news. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Sales disappoint, but not by much

To date, however, the presence of Ruzurgi has not had too dramatic an effect on sales of Firdapse.

Although Catalyst's projection that sales would reach around the $100m mark by YE19 disappointed analysts; who had expected $111m (Source: Motley Fool); I would argue that the sales volumes represent a significant achievement for a company with limited experience of commercialising a drug, and especially one that had to deal with unexpected competition during the year.

Catalyst Income statement for Q319.

Catalyst's operating margin of 55% is also impressive, indicating that the company is managing the costs of sales and R&D expenses well, and the Q3 EPS of $0.13 exceeded analysts expectations by $0.02. (Source: Seeking Alpha).

During the Q3 earnings call, the company said that it expected 2020 sales to be in the region of $135m-155m. Again, this disappointed analysts, who expected over $10m more (Source: The Motley Fool).

And again, I would argue that a 35% yoy increase in sales represents good to great progress; Catalyst says it is busy hiring 10 extra regional account managers and up to 10 sales reps to try to build on its estimated 30% market penetration of a potential 9,000 LEMS sufferers nationwide.

According to Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brennan:

Till the end of Q3 over 490 patients have now been prescribed Firdapse since launch, over 50 of whom initiated therapy in Q3 alone. Over 170 of these patients had never before been treated with 3, 4-DAP and what we call naïve to therapy. When you consider patients who initially transitioned over from the Catalyst expanded access program, there are now more than 250 patients on Firdapse who never would had access to 3, 4-DAP, if it were not for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and our efforts. Over 275 unique writers have prescribed Firdapse and over 370 patients were on insurer reimbursed therapy at the end of Q3. (Source: Q319 Earnings call)

To my mind, any company that expects to increase its sales by 35% yoy, with an operating margin of 55%, with 70% of the market still untapped, is emmitting strong buy signals. But we must return to the looming threat of Ruzurgi.

How much damage could Ruzurgi do to Catalyst?

It's hard to say. After the initial shock of the Ruzurgi approval, Catalyst's share price actually climbed to its highest price since 2007: $6.2.

Post Q3 earnings release, however, it has fallen back to $4.44. During the earnings call Dan Brennan revealed that around 30 patients had transitioned from Firdapse to Ruzurgi, but argued that the number of patients transitioning was slowing and that Firdapse patients were showing high levels of satisfaction with the treatment.

Although I cannot find information on the planned annual list price of Ruzurgi, a 10mg dose of Ruzurgi, at $80, is less than half the price of Firdapse's $179. (Source: Global Genes)

Catalyst Sues the FDA

Catalyst believes that the FDA only approved Ruzurgi in the face of political pressure about the high cost of Firdapse, and has decided to challenge the FDA's decision to approve Ruzurgi in the courts. From the Q319 10Q:

We believe that the FDA’s approval of Ruzurgi® violated our statutory rights and was in multiple other respects arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law. As a result, in June 2019 we filed suit against the FDA and several related parties challenging this approval and related drug labeling. Our complaint, which was filed in the federal district court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that the FDA’s approval of Ruzurgi® violated multiple provisions of FDA regulations regarding labeling, resulting in misbranding in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA); violated our statutory rights to Orphan Drug Exclusivity and New Chemical Entity Exclusivity under the FDCA; and was in multiple other respects arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. Among other remedies, the suit seeks an order vacating the FDA’s approval of Ruzurgi®. The FDA has answered our complaint and the matter is currently in the discovery phase. There can be no assurance as to the outcome of this lawsuit.

These kinds of cases are notoriously hard to predict, so I will make no attempt to do so here. Should the FDA win, then Catalyst will have to reconsider its pricing points and revise its sales expectations.

Should Catalyst win, then it can refocus its efforts on growing its market, which it has, in fact, already embarked upon. The company has launched numerous schemes such as the personalised support program Catalyst Pathways, financial support programs to help patients with copays (the average co-pay across all patients in September stood at a $1.66 per month per patient: Source Q3 earnings call), and partnering with rare disease advocacy organisations to try to educate physicians more about neuromuscular conditions, presumably to encourage them to diagnose more cases of LEMS.

Surely, however, Catalyst would have expected some competition to Firdapse to emerge at some point? In some ways, fighting off Jacobus and Ruzurgi only delays the inevitable emergence of some competition. The trouble is, treating very rare neuromuscular diseases like LEMS is a small market that will quickly become saturated.

Catalyst says its sales force is now able to target up to "9000 neurologists that we know treat LEMS or LEMS like symptoms," up from 2,500. But with only circa 1,500 patients in the US currently diagnosed with LEMS, that gives an addressable market currently of just $560m.

And so Catalyst has tried to explore new treatment possibilities, which has unfortunately resulted in more beef with the FDA.

The Failure of CMS 101

A Phase 3 trial called CMS 001, 4 years in the making, was designed to test whether Firdapse could successfully treat patients suffering from congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS).

Ultimately, however, the trial was unsuccessful, denying Catalyst the chance to reach a market of around 1,000-1,500 patients in the US with CMS. COO and CSO Steve Miller commented during the earnings call:

the trial did not achieve overall statistical significance for the primary endpoint of subject global impressions or the secondary endpoint of muscle function measure.

Another Phase 3 trial is still ongoing, however, to evaluate Firdapse as a treatment for a disease called MuSK-MG. According to Miller:

MuSK-MG like LEMS is caused by a single antibody to a single protein in the neuromuscular junction resulting in a more homogeneous patient population which should exhibit consistency in response to treatment between patients, sites and across multiple trials. Due in no small part to the success or previous proof-of-concept trial we remain cautiously optimistic about the outcome of this ongoing Phase 3 trial for MuSK-MG. MuSK-MG is an autoimmune for which there is currently no approved treatment and we believe there are about 3000 to 4800 U.S. patients with MuSK-MG.

Conclusion: there's enough to justify a buy but the risk is high

I think there are 2 ways to look at Catalyst. The negative way would be to see the company as a "one trick pony," opportunistically purchasing the rights to a drug with a limited addressable market, and trying to squeeze as much value out of it as possible by pushing it into clinical trials that ultimately prove unsuccessful and waste money, and pushing physicians to diagnose more cases of LEMS to increase the market size.

The positive take is to see Catalyst as a company that purchased a drug that has ultimately been proven to treat LEMS successfully, and with the business acumen to manage its R&D and sales costs very well, and the foresight to find other neuromuscular diseases that could potentially be treated with Firdapse.

What concerns me most about Catalyst is the company's lack of a plan B. Giving up 50% of its marketshare to a rival treatment could halve the company's share price in my view, and put the entire future of the company in jeopardy.

On the other hand, buy now and should the court case go Catalyst's way, the share price will surely spike. On balance, I do not think that Catalyst will win its case, and will therefore remain neutral to bearish for now, but that is only my opinion.

