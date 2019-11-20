Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Slight Increase For The Benchmark

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield, closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

We did not see any significant movements in the sector. Over the past week, the benchmark reported a slight increase.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions, due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Low trading volume and almost no change for the benchmark of the sector. Over the past week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.09 per share and finished Friday's session at $86.94 per share. Recently, we do observe a lower correlation between the stock market and high-yield bonds. The stock market continues its rally and reached an all-time high. On the other hand, the high-yield sector does not have the same buying impulse and is trading around the current price levels.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.12 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.83 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.89 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, only the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) announced its regular dividend of $0.1408 per share.

Important Update

Before starting our weekly review, I want to inform you about one change in the classification of the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds in CEFConnect. Several funds have been added to the sector, and the High Income Securities Fund (PCF) has been excluded. Our articles will be in line with the updates, and we are going to review the sector based on these changes.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

Recently, we have observed a lower correlation between the stock market and the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds. Day after day, we see new historical highs from the stock market, but the high-yield bonds did not impress us with the same performance. Once again, a hesitant week for the closed-end funds from the sector, as their prices were moving in different directions.

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I always include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores, it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. Currently, most of the high-yield funds are traded at positive Z-score, and we do not find so strong of a statistical logic to review them as potential "Long" candidates. Therefore, I am more cautious right now when I am entering into a position, and of course, the number of the shares that I take is smaller.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) is one of the funds with the lowest Z-scores, and it may be very attractive option for those of you who want to buy a fund that does not use leverage. According to the latest information, the discount which you can buy the fund at is 8.93%, and its current yield is 7.20%.

Data by YCharts

The credit quality of the portfolio is one of the best in the sector, as 41.67% of the holdings are labeled as "BB" rating.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

On top of that, the earnings/coverage ratio of HIO is 99.00%, which is an indicator that the earnings of the portfolio are enough high to cover the dividend.

Source: CEFData

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect

Conversely, if we are looking for statistically overpriced funds, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. Еxpectedly, with the increase in prices of funds from the sector, we start to see higher Z-scores. Here, we need to take into consideration that the prices plummeted over the past year, and this is one of the main reasons to see funds with a discount of around 8% as having such high Z-scores.

My style is not based on the popular "Buy and Hold" approach, and when I see statistically overpriced assets without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my money in some similar investment with lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with a Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced from my perspective.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.32 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.02 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect

The next factor, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and price. Most of the funds are still trading at a discount, and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio based on this criterion. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

From the above sample, the New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the potential "Buys" which caught my eye. It has a below-average value of the Z-score, which is accompanied by an attractive discount of 10.48%. We do have a yield on the price of 7.47% and yield on the net asset value of 6.68%. The current distribution is $0.0550, and it is paid on a monthly basis. There are two very important facts that I want to highlight here. The first one is related to the soundness of the dividend. Over the past decade, it was changed only a few times due to changes in the market environment. The small fluctuations and stability of the distributions make HYB a perfect choice for investors who want to increase the returns of their portfolios.

Source: CEFData

The second very important point which I want to discuss is related to past results. The management team of HYB proved its quality and managed to outperform most of its peers by return on net asset value for the last five and ten years.

Source: CEFData

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -3.95%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.76%.

Source: CEFConnect

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) continue to be the leaders in this sector by premium. The solid past performance is one of the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them.

From my perspective, the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a risky investment at these levels. It is traded almost at net asset value, mainly because the fund offers a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Data by YCharts

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.42% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect

Four funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.41%, and the average yield on net asset value is 8.07%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.87%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on November 17, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.