Pengrowth Energy: Deal Or No Deal

On November 1, Cona Resources offered to buy Pengrowth Energy Corp. (OTCQX:PGHEF) (PGF.TO) for $C740 million. Shareholders were offered the generous sum of C$.05 per share or C$28 million plus a contingent payout related to a legal matter.

That legal matter is a deposit of C$18 million paid by Grand Valley Resources for the purchase of some Alberta oil assets for C$180 million in 2017 (Globe & Mail 7/17). Since the deal fell through, Pengrowth is asking the courts to release the $18 million. So, doing the math, 18 divided by 560 equals about C$.03 per share, 60% better than the current firm offer. Now we're excited!

Waterous Energy Fund bought Cona in 2018, offering C$2.55 per share for the shares it didn't already own, a 31% premium. For Pengrowth, not so lucky. Waterous specializes in picking up distressed oil companies with attractive assets, investing more capital and turning them around. Pengrowth? Check! Here's what it bought:

Pengrowth Assets & Financials

2P Reserves as at June 30, 2019 447 mmboe Cona offer C$1.66/bbl Lindbergh 2P Reserves as at June 30 390 mmboe Cona offer C$1.90/bbl Lindbergh 1P Reserves as at June 30 213 mmboe Coan offer C$3.47/bbl Daily production 2019 ytd 22,306 boe Cona offer C$33k/bbl Operating netback 2019 ytd C$19.72/bbl Total est. annual netback on 8 mil bbls/year C$158 mil Earnings before depletion, depreciation & impairment TTM C$92 mil Tax Pools C$2.3 Bil Lindbergh NPV10 1P Reserves June 2019 C$1.666 Bil Lindbergh NPV10 2P Reserves June 2019 C$2.565 Bil Enterprise Value (takeover price) C$740 Mil

Sources: Pengrowth Q319 & Q418 reports, presentations June and August 2019. MMBOE=million barrels of oil equivalent, ytd=year to date, TTM=trailing 12 months, NPV10=net present value discounted at 10% per year

As you can see from the above numbers, this deal looks pretty solid for Waterous. It is buying proven oil reserves valued at C$1.6 billion for C$740 million. This number doesn't include Groundbirch, so the NPV10 would be even larger. And, with the debt gone, Waterous is going to see about C$90 million per year in earnings before depletion, depreciation and impairments, which are non-cash items. And the huge tax pool means cash flow is maximized. This assumes a status quo outlook. Some reduction in expenses is probably in store as the two companies combine. There will certainly be increased capex, boosting production and profits further. And, if oil prices rise, the results will look even fatter.

So looking at the whole picture, there's probably going to be a higher offer. One obvious source: Seymour Schulich. He owns 170 million shares (about 30%) as of July. In an Early Warning report dated March 23, 2016, on Sedar (www.sedar.com), Nevada Capital Corporation reported buying 26 million shares, adding to its previous holdings of 44 million shares. Mr. Schulich's foundation also reported holding 10 million shares. I can find no record of the cost of these 54 million shares. I've estimated he paid C$1.40 for the 26 million and have calculated his purchases after that. Here is a rough guess:

54 mil initial holdings as per Sedar report dated March 23, '16 C$100 million

26 million bought March '16 C$36 million

Subsequent buys through July '19 (source: SEDI) C$128 million

Total: C$264 million

Obviously, with two of the amounts being guesses, the total could be off by many millions. But it's pretty safe to say that it's C$200 million plus. The question that comes to mind is: will Mr. Schulich write off over C$115 million, given his firm belief that Lindbergh is a gem? I think not.

There could also be other opportunistic investors that like the looks of the assets here. A little more for the shareholders and still makes a decent return on investment. Whatever happens, this is not a done deal.

Caveat Emptor (x 10)

There is substantial risk in buying this now. A total loss could result. This is a Vegas-style speculation. On the other hand, it could be a double in a short time. You're paying a nickel for something that supposedly will return a nickel if the current deal completes. The 100% downside is if the deal falls through and the "alternative transaction" kicks in:

In the event of an Alternative Transaction, there is no expectation that Pengrowth shareholders will receive any consideration in exchange for their Shares and Shareholders are therefore encouraged to vote in favor of the Transaction"

(Pengrowth News Release)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PGHEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.