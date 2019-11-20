Paul: The Future Of Cryptocurrency Is Full Of Possibilities

Cryptocurrency is massively expensive and environmentally unfriendly, but there’s incredible value potential in being able to coordinate human activity in this way.

The scope of what cryptocurrency can do is expanding as people are finding new use cases to decentralize, says Ari Paul, CIO and managing partner of BlockTower Capital.

The scope of what cryptocurrency is trying to be has grown tremendously, BlockTower Capital CIO and managing partner Ari Paul told Real Vision’s Skin in the Game—and he said the possibilities moving forward are endless.

In the short and intermediate term, Paul said scalability is a big challenge. However, he sees sidechains as a good solution, providing “close to Ethereum-level security with almost infinite scalability.”

Another major impediment to broader adoption of cryptocurrency is custody, he said.

“With cryptocurrency, [users] have to hold their own cryptoassets, which is a major risk for investors,” he said. “We don't yet have the custodial infrastructure, but it is being built quickly. I'm optimistic that by the end of this year there'll be an institutional quality custodial solution…there's already some decent solutions for retail.”

Paul said that the potential value cryptocurrency creates is worth the enormous financial and environmental cost.

“The idea is to create a cockroach: something that could survive a nuclear war, something that is incredibly resilient to attacks by state actors, to disinformation, to economically incentivized attacks by corporate-style actors, to survive hacking of all types. And that comes with a big cost.”

