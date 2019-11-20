Graham's Golden Rules Brought To You By Digital Realty Trust

The favorable long-term traits remain in place and DLR continues to add value to their customers by creating a more efficient ownership structure for data centers.

The long-term growth has historically been driven by favorable demand characteristics for their property type combined with excellent decisions from management.

DLR’s current year results are showing much weaker growth because of tax impacts. Their long-term growth rate in FFO per share is exceptional.

DLR is our newest pick for B&H investors. We would not be surprised to see DLR double in value over the next 10 years.

Benjamin Graham understood risk.

We invest using realistic goals. That involves knowing how the market ticks to some degree. We understand that there is a risk when investing. We believe the proper way to navigate the stock market is by managing your risk.

The REIT Forum’s newest pick

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is our newest pick for the buy-and-hold investor.

Shares carry a risk rating of 2 and the company has a credit rating of BBB. The dividend yield is reasonable at 3.70%. The yield is easily covered by FFO. FFO is like earnings per share designed for REITs. Even after adjusting for the cash spent to maintain properties, the dividend is still easily covered.

Why data centers?

We see multiple positive factors for the data center sector.

The demand growth should remain healthy for the foreseeable future. The data centers support internet traffic which is increasing at a rapid rate. The data centers have significant barriers to entry. Several of the larger customers want data center providers that can service their needs around the globe. Strong development opportunities are enabling data centers REITs to issue new shares and grow their FFO per share. Data centers REITs tend to trade over net asset value similar to triple net lease REITs like NNN and O. Trading over net asset value gives REITs a great way to grow equity. They can issue new shares to fund profitable development opportunities.

What do we like about DLR?

DLR is attractive for a few reasons.

1. DLR has an excellent history of growth in FFO per share. The rapid growth in FFO per share demonstrates the health of the industry and the competence of management.

2. DLR is being responsible with their leverage as evidenced by the BBB credit rating and their net debt to EBITDA multiple of 5.5x:

3. DLR has excellent economies of scale. They are in the top 10 largest REITs and they are the 2nd largest data center REIT.

4. DLR owns high-quality assets throughout the world. The geography of the portfolio is providing diversification for investors.

Valuation

DLR has an excellent runway for growth due to the strong demand for data centers. However, they trade at 18x FFO. For a REIT with such a strong history of growth in FFO per share, it is surprising to see such a low FFO multiple.

Guidance for 2019 is a range of $6.55 to $6.65. The midpoint is $6.60.

The analyst consensus forecast for 2020 is $6.95 per share, a growth rate of 5.3%. A 20x multiple (which we consider reasonable) on the 2020 projections would put the share price at $139, which we consider a reasonable price target given the outsized growth demonstrated by the data centers and the low leverage employed by management.

Some REITs attempt to inflate their FFO per share by using excessive amounts of debt. That isn’t the case here. As we’ve mentioned, net debt to EBITDA was only 5.5x and the company maintains a BBB credit rating. That brings us to the critical question: why is DLR available at 18x FFO? We see a couple of factors that are holding back DLR’s share price.

Growth this year looks less attractive than in prior years. There are multiple reasons for weaker growth this year.

DLR’s current year results are showing much weaker growth because of tax impacts. Property taxes are a significant expense and DLR is recording additional property taxes this year from a higher property tax assessment. Management has indicated that they are fighting the charges and expect to win. However, they still must accrue the expense for this year. It is required under our accounting rules. Last year, they successfully challenged one of their property tax assessments and earned a large refund. Consequently, last year's number was inflated by the refund and this year's number is deflated by the new assessment at a different property.

The next factor reducing their growth this year is the weaker leasing spreads.

This looks like a big problem but it isn’t. DLR’s leasing spreads came in at -5.8%. That sounds terrible, but it is driven by releasing properties to a tenant whose older contracts were at above-market rates. The total leasing volume has remained exceptionally healthy:

All three of DLR’s top quarters for signing new revenue occurred within the last 5 quarters.

DLR’s management has indicated that they are focused on maintaining these customer relationships and their releasing activity often involves selling additional space or having longer-term contracts. Those benefits reflect better leasing results than investors would expect looking only at the cash spread of -5.8% in the slide above. Consequently, we believe that the leasing spreads will return to a more normal level in the future.

Management’s commentary may have slightly spooked analysts. DLR has a global platform. They have identified that the return available on assets within the United States is inferior to the return they are achieving on assets in other countries.

DLR is interested in selling some of their assets within the United States to fund acquisitions or developments within other countries. The concept of a REIT with very reasonable leverage selling off additional assets could be concerning to some analysts. If they sell off the asset in the United States and use the cash to fund development in another country, there would be a gap between when revenue on the US asset ends and when the development is complete and revenue for the new asset begins. That creates the potential for weaker growth in FFO per share over the next year or two.

Given the company’s history of rapidly growing FFO per share and their expertise in international markets, we feel comfortable trusting management to prudently evaluate which properties they want to own. That should be a core responsibility of any good management team.

Exposure to the economy

When investors believe a recession is more likely, data centers can decline rapidly. We witnessed a sharp drop in late 2018 before they bounced back in early 2019.

If we see a recession over the next year, the share price of DLR will most likely dip. If we are looking at a recession 3+ years from now, there is a good chance the price of DLR won’t go below the price we’re seeing today. We are looking at DLR as a long-term investment over the next decade. The presence of a recession would not alter the long-term trend toward more demand for data centers. If we see a recession, then we could certainly see a temporary decline followed by numbers bouncing back over the next year or 2.

Because DLR has a strong balance sheet (low leverage), they could be in a position to purchase weaker peers. Buying up smaller companies has been an excellent strategy for the data centers REITs. The bigger players have enjoyed strong economies of scale and greater appeal to customers.

While the share price is heavily exposed to the economy, the fundamentals are less exposed:

A false weakness

Some investors are concerned that data centers could struggle when big tech companies decide to handle building their own data centers internally.

That doesn’t seem likely.

As DLR’s management has clearly articulated, tech companies should have more compelling uses for their cash flow than funding a brick-and-mortar development of data centers. If the tech companies cannot find a superior use of their capital, then they wouldn’t command such high valuations.

We believe it is worth noting that the REIT ownership structure for data centers is superior. By owning the data centers through a REIT, we are eliminating corporate income taxes. The technology companies will also be evaluated by earnings, so investors may view depreciation as a negative factor. For investors in a REIT, the depreciation is simply a tax shield. It reduces the REIT’s taxable income and allows more of their dividends to be considered a return of capital even though it is effectively earnings from their operations.

Consequently, we do not believe that DLR’s major customers would attempt to remove DLR from their supply chain. It simply wouldn’t make economic sense for them to do it.

Recent performance

DLR has delivered exceptionally strong performance over the last several years. The increasing price was accompanied by rapid growth in FFO per share. Consequently, they still trade at a very reasonable multiple.

So far in 2019, DLR’s share price has not climbed as rapidly as their peers:

Remember, this chart demonstrates how much would've been invested in any prior day to reach $100,000 today. The chart is an exceptionally useful technique for evaluating price trends over time between companies with comparable properties. We also provided a much larger guide on these charts.

Using this chart, we can get a better feel for the returns over any time period that ends with today. Using most of the potential starting dates, DLR's share price has seen less growth than the rest of the sector. However, you may also notice that during dips DLR often performed slightly better.

We believe the smaller gains for DLR reflect concerns over the weaker leasing spreads and weaker FFO growth which we have attributed to resigning certain tenants and the timing of property tax charges.

Final thoughts

DLR is a pick for long-term buy-and-hold investors. If we see another major recession scare, it would not be surprising for there to be a temporary weakness in the share price. Even if a recession occurs, we believe DLR’s long-term growth story will remain intact.

Over the next decade, we expect to see significant growth in FFO per share and dividends per share. Management has supported this view by suggesting that the industry should be able to maintain mid-single-digit to high-single-digit growth rates.

Based on our expectations for growth in FFO per share and dividends, we also see a significant upside to the share price over the next decade. We would not be surprised to see DLR double in value over the next 10 years.

Buy-under target: $139

Strong Buy-Under target: $110

Last price: $116.85-11/15/19

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: After completing our initial research on DLR, we purchased shares. We expect to include these as a long-term part of our portfolio.