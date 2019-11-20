The Housing Rebound Continues, Strong Evidence Of Recession Risk Receding In 2020

The positive news in these long leading indicators is strong evidence that the economy will strengthen in 2020.

Since interest rates have been declining through most of this year, expect the housing rebound to continue.

Introduction

This morning’s release of housing permits and starts shows that the housing rebound continues.

Important metrics made new expansion highs

Starts increased, although not to an expansion high. More importantly, the more leading and less volatile permits *did* increase to a new expansion high: On a three-month average basis, starts also made a new expansion high.

When we turn to the even less volatile single-family permits and starts, we see the same thing: The rebound in single-family permits is particularly impressive.

Only once in the past 50 years has a recession started after housing bottomed. That was the producer-led 2001 recession, which started 8 months after the bottom, and there the pre-recession rebound was less than 10%: By contrast, since their recent bottom 6 months ago, housing permits have rebounded by more than 15% as of this month.

Expect the rebound to continue

Further, because interest rates lead housing, usually by about 6 months or so, and interest rates have been declining all year until recently, we can expect the housing data to continue to improve. The below graph is one I have run many times over the past 5+ years, showing the YoY change in mortgage interest rates (blue, inverted) vs. the YoY% change in single-family permits (red):

Conclusion

Both mortgage interest rates and housing permits and starts are long leading indicators. While it isn’t conclusive (no single indicator is), this is a very strong argument that recession risk is receding, particularly as we go through 2020.

