Naver: Line-Yahoo Japan Merger To Create Explosive Synergy

Investment highlights

The merger of Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF) subsidiary Line (LN) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) subsidiary Yahoo Japan was officially announced. Naver and Softbank will form a 50:50 venture that would control Z Holdings, which would operate Yahoo Japan and Line (an operating company). Naver and SoftBank plan to launch a tender offer for Line’s remaining shares. Z Holdings will remain a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank, while Naver will recognize the company as income under the equity method.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The deal signifies the birth of Asia’s biggest Internet platform by combining Line’s 82mn subscribers and Yahoo Japan’s 50mn subscribers. Both companies are expected to create explosive synergy through service integration and collaborations in such areas as fintech, commerce, and AI.

Advertising: Yahoo Japan reported JPY75.5bn in advertising revenue in 3Q19 which was 2.5 times higher than the figure reported by Line (JPY30.6bn). We believe the merger will allow Line to make good use of Yahoo Japan’s broad advertiser pool and provide fresh momentum to Line’s previously sluggish ad business. The integration of the Internet portal and messaging service can also create synergy, be it tangible or intangible.

Fintech: The deal would bring together the previous rivals (Softbank’s PayPay and Line’s Line Pay) in Japan’s fledgling QR code payment market. Effective marketing and economies of scale will help these payment services secure early leadership in the market.

e-Commerce: Yahoo Japan is the country’s third-biggest e-commerce player with a transaction valued at JPY211.6bn (+22% YoY) in 3Q19. In the meantime, Line’s transaction value grew 83% YoY. The synergy between Yahoo Japan’s diverse seller pool and Line’s mobile channel could lead to explosive growth in transaction value. We also expect to see great synergy in the O2O (online to offline) business.

AI: The collective R&D efforts of the two companies should help to accelerate the advancement of existing services and provision of new services.

Share price outlook and valuation

We believe the synergy from the merger of the two companies will lead to an upgrade of Naver’s enterprise value. Accordingly, we reduce our discount on Z Holdings from 20% to 10% and raise our target price on Naver to KRW230,000.

