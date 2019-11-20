Credit Tightening In Senior Loan Officer Survey Argues For Shallow Producer Sector Recession

But a rebound in housing and somnolent gas prices indicate that the larger consumer sector is still in expansion.

Introduction

When the Fed's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey on credit was released three months ago, I took an extended look at what series of events I would expect to see if there were to be a producer-led recession.

Since this report was updated for Q3 two weeks ago, and contains important new information, it’s time for an updated look.

The sequence of events, from the yield curve to corporate profits, to credit tightness, to a borrowing downturn

During both the inflationary 1960s and 1970s, and in the modern era since 1981, whenever the yield curve inverted, corporate profits went negative YoY. In the inflationary era (not shown), there was a lag of between 1 and 4 quarters. In the modern era, it has been either coincidentally or with a lag of 2 quarters:

With the exception of 1966, in each case a recession followed (in 1966 and thereafter, LBJ’s massive “guns and butter” fiscal stimulus overcame any other issue).

As of the most recent revisions, unadjusted corporate profits were slightly negative YoY in Q1 of this year, but went positive again in Q2:

Q3 corporate profits will be reported as part of the revised Q3 GDP released next Wednesday. My usual placeholder, proprietors’ income (not shown), was reported positive for Q3 last month, although S&P 500 profits so far in Q3 are running slightly behind last year’s pace:

Next, as I wrote three months ago, when negative YoY corporate profits coincide with an inverted yield curve, the next shoe I would expect to see drop is a tightening of bank lending standards. That has now happened. Here’s the historical comparison of the yield curve (blue again) vs. bank tightening of loan conditions for larger (red) and smaller (GOLD) firms (inverted and /10 for scale) since the inception of the latter series in 1990:

Note that bank tightening historically has appeared to follow a yield curve inversion by several quarters to a year, has led a recession by at least one quarter, and has been drastic, with roughly 25% of banks tightening credit. This suggests that the former does impact lending, as banks borrow short (at higher rates when the curve is inverted) and lend long (at lower rates during an inversion). This, in turn, impacts bank profits. Hence, the tightening of loan conditions.

Additionally, demand for commercial loans as measured in the Survey, which had already been negative, intensified in Q3, and worse is now at levels close to those just before the onset of the last two recessions (the only two covered by the data series):

This result is in stark contrast to the Chicago Financial and Adjusted Financial Indexes, which have the advantage of being reported weekly rather than quarterly with a 5 or 6 weeks ago, as is the case with the Senior Loan Officer Survey, and have historically given similar results to the Survey (note: negative numbers mean loose conditions):

These have continued to show resolutely loose lending conditions.

Two of the series discussed above - the yield curve and corporate profits - are among my long leading indicators. Tightening in the Senior Loan Officer Survey and demand for such loans are at least short leading indicators.

Finally, with usually about a 5-quarter delay after banks start to tighten conditions, the growth in cumulative dollar volume of commercial and industrial loans (green in the graph below) starts to decline, turns negative and stays that way even after a recession is over. Although a sharp deceleration in commercial and industrial loan growth may have a short lead time before a recession, that is frequently not the case. It is simply a confirmatory coincident sign.

This too is happening:

Conclusion

In short, we have many of the signs of a producer-led recession. In the past few months, several data series that I would expect to turn have in fact turned. I don’t think it would be incorrect at all to say that the producer side of the economy is now in a shallow recession (which is confirmed by industrial production, which has not made a new peak since last December).

But - the consumer side of the economy, which is 70% of the total, continues to perform reasonably well, as lower mortgage rates and somnolent gas prices undergird a rebound in housing and continued impressive consumer spending.

For me to be concerned that a replay of the 2001 were to happen, I would need to see a much steeper downturn in corporate profits, and an intensification of tightened credit conditions that would be reflected in the weekly Chicago Fed indexes. That isn’t the case now.

