Amarin: A Robust Grower

And since all my five criteria conducive to an acquisition are satisfied, I believe there is a strong chance that Amarin will be bought out.

The advisory committee recently voted 16-0 all in favor of approval for the Vascepa supplemental new drug application. If the FDA ultimately approves Vascepa by December, you're looking at a mega-blockbuster.

As Amarin is doubling its sales reps to 800 professionals, I expect that Vascepa revenue will ramp up multiple-fold regardless of other catalysts.

Are there other aspects of the business, somewhat peculiar to the industry involved, which will give the investor important clues as to how outstanding the company may be in relation to its competition?



If you've been following my coverage of Amarin Corporation (AMRN), you'd realized that the high volatility can be an opportunity to make profits. After Amarin shares took a beating related to the larger market headwinds, fundamentally oriented IBI members are rewarded with substantial profits as the market sentiment quickly shifted. Hence, investors who played the regulatory catalyst that I recommended before the briefing document release already enjoyed over 40% gains. My point is that you can convert volatility into profitability by staying ahead of unfolding developments.

If you remember the market fear about mineral oil issue, the FDA ultimately proved that it's a non-issue. IBI members who read my molecular analysis could have caught this development before the market. But don't worry if you missed the recent rally, because I strongly believe that the best is yet to come. Three major catalysts are brewing which will substantially increase Amarin's intrinsic value (i.e., true worth) in the coming years. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of those developments and provide my anticipation for this growth story.

Figure 1: Amarin chart

(Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Dublin, Ireland, Amarin is focused on the innovation and commercialization of drugs to fill the strong unmet needs in cardiovascular medicine. Leveraging its expertise in lipid science, the company successfully launched icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) in the U.S. with an in-house sales force. Though initial commercialization was gradual, the company is rallying sales efforts aggressively, thus enjoying strong results.

In addition to the U.S. market, Amarin is now delivering Vascepa worldwide through global partnerships. That is to say, the stellar drug is available in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. And it'll reach markets in China and the Middle East soon.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline

(Source: Amarin)

Vascepa's Label Expansion

As I mentioned, the good news to shareholders and patients came on November 14. In other words, the advisory committee (ADCOM) experts, consisting of endocrinologists, cast their unanimous support (i.e., 16-0 votes) for Vascepa's supplemental new drug application ("sNDA"). Approved in 2012, Vascepa's packet insert is indicated for use in only patients having high blood triglyceride (i.e., TG) of 500 mg/dL or higher. The potential sNDA approval is quite significant for various reasons. For once, the label expansion would enable the drug to reach patients with a much lower TG level.

Figure 3: Vascepa packet insert

(Source: Vascepa)

Of note, the current addressable market for Vascepa is approximately 4 million patients. That is to say, there are approximately 4 million patients having very high TG (i.e., ≥ 500 mg/dL). And yet, the label expansion can increase Vascepa's addressable market roughly 10-fold. After all, there are approximately 40 million patients with 150 mg/dL TG or higher. In my view, whenever the addressable market increase, the bottleneck effect on a drug is removed. For instance, a drug can be stellar, yet it'll fail in the market if the market is inadequate.

That aside, the label expansion would allow Amarin to market to physicians that Vascepa reduces heart (cardiovascular) disease risks in patients who are already on a cholesterol-lowering drug (i.e., statin). Of note, this is a crucial advantage because the current label does not account for cardiovascular risk reduction! Except for the few off-label prescriptions, most physicians only prescribe based on a drug's labeling.

Looking at the table below, the stellar REDUCE-IT trial proved that patients who took Vascepa enjoyed a 25% relative cardiovascular risk reduction. At 25%, Vascepa's risk reduction is similar to that of the cholesterol-lowering drug, Lipitor. Though Vascepa is known for its TG lowering effect, this silver bullet delivers far more than lipid reduction.

Figure 4: Vascepa cardiovascular risks reductions

(Source: Amarin)

For instance, Vascepa can protect the brain cells (i.e., neuroprotective). Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties, which is one of the reasons for its ability to reduce heart risks. For a detailed discussion of Vascepa's anti-inflammatory and other health-promoting properties, you can refer to my previous article.

If you look at the table above, there is no other competing molecule that can achieve that similar level of cardiovascular risk reduction. Since we physicians are eager to implement a new regimen to lower the heart disease risk for patients, I see many good days ahead for Amarin shareholders and patients alike. My rationale is that heart disease is one of the top three killers in the U.S. And clinicians have their patients' best interest at heart.

Now, if the prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) that is set for December 28 this year proves fruitful, Vascepa will be the first of its kind to reduce heart disease risk after a patient maxed out on a statin. While the FDA nearly always follows the ADCOM recommendation, I forecasted 75% (i.e., extremely favorable) chances of approval.

Sales Force Ramp-Up

Shifting gears, let's check other strong catalysts. Back in March, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommended Vascepa into the standard of care for patients afflicted by diabetes. Notably, these patients are already on a stable statin regimen, yet they need further heart disease risk reduction. Following suit, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommended pure Omega-3 (i.e., Vascepa) in their September advisory.

You might argue whether the ADA or AHA truly endorsed Vascepa. Nevertheless, I believe that they made a solid recommendation. And you can check my prior article for a detailed discussion of this topic. Now, since physicians prescribe based on the recommendation from their governing associations, I strongly believe that Vascepa sales will ramp up aggressively in the coming months.

Furthermore, it seems that the ducks are lining up one after another for Amarin shareholders. There is another powerful catalyst brewing in the background. Specifically, the company is aggressively expanding its sales force by doubling from 400 to 800 professionals. I rarely talk about this development, yet it's a silent rainmaker.

Contrary to what you might believe, an addition of one rep equates to much more sales than a one-to-one (i.e., linear) sales relationship. A hockey stick curve is an appropriate description. For instance, one new rep would bring in many new Vascepa prescriptions. Therefore, the work of one professional will be realized as a multiple-fold increase in revenues.

As such, even without the sNDA, the doubling of reps will certainly catapult sales parabolically as soon as the next quarter. But if the sNDA and reps expansion work in conjunction with the ADA/AHA recommendation, it's spaghetti to sauce that you'll enjoy an incoming tide of fortune.

Strong Acquisition Prospect

Back in January, I featured an analysis of a potential Amarin acquisition by Pfizer (PFE). Despite the fact that merger and acquisition (M&A) forecast is a low yield endeavor, there's a good number of IBI stocks that were bought out. They include Kite Pharma (KITE), Juno Therapeutics (JUNO), Tesaro (TSRO), Corium International (CORI), and Spark Therapeutics (ONCE).

In my M&A forecast, I employ five criteria. Though not all requisites are expected to be met, the more requirements are satisfied, the better the chances that a buyout will be consummated. Interestingly, Amarin cleared all five criteria with flying colors. The first criterion (pipeline synergy) is easily met because an Amarin acquisition would deliver significant pipeline synergy to Pfizer, an innovator of medicines for cardiovascular diseases.

Regarding the second requisite, I believe that the potential acquirer (Pfizer) is seeking sales growth to offset the declining revenue of its flagship product. Since Lipitor became a generic drug, its sales fell from $13 billion in 2006 to $1.9 billion for fiscal 2017. In my view, Vascepa is most likely to deliver at least $6 billion in revenues due to various catalysts that I mentioned. Hence, Amarin is an enticing target for Pfizer to replace the $13 billion loss in sales.

Against the third acquisition metric, the acquisition prospect (Amarin) indeed has at least one approved medicine with significant market potential. With the upcoming sNDA approval, Vascepa will have an addressable market of 40 million Americans. You're correct if you're thinking that Vascepa's market is larger. After all, I'm only accounting for the U.S. market alone.

Of the fourth criterion, the offering price is approximately 50% higher than the market value. As of today, Amarin closed the trading session at $24.02 per share (i.e., $8.6 billion in market cap) In my view, the President and CEO, John Thero, won't sell Amarin for less than $36 per share (i.e., $12 billion). For investors following my work, you know that I usually provide a conservative estimate. As such, the buyout price can be much higher.

About the last requisite, i.e., a favorable M&A environment, Amarin definitely passed this one. For fiscal 2019, the concerns relating to the China trade war and drug pricing clobbered the share price of many fundamentally sound bioscience stocks. Consequently, most equities are trading at a deep bargain. As Pfizer has plenty of cash, it's nearly ripe for acquisition due to a favorable market. Notice how I used the word "nearly ripe." This is because I believe that Pfizer won't move in until Vascepa is approved in December. Despite an extremely strong chance of approval, a company usually won't make a multi-billion dollar decision solely based on speculation.

Financials Assessment

Asides from the catalysts, you should periodically check the financial health of Amarin because it reveals the current Vascepa sales status as well as important financial metrics. Just as your health is affected by "blood flow," your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." Keep in mind that this financial analysis will be brief, since I have already covered the 3Q2019 earnings.

Amarin procured $112.3 million in product revenues, thereby representing a 104% increase from $55.0 million for last year. Riding this momentum, I believe that the company will easily reach its fiscal 2019 revenues guidance of $380-420 million. The respective script data from Symphony and IQVIA (IQV) of 865K and 787K counts support that assertion. Regardless of the sNDA approval, I strongly believe that the doubling of reps alone will enable Vascepa sales to reach blockbuster status within a year or two.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics

(Source: Amarin)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth cycle-dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Amarin is that Vascepa might not gain the sNDA approval this December. As the market is betting on that huge catalyst, the stock will most likely tumble over 50% in case of a negative regulatory binary. Despite the extremely favorable chances of Vascepa reaching blockbuster status, there is also no such thing as a guarantee when it comes to investment research. In other words, probability analysis is your best tool.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my Buy recommendation on Amarin with a five out of five stars rating. Now that Amarin cleared its ADCOM for Vascepa sNDA, I believe that most regulatory risk is deleveraged. Based on my system of forecasting, I attributed an extremely favorable (i.e., 75%) chance of approval for Vascepa sNDA. Again, my 75% odds equate to others' 95%. That is to say, it's dollars to doughnuts that the FDA will approve Vascepa label expansion by December 28.

Another possibility is that the approval could come as an early Christmas present for shareholders. I've seen the FDA-approved drugs before the PDUFA date. And it's not as rare an event as a sighting of Santa Claus. Now, if the momentum is maintained, Vascepa should become a mega-blockbuster. The ADA/AHA already recommended Vascepa into the standard of care. Moreover, the company is doubling its sales force. Amid these unfolding developments, what should you do to capture profits?

As usual, the choice to buy, sell or hold is ultimately yours to make. In my view, if you enjoyed a big rally, I'd take some profits while letting the rest ride further upside. On the other hand, if you are interested in Amarin, you should pick up some shares to keep for the long haul. Last but not least, either a buyout or early sNDA approval could make for a nice holiday present.

