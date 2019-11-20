Evaluating Seadrill And Seadrill Partners Without Cold-Stacked Rigs

We continue the discussion started in “Evaluating Transocean Without Cold-Stacked Rigs” and turn our attention to Seadrill (SDRL) and Seadrill Partners (SDLPF). Both stocks have been under immense pressure this year as Seadrill’s debt level seems inadequate for the current market situation while Seadrill Partners should enter negotiations with creditors to deal with its debt load. The fact that Seadrill has an approximately 65% economic interest in Seadrill Partners through unit ownership and stakes in rigs clearly added downside for the company’s shares. For both companies, cold-stacked rigs are an important topic – Seadrill has a whole fleet of such rigs while Seadrill Partners needs all its fleet to service its current debt load. We’ll start with Seadrill and then proceed to Seadrill Partners.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore values Seadrill fleet at $4.5 billion-5 billion. This is the valuation of the fleet that is directly owned by the company. Seadrill also has a 50% stake in SeaMex, which owns and operates 5 jack-ups in Mexico that have a fleet value of $356 million-406 million. At the end of the second quarter, SeaMex had $121 million of cash, bank debt of $262 million and two loans from Seadrill totaling $409 million. As noted above, Seadrill also has a roughly 65% economic interest in Seadrill Partners, as well as 50% in Seabras Sapura which owns and operates 6 pipe-laying service vessels in Brazil, and a 15.7% stake in Archer, an oilfield services company. We should also not forget about Seadrill’s joint ventures in Angola and Qatar. It should be noted that despite the multitude of Seadrill’s business ventures, the biggest part of the company’s value is in the fleet that it directly owns and operates.

At the end of the second quarter, Seadrill had $1.45 billion of working capital and $6.4 billion of long-term debt. As the company has been struggling with negative operating cash flow this year, investors should expect that the working capital position will continue to deteriorate for some time – Seadrill needs an uptick in market day rates.

The big problem is the cold-stacked fleet, which has a theoretical fleet value of $900 million-1 billion. Most of Seadrill’s cold-stacked rigs are semi-subs which are experiencing slow recovery outside of the harsh-environment segment. At this point, it looks like a material number of the cold-stacked semi-subs will not make it back to the market. Day rates in this segment are far from the rates that would have justified unstacking the rigs while Seadrill will soon get occupied with its debt problems, leaving much less money for any reactivations. In this light, Seadrill’s share price performance does not look that surprising, although a loss of more than 85% of value in just one year for a company with no near-term (within one year) liquidity concerns is an outlier:

In turn, Seadrill Partners’ fleet is valued at $1.5 billion-1.65 billion on a 100% basis (excluding three tender rigs; Bassoe Offshore does not provide their values but such rigs cannot have a material impact on the big picture). Currently, the company has two cold-stacked semi-subs – West Sirius ($72 million-83 million) and West Leo ($198 million-219 million). At the end of the second quarter, Seadrill Partners had working capital of $553 million and long-term debt of $2.8 billion. Seadrill Partners was booted from NYSE due to very low market capitalization, and the stock continued its fall under the new ticker SDLPF. The recovery is too slow for Seadrill Partners to have any edge during negotiations with creditors, so the only real intrigue is whether Seadrill will try to save its stake in Seadrill Partners’ rigs (its options are clearly limited in the current market environment) or it will have to give up Seadrill Partners completely.

Having a fleet of cold-stacked rigs is a major negative factor in the current market environment. Seadrill has 20% of its fleet value tied in cold-stacked rigs, which could be a precursor of a material balance sheet hit in the future. Obviously, Seadrill shares remain highly speculative and suited for technical trading rather than investing. Seadrill Partners’ story is mostly interesting because of its potential impact on Seadrill rather than on its own – it’s hard to believe that negotiations with creditors will end up favorably for the common unitholders due to the size of the debt load and the disappointing speed of the market recovery. Stay tuned – both companies will be providing their third-quarter results on November 21, an event that can cause material volatility in Seadrill shares.

