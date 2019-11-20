Bilibili: Near-Term Investments Bearing Fruit

We remain on the sidelines, as we want to see more operating leverage.

Bilibili (BILI) reported Q3 earnings with revenue and EPS ahead of consensus. Shares traded up post market on the strong revenue guidance of RMB1.93-1.98 billion (versus consensus of RMB1.8 billion).

The bottom line

We have nothing against BILI (see: "Bilibili: H2 '19 Investments To Weigh On Share Upside"), and the higher-than-expected revenue growth is largely expected in our previous note, as we mentioned previously that the ongoing investments in the second half of the year are likely to drive higher revenue for the company.

However, where we differ from the consensus is that we are more concerned about the profitability outlook given that much of the revenue growth is driven by investment rather than economies of scale. We note that sales and marketing per MAU continue to climb in the quarter, and this cost item now accounts for 20% of the consolidated revenue, compared with only 16% in the prior quarter. The impact of revenue growth once the company cuts back on investment remains uncertain at this point, but we would be more positive if BILI can achieve some operating leverage to give us comfort in its profit growth.

We remain cautious on BILI despite the solid Q3 results. Without clear visibility on the earnings growth, we believe that the company will continue to be heavily traded by hedge funds rather than long-only funds. As such, we can expect some volatility going forward.

Operating metrics benefiting from ongoing investments

BILI added 17.5 million MAUs this quarter, which is the highest quarterly net adds ever. Additionally, engagement appears to be quite strong, with DAU growing at 40% to reach 37.6 million, or roughly 29% engagement level.

The strong engagement level results in an increasing number of paying users, which also saw the highest quarterly net adds, and this brought up visible improvement to the monthly paying ratio.

Content creation remains a major driver behind BILI’s ecosystem. The recently introduced mobile content submission has been widely adopted by the content creators, and roughly half of the content is now being uploaded via mobile. The proliferation of 5G coverage could be very supportive of mobile uploads going forward.

Currently, there are 1.1 million active content creators on BILI, which is a 93% YoY increase, and they are uploading over 3 million videos per month, which is an increase of 83% YoY, with the top categories being lifestyle, entertainment, game animation, and technology.

Good progress within the lifestyle segment could translate to other verticals. We note that the vlog attracted 11 billion cumulative reviews and BILI’s interactive video attracted over 300 million viewers in just four months. The new joint creation program encourages content creators with matching talent to work together for content co-production, and this has been positively received by verticals such as Music, Dance, and Animation. This campaign could prove to be effective in other verticals that BILI is focusing on where the company can expand the content breadth with more effective operators.

Mobile games growth driven by FGO

Mobile games revenue accounted for half of BILI’s revenue and saw an incremental acceleration this quarter driven by Frequent Order, or FGO.

The recent major content update allowed FGO to rank #1 in China's iOS top-grossing chart in September, and this partially resulted in the solid games revenue growth.

Looking ahead, BILI plans to release a series of ACG titles, including a domestic RPG title called Final Gear, along with highly rated Japanese female-based RPG titles Untouchable Palms and A3, which are very well-received by BILI’s core gamer group. BILI also plans to roll out major content FGO for New Year’s Day 2020. Although the company has 30 games in the pipeline and 8 titles that are scheduled to launch in the coming month, we could see a gradual mobile game recovery given 2H19 is largely unexciting due to a lack of hit titles.

Broadcasting remains an exciting growth area

Revenue of RMB453 million grew 157% YoY, partially due to BILI’s ongoing effort of securing major content such as eSports games with League of Legends S9 Final. BILI’s content depth is a differentiator, and it is clearly attracting members into its premium membership, as evident in the 139% YoY growth in premium members to 6.1 million. Given that broadcasting is now accounting for 24% of the total revenue and growing at a triple-digit rate, this could potentially become a key revenue driver as gaming continues to clock in 20-30% YoY growth.

In short, we will remain on the sidelines for BILI until we see a material improvement in operating leverage, as we are concerned about a sharp deceleration in both revenues and operating metrics once the investment is pulled back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.