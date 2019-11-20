EUR/JPY Downside Should Prevail

This provides the trader with an opportunity to short EUR/JPY with a tight stop, which could offer a risk-reward of well over 2x. A target of 114.850 is not unreasonable over 30 to 45 trading days.

While the EUR/JPY interest rate spread recently rose, supporting a rise in the EUR/JPY spot price, the spread is now making lower highs and lower lows.

The EUR/JPY exchange rate is currently just over 120. However, downside is likely to begin to mount as the bearish trend prevails.

The EUR/JPY pair has been travelling downward in a long-term bearish trend since the beginning of 2018. The chart below illustrates this using blue trend lines (weekly candlesticks are used).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

The bias appears to remain to the downside. While price rose through October 2019, EUR/JPY has now stagnated at the upper bound of the trajectory illustrated in the chart above. If we were to consider a possible target on the downside, the 114.850 level comes to light, this being a weekly low achieved in the week that commenced April 17, 2017.

This level was almost achieved recently in early September 2019. Nevertheless, the trend pattern was respected, and price surged to the upside. To confirm that price is likely to drop at this juncture, we should consider the near-term daily trading range and movements in interest rates.

The chart below shows the recent trading range, as shaded in grey, on the daily candlestick chart. Meanwhile, the red line shows us the difference between the German 1-year bond yield and the Japanese 1-year bond yield.

As shown, not only is EUR/JPY apparently failing to break the top of its recent daily trading range, but the recent upward adjustment in the interest rate spread has evidently broken down. Lower highs and lower lows are now being registered. If the interest rate spread continues to fall, EUR/JPY will most likely fall quite quickly to our target of 114.851.

At this point, it would appear that a short opportunity exists. A trade idea lies in shorting EUR/JPY at the current market price with the goal of reaching the "equal low" (identified and mentioned above - from April 2017) of 114.851. A fair stop would be above the current daily trading range at 122.233 (as illustrated by the upper horizontal red line in the chart below).

This author expects that the time frame for this short trade idea to succeed would be approximately 30 to 45 trading days. This thesis is also strengthened by this author's recent bearish view on EUR/USD and possibly bearish case for USD/JPY (a weak euro and a relatively strong yen would naturally translate into weakness for EUR/JPY).

If the upper bound of the trading range (illustrated in the charts above) of 121.380 is broken, especially after this current trading week (which commenced November 18, 2019), it is likely that the trade will fail. Nevertheless, given the current market price, this trade idea would offer a reward-risk ratio of approximately 2.4x, which is very good.

Also, the carrying cost of this trade should not be too bad (depending on the broker used), as the interest rate spread is close to zero. This fact might also strengthen the trade idea in and of itself, as the pair is now likely to become more sensitive to market re-pricings of interest rates (bond yields).

A lower EUR/JPY interest rate spread may mark another wave of downside pressure for the euro. The more negative the interest rate spread goes, the more economical it becomes to hold Japanese yen in terms of euros (i.e., the more attractive it is to sell euros in order to buy Japanese yen).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.