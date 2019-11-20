Evaluating Valaris Without Cold-Stacked Rigs

This time, we turn our attention to Valaris, a company born from a combination of Rowan and Ensco, which lost 70% of value year to date.

Valaris (VAL) is another interesting example of a major offshore drilling company that has a material cold-stacked fleet. Valaris’ performance has been a disappointment this year as the stock lost 70% of value year to date despite Ensco’s merger with a more financially stable Rowan. The latest financial results (Q2 2019, Q3 2019) have been disappointing since they showed negative operating cash flow and decreasing liquidity. In this environment, the company’s cold-stacked fleet clearly deserves a close look.

As per Bassoe Offshore database, the current value of Valaris’ fleet is estimated at $6.5 billion-7.4 billion (note that undelivered newbuild drillships Valaris DS-13 and Valaris DS-14 are not included in this calculation). Just like in the case of other offshore drilling companies, the valuation of Valaris’ fleet has been trending down due to slow recovery and absence of market transactions. The decline has been especially pronounced in the floater segment. At the end of the third quarter, the company had $324.4 million of working capital and $6 billion of long-term debt. As of the latest fleet status report, the company’s backlog stood at $2.3 billion.

At this point, Valaris has 14 cold-stacked rigs whose theoretical value is estimated at $840 million-960 million. The company has an interesting cold-stacked fleet composition: 4 semi-subs, 2 drillships and 8 jack-ups. In this group, 3 older jack-ups (Valaris JU-67 (1976), Valaris JU-70 (1981) and Valaris JU-71 (1982)) are primary scrapping candidates. The situation is not that clear with the remaining rigs.

The two drillships, Valaris DS-3 and Valaris DS-5, carry the most theoretical value but are in real danger as the drillship market remains oversupplied and cold-stacked lower-tier rigs do not have any near-term chances to return to work. Thus, DS-3 and DS-5 will remain cold-stacked for more years, which could push their reactivation cost materially higher and make reactivation uneconomic.

The four cold-stacked semi-subs (Valaris 8500, Valaris 8501, Valaris 8502, Valaris 8506) should have chances for reactivation since their sister rigs are working, but the supply/demand dynamics in the benign environment for semi-sub segment are not promising in the near term. Also, Valaris has a number of cold-stacked modern jack-ups. The most interesting rigs are Valaris JU-113 and Valaris JU-114 of PPL Pacific Class 400 design, which is widely used by Borr Drilling (BORR). These rigs should have material chances to return to the active fleet since their design appears to be in good demand.

Valaris has a better situation on the “fleet value vs. long-term debt” front than Transocean (NYSE:RIG), but it does not have the near-term cash cushion that Transocean has, and its backlog is much lower. On the positive side, Valaris has a joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), ARO Drilling, and has a wide presence in the jack-up market which is recovering faster than the floater market. Valaris’ cold-stacked fleet is diverse which increases chances that something will ultimately survive. On the floater side, I think that drillships Valaris DS-3 and Valaris DS-5 are in big danger. On the jack-up side, the older jack-ups are destined to be moved to the scrapyard while the fate of the remaining jack-ups is not clear at this point – the most modern ones should have decent chances to return to the active fleet.

The stock market is currently pushing Valaris closer to new lows. In my opinion, this is due to the poor cash flow performance in the most recent quarters which increases bankruptcy fears. Valaris does not have problems with near-term liquidity thanks to a credit facility, but the sole fact that it has to use it makes the market nervous. In my opinion, we should continue to expect wide swings in Valaris’ stock price based more on the market mood towards offshore drilling companies than actual changes in fundamentals. The company is obviously not dead yet, so big dips may present interesting buying opportunities, but it will remain speculative for the time being so manage your risks appropriately and do not rush to catch the falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.