Dollar General: The Growth Story Remains Intact But The Stock Is Overvalued

However, the stock is roughly 30% overvalued right now, and investors would do well to wait for a pullback before adding shares.

The sizable population of lower-income households in rural and small town America continue to demonstrate their preference for dollar stores.

Dollar General has grown like a weed, and that growth will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Dollar General's 16,000th store in Panama City, Florida

Investment Thesis

Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) recently opened its 16,000th store. That's up from 15,370 stores in February 2018 and a little over 14,500 stores in April 2017. The company aims to open almost a thousand new stores in 2019 (up from around 900 in 2018), with about as many store remodels this year as well.

It's a visible symbol of the growth phenomenon enjoyed over the last few decades by the low-cost provider of everyday items such as packaged foods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and household goods. While the products it offers customers are intended to provide a good value, the company's stock is more of a growth play.

Dollar stores in general have been growing like weeds, far outpacing the store footprint growth of most other retailers. Put together, the various dollar store chains now outnumber all combined locations of the six largest US retailers (Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), CVS (NYSE:CVS), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA)). DG and peer Dollar Tree (DLTR) boast over 30,000 stores between them and have identified 20,000 more potential new locations.

When evaluating the stock, then, it's imperative to estimate the continued growth capabilities of the company, especially after its 46% run-up year-to-date. Even for growth names, some prices are better than others to buy the stock. I argue that, driven by fears of an oncoming recession, DG's stock price has gotten ahead of its skis. Investors looking to put money to work would do well to wait for a 30% pullback from the current stock price.

A Geographically Diversified, Recession-Resistant Company

DG's largest presence by store count is Texas by a wide margin. Everything really is bigger in Texas, including the number of Dollar Generals. The Lone Star State has an ample amount of what has become DG's sweet spot: small, lower-income towns. We'll come back to this point.

Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio round out the top five states by store count.

Unlike most retail, DG's business model has proven resilient during economic downturns. Look, for instance, at cash flow from operations, which tends to stay roughly flat during recessions.

Revenue and EBITDA, on the other hand, grew right through the previous two recessions unabated.

These are quarterly numbers, demonstrating that performance during recessions doesn't even temporarily dip. EBITDA has experienced slight declines in the quarters immediately preceding recessions, but that may simply reflect higher costs at market peaks.

Recent Performance

For full-year fiscal 2014, same-store sales growth averaged a whopping 4.9%. In 2015, the same metric was 2.8%. In 2016, it came to 0.9%. In 2017, it bounced back to 2.7%. In fiscal 2018, SSS growth averaged 3.2%. (All metrics from the company website.)

In the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2018, DG reported same-store sales growth of 2.8%. In the 4th quarter of fiscal 2018, it reached 4%. In the 1st quarter of 2019, it came to 3.8%. Then, in the 2nd quarter of this year (the most recently reported), same-store sales growth rose back up to 4%.

DG could very well be on its way to stronger fiscal 2019 same-store sales growth than even 2018's strong showing. If so, it would be the strongest year for SSS since 2014. Operating profit per square foot in Q2 was the strongest its been in 11 quarters.

Management reported larger basket sizes per customer as well as increased foot traffic as the source of the strong SS sales number. This drove the impressive 8.4% YoY revenue growth as well as the highest earnings growth over a rolling two-year period of the last 23 quarters.

Though another element of the strong earnings growth has been the company's tenacious focus on cost control. The average store size is 7,400 square feet, basically just four metal walls on a concrete slab, and costs only $250,000 to construct. When you walk through the stores, you get the sense that the maintenance budget is slim, but not enough to significantly affect the store's functionality.

Management has worked hard to mitigate the impacts of the Chinese import tariffs through a variety of tactics, including shifting countries of origin and product/brand switching. Exposure to China has already been reduced by 7% this year, while DG's preexisting relationships in Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, India, and elsewhere have been boosted.

Valuation

Over the past ten years, DG has traded at an average of a little under 20x trailing earnings and 15x cash flow from operations.

That means that the current stock price is 23% overvalued by P/E and 22% overvalued by price/CFO.

What about price-to-sales and price-to-free cash flow? Again, we find a picture of overvaluation. Over the last decade, DG's average P/S ratio has been ~1.05x, while average P/FCF has been ~25x.

By P/S, DG's stock is 32% overvalued, while it's only 8% overvalued by P/FCF.

Let's look at two more metrics: enterprise value to EBITDA and price to book value. The first is a measurement of the value of the entire business, including equity and debt, against one measure of operating earnings. The second compares the market capitalization to an estimate of the company's liquidation value. Again, by both measurements, we find a significantly overvalued stock price:

By EV/EBITDA, DG is about 30% overvalued, and by price-to-book, it's about 37% overvalued.

As a bonus, let's take a peek at DG's TTM dividend yield for as long as it has paid a dividend (less than five years). Now, this is not a very large sample size in terms of the length of time that DG has paid a dividend, but the sample size available to us agrees with the other valuation metrics above. DG's yield is about as low as it has ever been and about 30% below its average.

Putting all of these valuation metrics together, it appears that DG's stock is in the neighborhood of 30% overvalued.

Where Dollar General Falls In The Big Picture

DG's core customer base is made up of lower-income households, especially those living in small towns and rural areas. Hence the strategic location of most (roughly three-fourths) of its stores in areas where competition is scarce and unlikely to enter.

About 5% of sales come from EBT cards (aka the SNAP program or food stamps) as of early 2018, and management confirmed that the number remains roughly the same today. Compare this to an estimated 4% of sales from EBT cards for Walmart. While proposed changes to SNAP rules could have some impact on discount retailers like DG, the impact is likely to be minimal.

In other words, initial fears that Trump's proposed budget would slash SNAP benefits by ~30% likely will not manifest, but even if they did, DG's growth would continue. Another thing to consider is that if SNAP benefits decline, the growth in SNAP beneficiaries could increase could offset this.

According to the Brookings Institute, rural communities and small towns offer less employment opportunities today than prior to the Great Recession, even after the longest economic expansion in US history. Writing for the Institute for Research on Poverty, economist James Ziliak notes that rural Americans are gradually falling out of the labor market, obtaining less education, and experiencing declining marriage rates.

Then again, for those who are employed, median wages and salaries are actually growing faster in rural counties than in urban ones, even though they start from a lower base. Between 2001 and 2016, most types of rural counties posted wage gains faster than the national average.

Combining this with the fact that costs of living tend to be significantly lower for rural areas paints a bullish picture for DG. While rural workers are by no means high-income earners, their situations are improving overall, which gives them greater capacity to spend. DG is well-positioned to capture that increased spending.

Though Amazon (AMZN) is taking steps to compete with dollar stores by making items under $5 available for next-day shipping through its Prime service, I doubt this will have a significant effect on DG. For one, most of DG's customers make less than $50,000 per year, which makes them statistically unlikely to be Amazon Prime users, who tend to be higher-income earners.

Growth Initiatives

DG is pursuing four growth initiatives to continue driving revenue growth.

The first and most obvious growth initiative is the development of new stores. Over 400 stores were opened in the first half of 2019, and thus the majority of new openings should occur in the back half of the year. Management says that their real estate pipeline remains robust.

As far as comparable store growth, on the other hand, there are four categories of growth plans.

1. DG Fresh. This refers to the expansion of the refrigerated area of the store to include a wider offering of food and beverage items. Many of these are single-use products, while some are multi-use grocery items like milk, eggs, frozen products, and beer. Some higher-end products like bottled Starbucks drinks are growing in popularity as well.

That brings up an important point mentioned on the most recent conference call. Despite the store's core customer base being rural, low-income households, DG's fastest growing customer category is the consumer who makes more than $50,000 per year. This opens up the possibility of increased competitiveness with the likes of Walmart and other grocery stores.

DG Fresh accounts for about 8% of store sales. Coolers were first added in 2013, and management sees an ample growth runway for further expansion of refrigerated items into the future. Right now, it is incorporating higher-capacity coolers in order to offer more product choices. While produce is not currently included in this initiative (though some produce is offered in certain stores), management views it as a possible addition in the future.

Unsurprisingly, the nearest grocery stores tend to experience ~30% drops in sales when a DG store opens. This data likely acts as a deterrent to grocers opening stores in many of the small towns in which DG operates.

2. Private label brands. DG is expanding its own private label brands, which include "Good And Smart" (better-for-you food options), "Believe" (affordable beauty products), and "General Steps" (baby products).

These house brands continue to round out DG's product offerings to solidify its stores as the overall go-to destinations for many lower-income and cost-conscious consumers. Management touts the beauty product brand (which prices every item under $5) as especially successful at driving traffic at stores.

3. Dollar General app. DG offers an app ("Cart Calculator") that allows customers to scan items as they are shopping, see their running total in real-time, and skip the checkout line altogether by paying through the DG Go app. The company plans to consolidate into one app during the currently ongoing quarter.

Similarly, they also plan to introduce self-checkout into many of their stores to test efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Management also says that DG has an online platform up and running, but so far, its customers have not shown much preference for it over shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. If there is an uptick in demand for online shopping, however, management is ready to "turn up the dial" on their e-commerce segment.

4. Symbiotic partnerships. Management is rolling out partnerships with FedEx (FDX) for package pickup along with its existing relationship with Western Union (WU) for money transfers. While DG receives small commissions for these services, the more important objective is to drive increased traffic at stores.

Conclusion

The growth narrative for DG remains intact and will continue for many years to come as the store count expands and the growth initiatives play out. However, the present overvaluation of the stock makes the company a HOLD for now.

