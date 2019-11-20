Walgreens Might Be About To Sky-Rocket 21%: 3 Things Investors Need To Know

Even without a buyout, Walgreens is a good buy at $62, likely to grow at 3-6% over time, and has the potential to deliver 12-19% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

A buyout isn't the highest-probability outcome, due to plenty of short-term legal/political/regulatory uncertainty and the $22 billion in cash KKR would need to come up with.

Walgreens is fairly valued at $80 in 2020 and $81 in 2021. Thus, a $75 buyout would be fair to both KKR and current shareholders.

JPMorgan estimates the potential buyout might be $75, or 21% above the current price.

(Source: imgflip)

A lot of people think that stocks are expensive right now, and from a broader market and blue-chip perspective, they are right.

The forward P/E on the S&P 500 is 18.1, making stocks as a whole about 12% overvalued. If you adjust for low interest rates (4% average EPS risk premium since 2000), the market's fair value P/E rises from 16.2 (25-year average) to 17.2 and stocks are about 7% overpriced.

Blue chips, as exemplified by 11/11 quality Super SWAN and the famous Dividend Aristocrats and Kings, are also overvalued as a group. Today, the average

Dividend Aristocrat is about 16% overvalued

Dividend King is about 23% overvalued

Super SWAN is 19% overvalued

But as my fellow Dividend King founder and legendary value investor Chuck Carnevale likes to say, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market." No matter how high the market's valuations get, something good is always on sale.

Walgreens Is Our Deep Value Portfolio's 9th Biggest Short-Term Winner

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Between July 3rd and August, 3rd Dividend Kings bought Walgreens (WBA) three times, for $49 to $54. Our cost basis is now $51.33, and it's up 21% for us, our 9th biggest winner in that portfolio (CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is our biggest winner, up 36%).

I've had several requests to do an update article on Walgreens, due to the rumored leveraged buyout offer that private equity firm KKR is discussing with management. Those rumors began on November 5th, and the stock was up over 16% from its August lows before they began. Since then, WBA has rallied 8% more.

Walgreens Rally Before Buyout Rumors Began

(Source: YCharts)

So, let's take a look at the three most important things Walgreens investors need to know about this potential $85 billion mega-deal, including what kind of returns you can expect from the company going forward if no buyout actually happens.

1. What The Rumored Buyout Looks Like

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill has crunched the numbers and concluded that this is what the largest leveraged buyout in history could look like.

We believe a potential deal could be valued at up to ~$75 per WBA share, based on our assumptions around maximum lease-adjusted leverage and minimum IRR to private equity owners. We assume a maximum lease-adjusted leverage ratio immediately post the deal close of 6.5x (what the company could potentially support based on our discussions with our JPM credit counterparts). Further, we also assume private equity owners would require a minimum IRR of 15% over a five-year period. We also assume an exit multiple of 10.0x forward EBITDA after five years. Using those parameters, we believe that could imply a maximum transaction value of ~$85 billion, which would imply an equity value of ~$74.97 per share (or a ~20% premium to yesterday’s closing price)."



- JPMorgan (emphasis added)

An $85 billion leveraged buyout, including WBA's existing debt, could require KKR and any other private equity partners (a club deal) to pony up $22 billion in equity to pay existing Walgreens shareholders $75 per share and take the company private.

15% CAGR total returns are the low end of what private equity strives to achieve with their investments, so the model JPMorgan outlined appears reasonable.

Largest Leveraged Buyouts In History

(Source: Reuters)

If Walgreens did get bought out for $85 billion, then it would be the largest LBO in history, nearly three times the size of TXU Corp.'s 2007 $31.1 billion deal. Adjusted for inflation, KKR's LBO of RJR Nabisco in 1989 was the largest LBO ever, $55 billion, and Walgreens could beat that by $30 billion.

The RJR deal literally spawned the modern LBO business model and was so revolutionary that it became the basis for the book, and movie, Barbarians at The Gate.

What would that mean for Walgreens shareholders? Well, it would mean we'd lose a great Dividend Aristocrat and future Dividend King. Walgreens has been raising its dividend for 44 consecutive years, and in 2026, the company would become a Dividend King.

Morningstar's Soo Romanoff says that it makes sense for KKR to make an offer, though the exact terms are still private (JPM's $75 offer is an estimate based on a reasonable model).

Although the proposed strategy would make this the largest leveraged buyout performed to date, we are not surprised by this recent development, nor the parties involved, as management has higher aspirations to bring wellness services to its stores by leveraging partnerships while fending off reimbursement pressures brought on by PBMs. This transformational strategy requires a considerable runway, and operating as a privately run company would provide the flexibility to more actively negotiate partnerships."



- Morningstar

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina owns 15.4% of Walgreens shares and was Boots Alliance's chairman when KKR bought it in 2007. In other words, Pessina knows KKR, and they have worked well in the past.

Being private would give Pessina and management time to work their turnaround plans outside of the short-term obsessed market's eye. The fact that Pessina himself would get a $10.7 billion payday probably also has something to do with the fact that Walgreens is in discussions to sell itself.

If Walgreens gets bought out for $75 per share, Pessina would become the 140th richest person on earth.

Ok, so that's what this deal might potentially look like, the basic logic of it, and why WBA's CEO is probably rather eager to get it closed if he can. But we can't forget that, for now, this $85 billion buyout is just speculation.

2. This Deal Is Very Speculative... But Would Represent A Reasonable Offer For Everyone Involved

JPMorgan itself admits that there are plenty of reasons this deal could fall apart, including:

Brexit uncertainty

Opioid litigation uncertainty

US healthcare regulatory uncertainty (campaign 2020 related)

Raising $22 billion is a lot of money, even for KKR

Now, at first glance, you might think that KKR wouldn't have a problem putting together $22 billion to buy WBA. After all, it pulled off a $55 billion deal in 1989 and became a legend in the LBO industry. But we should also remember that RJR Nabisco ended up being broken up, and according to Investopedia's Justin Walton, "KKR vowed to never put so much into one investment again."

While US regulatory risks might seem high if you listen to politicians running for President and promising the moon, sun, and the stars, Morningstar's Julie Utterback explains why her analyst firm's fear of sweeping regulatory changes, such as Medicare for All, is far less than that of many on Wall Street.

We believe this scenario (M4A) represents a very-low-probability (5% or less) risk within our 10-year forecast period, as it would require significant shifts in control of the federal government, including a filibuster-proof Democratic majority in the Senate and a new president from the far left wing of the Democratic Party."

I've covered extensively across many articles why Warren is unlikely to win the nomination. The same applies to Sanders because of how the Democratic primary actually works.

What The Media Is Focused On

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

The media (and most of Wall Street, it seems) think in terms of national polls, and so, assume it's a horse race between three or maybe four candidates: two centrists (Biden and Buttigieg) and two progressives (Warren and Sanders).

That's the same way the media (and many on Wall Street) think about the 2020 Presidential election, in terms of national head-to-head polls. But just as the national popular vote is 100% irrelevant (the constitution says the electoral college chooses our President, the nationwide popular vote has nothing to do with it), so too are national primary polls meaningless.

The Electoral College of The 2020 Democratic Primary

(Source: 270towin.com)

3,979 convention delegates are going to be decided during the campaign season, awarded state by state. But unlike the Federal Electoral college, the Democratic primaries have a twist that the media and Wall Street appears to be ignorant of.

There is a 15% minimum threshold to receive any delegates. Those not receiving the minimum are excluded, with the delegate pool divided proportionately among those candidates receiving 15% or more.”



- 270towin.com (emphasis added)

While someone like Buttigieg or Harris might pull off a "surprise" showing by getting as much as 14% of the vote in any given state, unless they hit 15% they don't get squat in the one thing that matters - delegates.

While polls can be volatile and will likely shift somewhat in the coming months, let's take a look at how the latest polls in each state look for the top four candidates in national polls.

Latest Primary Polls By State

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 24% 23% 17% 7% AZ 29% 18% 16% 9% SC 33% 13% 11% 6% IA 15% 16% 15% 25% NH 22% 31% 20% 16% NV 33% 21% 23% 9% NC 37% 15% 14% 6% MI 30% 21% 17% 3% FL 27% 19% 13% 5% WI 23% 25% 20% 5% PA 28% 16% 14% 4% ME 27% 22% 15% 9% Average 27% 20% 16% 9%

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

State by state, for the 12 states we have polls for since November 5th, things appear to be roughly the same as the national polls. Now let's actually see how these results, if they occurred on election day, would break down by delegates - the only numbers that actually count.

Percentage Of Delegates Awarded To Top 4 Candidates

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 38% 36% 27% 0% AZ 46% 29% 25% 0% SC 100% 0% 0% 0% IA 21% 23% 21% 35% NH 25% 35% 22% 18% NV 43% 27% 30% 0% NC 71% 29% 0% 0% MI 44% 31% 25% 0% FL 59% 41% 0% 0% WI 34% 37% 29% 0% PA 64% 36% 0% 0% ME 42% 34% 23% 0% Average 49% 30% 17% 4%

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

Suddenly, the "horse race" turns into a commanding lead for Biden. But now let's apply the actual delegate counts to each state, to see what the current state of the race really looks like.

Delegate Lead By State

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 156 150 111 0 AZ 31 19 17 0 SC 54 0 0 0 IA 9 9 9 14 NH 6 8 5 4 NV 15 10 11 0 NC 78 32 0 0 MI 55 39 31 0 FL 129 90 0 0 WI 26 28 23 0 PA 97 56 0 0 ME 10 8 6 0 Total 666 449 212 19 % of Delegates In These 12 States 50% 33% 16% 1% % Of Delegates Needed To Win Nomination 33% 23% 11% 1%

(Source: Real Clear Politics)

Using the actual rules of the 2020 Democratic Primaries and the most recent 12 state polls available, we can see that Biden isn't just in the lead for the nomination, he's likely to win even without the support of Super Delegates (party insiders) who control 16% of the vote. Super Delegates don't get to vote on the first ballot, but only on subsequent ones if no one gets 1,990 votes on the first ballot.

Barring some pretty dramatic changes to the race, Biden is likely the nominee. That's not an opinion, but pure math. Why does that matter? Because assuming that Biden won the general election, he would likely be a centrist who would govern much like Obama, except that corporate taxes would be lower.

How do I know that, including that corporate taxes aren't likely to go back up? Because I know how Congress operates.

Consensus 2020 Senate Map Forecast

Consensus 2020 House Forecast

(Source: 270towin.com)

Here's the latest consensus forecast for how the 2020 Senate and House are likely to turn out. If Biden wins in November, then his VP gets the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. This means that if Biden wins in 2020 (about 56% probability, based on the 13 ways swing states can break), Democrats will control the House and Senate... by a single vote.

Any investor worried about a President Sanders or Warren ripping apart our economy to remake it in their image is either a partisan pursuing wishful thinking or merely doesn't know how the 2020 Democratic Primary, electoral college, or Congress work.

Who do I support in 2020? It doesn't matter, because it's not my job to promote candidates, agendas or tell you what I want to happen. It's my job to use the best available evidence and data to tell you what's most likely to happen, and then provide reasonable and prudent long-term investing advice based on probability-weighted outcomes.

All while promoting a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio that maximizes your chances of achieving your long-term goals while sleeping well at night, no matter what might happen in 2019 or 2020.

This brings us back to Walgreens and the KKR negotiations that are now going on. Is the opioid litigation likely to bankrupt the company? Likely not. Is President Warren or Sanders going to implement $42 trillion to $97 trillion in new "free stuff" plans that could bankrupt many companies in the energy, financial and healthcare industry?

Almost certainly not. First, they need to win the nomination, which is a long shot. Then they need to win the general election, which means winning in the only six states that matter.

(Source: 270towin.com)

Then, they would need to get all their policies past an army of lobbyists and through a Congress where Democratic majorities are likely to be a single vote (and 10 away from filibuster-proof in the Senate). Finally, if all that happens, they would need to get past a 5/4 conservative supreme court that would take several years to flip.

If any one of those things doesn't happen, then all the "scary" or "wonderful" promises they are making amount to nothing.

But does Wall Street know or care about facts? Not in the short term, it doesn't.

(Source: imgflip)

That means that KKR might try to leverage rising political/regulatory risk uncertainty into a lower offer. We saw the same thing happen when the Altria (MO)/Philip Morris (PM) merger fell apart over Juul/vapocalypse uncertainty, despite the numerous strategic benefits for both companies.

And, of course, we can't forget that $75 is 13% below the 52-week high, which might upset some people who overpaid for Walgreens. Which brings us to the most important question of all right now. How much is Walgreens really worth today and in 2020, when any deal would likely close?

Management believes that its turnaround plan can deliver 4-6% ("mid-single digit") growth in 2021 and beyond. That's a much slower growth rate than the company has enjoyed in the past, and analysts are not exactly optimistic that Walgreens can pull it off.

2018 actual EPS growth: 18% (tax reform)

2019 consensus EPS growth: 0% (in line with management guidance)

2020 consensus: -1%

2021 consensus: 4% (in line with guidance)

2022 consensus: 3%

2023: -2% (just 2 analysts forecasting for now)

The overall growth profile, factoring in management guidance and consensus growth forecasts from three sources, looks like this.

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 0.8% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR consensus: 2.3% CAGR (includes turnaround years)

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 9.1% CAGR

Management guidance: 4% to 6% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 10.7% CAGR over the last 20 years (rolling growth rates 8-13% CAGR)

Realistic growth range: 3-6%

Historical fair value (excluding bubbles and bear markets): 14-16 P/E

The good news is that even a Walgreens growing at a realistic modest pace of 3-6% is still worth its historical 14-16 P/E. That's based on the Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham rule of thumb 15 P/E, which is "reasonable" for any company growing at least 3% over time.

Carnevale and Graham determined that based on 200 years of market data and about 7% historical total returns from equities, meaning an earnings yield of 6.7% is a reasonable fair value for most companies.

When valuing a company that can't grow at its normal rate (double digits for WBA), I turn to the more conservative of either Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's 15 earnings/cash flow rule of thumb or the company's own valuation over the past decade.

For example, Walgreens' historical fair value P/E is between 14 and 16, meaning that the 15 Chuck Carnevale "reasonable" rule of thumb applies to the company even if it only grows at a modest pace. But over the last decade, the market has valued WBA at 14.6 times earnings, so that's what I use.

The company's other valuation metrics, based on things like owner earnings, free cash flow, pre-tax earnings (EBIT), and EBITDA, are all lower than the rule of thumb. This tells me that investors don't value Walgreens at 15 times cash flow, so I use the multiple the market has determined is correct after, in the words of Ben Graham, "weighing the substance of a company".

Walgreens Valuation Matrix

Metric Fair Value Multiple 2019 Fair Value 2020 Fair Value 2021 Fair Value Operating Earnings 14.6 $88 $87 $91 Owner Earnings (Buffett FCF) 12.3 $51 $70 $71 Operating Cash Flow 10.2 $62 $83 $79 Free Cash Flow 13.8 $58 $77 $79 EBITDA 8.9 $69 $80 $79 EBIT 11.6 $65 $85 $86 EV/EBITDA 8.9 $69 $80 $79 Average $66 $80 $81

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Walgreens' true worth this year is likely between $51 and $88. I use the average of all these fair value estimates, which are based on what real investors risking real money have paid for WBA's fundamentals, to estimate its worth $66 in 2019, based on the just-completed fiscal year.

That implies a 7% discount to fair value, due to the strong recent buyout speculation-induced rally. But note that due to much stronger cash flows expected next year, Walgreens' 2020 and 2021 fair values are about $80 and $81, respectively. That might explain why KKR might be willing to pay as much as $75 per share in order to buy, in the words of Warren Buffett, "a wonderful company at a fair price."

Both I and Dividend Kings own Walgreens in our portfolios. My cost basis is $57 and Dividend Kings' is $51. Would we be pleased with a $75 buyout? We'd be content to take the offer and redeploy the money into other great opportunities.

But would we be ecstatic over a 33-47% short-term gain? Not so much, because if Walgreens doesn't get bought out, then even growing at 3-6% over time, it's likely to deliver great total returns from a low-risk, defensive Dividend Aristocrat.

3. Walgreens' Slower Growth Could Still Deliver Excellent Total Returns If It Doesn't Get Bought Out

If Walgreens grows 1% slower than management long-term guidance, then it might end up at the lower end of its fair value range, a 14 P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

That would still earn strong double-digit total returns, with a 12% CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

If management hits the upper end of growth guidance, then WBA might still return to the upper end of its fair value range, 16 times earnings and deliver nearly 20% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

6% growth isn't just the upper end of management guidance, it's about the EPS growth rate of the S&P 500 since 1950. So this defensive Dividend Aristocrat, from its currently low earnings multiple, can deliver potentially market smashing returns and double your investment merely by growing at a market average rate while delivering an above-average 3% yield.

What's even more impressive about those return potentials is how they compare to the 3-7% CAGR forward total returns most asset managers expect from the broader market.

Dividend Kings, using the Gordon Dividend Growth model, expects 6-6.5% CAGR returns from the S&P 500, and Walgreens' conservative forecast delivers about double that.

Anyone who bought it at lower valuations is looking at even stronger return potentials, with each 5% lower price representing about 1% higher CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

Bottom Line: Walgreens Is A Solid Long-Term Investment Right Now... Whether Or Not It Gets Bought Out

After a 25% rally off its lows, Walgreens is no longer a strong buy based on fiscal 2019 results. But it remains about 23% undervalued based on 2020's consensus results, which means it's still a good buy today and verging on "strong buy" for next year and 2021 (if it falls 2% lower).

Classification Discount To Fair Value Needed For 8/11 Above-Average Quality Company 2019 Price 2020 Price 2021 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $66 $80 $81 Good Buy 15% $56 $68 $69 Strong Buy 25% $50 $60 $61 Very Strong Buy 35% $43 $52 $53

I'm not a market timer, a psychic, or a speculator. I'm just a fundamentals and valuation focused long-term dividend growth investor. One with a passion for evidence-based and time-tested approaches that are the best chance we have to exponentially grow our income and wealth over time.

My goal is to always provide fact-based, reasonable, and prudent recommendations that can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

If KKR ends up buying Walgreens for $75, then anyone who bought the company in recent months at attractive valuations will earn a nice short-term return and be able to put that capital to work into other great safe dividend growth opportunities (something great is always on sale).

If the deal falls apart (my base-case scenario), then Walgreens is likely to grow at 3-6% over the long term. A return to its historical fair value could potentially deliver 12-19% CAGR total returns that will probably significantly outperform the broader market in the coming five years.

Thus, the possible $85 billion LBO represents a classic "Heads you win, tails you don't lose" scenario for income investors who are likely to be very happy owning Walgreens, whether that's for the next few months or 5+ years.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

real-time chatroom support

two exclusive preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns WBA in our Deep Value portfolio.