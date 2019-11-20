AUD/CAD Forecast: Short-Term Upside, With Longer-Term Downside

If AUD/CAD cannot break 0.9410, and find support at this level (from above), there is a good possibility (in this author's view) that the price will fall back down to the bottom of the trading range: to 0.8840 or so.

However, short-term upside should not be ruled out, as the price appears to be attempting to reach the top of its current trading range at around 0.9140.

While the price of this pair can often lag movements in the short-term interest rate spread, there is a good possibility that AUD/CAD will offer a short opportunity soon.

The AUD/CAD pair is currently rising in an apparent bullish trend, if we watch the price on a daily candlestick chart.

The AUD/CAD pair has most recently found itself within a rising trend, if viewed from a rolling daily perspective. The chart below shows us this trend (with the red trend lines).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Further, if we consider recent highs and lows achieved, it would appear that the AUD/CAD price is currently attempting to find the recent highs once again (around the 0.9140 region).

Nevertheless, this so-called trend is short-lived at this point, and therefore should not be trusted in and of itself. Notice that the interest rate spread between the Australian one-year bond yield and the Canadian one-year bond yield (serving as a proxy for the carrying cost of holding Australian dollars in terms of Canadian dollars) is falling. This is shown by the new red line in the chart below.

This pattern has played out multiple times in 2019. As the yield spread drops, the price eventually "catches up," so to speak, falling in line with spread. Also, the spread still remains in negative territory, which provides the market with a natural bearish bias (as it is more attractive, and economical, to short Australian dollars against Canadian dollars, instead of vice versa).

It is also worth thinking about the commodity space. Australia has historically had significant export exposure to gold, while Canada has had the same for oil. Therefore, as the gold price rises, you would think that the Australian dollar would find some support. The same would apply with respect to the oil price and the Canadian dollar. The chart below shows the AUD/CAD pair alongside the ratio between gold and oil (blue line).

The relationship between the ratio between gold and oil prices, and the AUD/CAD currency pair, used to be easier to spot. More recently it has not been so clear. Despite the ratio rising between May 2019 and August 2019 (for example), the AUD/CAD spot price continued to fall. In this author's view, it is due not to a strong Canadian dollar so much as heavily bearish sentiment with respect to the Australian dollar.

This "heavily bearish" sentiment could quite easily shift in the other direction, just as we are possibly seeing in the pound (versus the U.S. dollar). However, a sustained break-out of the daily trading range (identified in the charts above) would be needed to justify considering go long, especially as the gold-to-oil ratio appears to be finding lower highs and lower lows.

In summary, as the AUD/CAD pair is still trading within a range that was established in September and early October of 2019, and given the apparently bullish direction of price action at present, it would likely be wise to wait until AUD/CAD finds its way to the 0.9140 region before initiating any position (unless long).

At that point, a short trade idea may be on the cards, especially if the interest rate spread continues to fall. This would increase the likelihood of a failure at this price level (of 0.9140), opening up the possibility for the price to fall back down to the bottom of this trading range, to around 0.8840.

