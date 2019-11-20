J. C. Penney Should Be Able To Easily Beat Its 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Target

A relatively strong Q4 (with -7% comps and 2% gross margin improvement) may help get it to above $600 million on the year.

This appears to be an easy goal to reach, since even a relatively weak Q4 (-9% comps) 2019 should get it to above $500 million on the year.

J. C. Penney (JCP) adjusted its 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to "exceed $475 million." A closer look indicates that it is likely to significantly exceed $475 million in adjusted EBITDA and potentially get close to $600 million for the year. The biggest concern remains J. C. Penney's ability to generate sales growth going forward, but J. C. Penney should perform quite well in terms of adjusted EBITDA for 2019 at least.

Current Results

J. C. Penney's adjusted EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2019 ended up at $340 million, a $38 million increase over the same period in 2018. The improvement was due to gross margin improvement and increased credit income more than offsetting the impact from lower sales.

Source: J. C. Penney

The improvement would have been even higher if not for the impact of various accounting items. SG&A expenses have been $15 million higher during the first three quarters of 2019 due to the home office lease expense being included in SG&A now rather than depreciation and amortization and interest expense. As well, J. C. Penney recorded $73 million in SG&A reductions in the first three quarters of 2018 for items such as the buyout of store leasehold interests and the reversal of accrued risk insurance reserves.

Excluding those items, J. C. Penney's SG&A would be down around 4% over the first three quarters of 2019, and its adjusted EBITDA would be improved by $126 million.

Q4 2019 Results

This puts J. C. Penney to end up with over $500 million adjusted EBITDA on the year even if its results are weak in Q4 2019. For example, if comps are down around -9% in Q4 2019 and its cost of goods sold only improved by 100 basis points in Q4 2019 year-over-year, then it would end up with $176 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2019 if SG&A was roughly the same as Q4 2018. This scenario would involve J. C. Penney missing its full-year comps guidance (ending up at around -8.3%), while its cost of goods sold improvement would be below the midpoint of its full-year guidance.

Despite this relatively weak Q4 2019 performance, J. C. Penney would end up with around $516 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

$ Million Weak Good Net Sales $3,299 $3,372 Credit Income $120 $125 Total Revenues $3,419 $3,497 COGS $2,233 $2,249 SG&A $1,010 $980 Adjusted EBITDA $176 $268

If J. C. Penney performs relatively well in Q4 2019, then it could generate over $600 million adjusted EBITDA for the year. A scenario where Q4 2019 comps are -7% (bringing the full year to -7.7%), cost of goods sold improved by 200 basis points and SG&A down 3% year-over-year would allow it to generate around $268 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019, bringing its full year number up to $608 million.

Notes On Sales Growth

While J. C. Penney is likely to significantly exceed its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019, I am still cautious about it longer term. The reason is that achieving comparable store sales growth is quite challenging for department stores.

Jill Soltau has received positive reviews from retail experts for her vision, but getting to and sustaining +1% comps would still be a major achievement given that this would make J. C. Penney the best-performing mainstream department store.

That being said, the increased credit income means that J. C. Penney may be able to get to around $875 million to $900 million adjusted EBITDA with +3% sales growth from 2019 levels.

Conclusion

J. C. Penney's improved gross margin and credit income performance and its cost controls have put it in the position where it should be able to easily exceed $475 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019. J. C. Penney is already 72% of the way to $475 million after three quarters, and Q4 is typically by far the best quarter for retailers. Thus, with a relatively weak Q4, J. C. Penney should be able to clear $500 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year, and with a relatively good quarter, it may be able to get above $600 million.

Longer term, J. C. Penney still faces the challenge of actually growing sales. Retail experts are positive about Soltau's vision, but whether that is enough to go from significantly negative sales to positive sales remains to be seen. J. C. Penney needs to increase sales by around 3% to get its adjusted EBITDA up to a level where refinancing its debt appears reasonably possible.

