Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ARLUF) CEO Trevor Croker on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevor Croker - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Julie Doe - Chief Financial Officer

Kane Hannan - Goldman Sachs

Larry Gandler - Credit Suisse

Matt Ryan - UBS

Bryan Raymond - Citi

David Fabris - Macquarie Research

Sacha Krien - Evans & Partners

There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Trevor Croker

Good afternoon. Welcome to Aristocrat Leisure Limited Financial Results presentation for the 12-months to 30th September, 2019. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for Aristocrat. It is pleasure for me to be presenting today along with Julie Doe, our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us. Before we begin, please note the usual disclaimer statement on Page 2 of our Investor Presentation pack. The full details of the results are contained in the Operating and Financial Review document released this morning. In today's session, we will recap our business strategy before speaking to results highlights and our expectations for 2020 fiscal year before opening the line for Q&A.

For clarity, all references to Product Corresponding Period or PCP represent the 12-months to 30 September 2019 and are expressed in quarter terms unless otherwise specified. Normalized results referred to the reported results excluding the impact of certain significant items and adjustments. During the period, mainly contingent retention of arrangements and costs related to the acquisitions of Plarium and Big Fish. I'd like to begin by speaking to our progress and implementing our growth strategy which is built on three pillars of a great talent, exceptional portfolios and diversified distribution channels.

Turning to Slide 4. Over recent years Aristocrat delivered outstanding share growth in existing markets while investing to capture new opportunities by organically and through disciplined. This progress has been turned with its strong performance at Group level, while also bringing new skillsets and capability to the business to help sustain further momentum. In our Land-Based operations, we continue to invest strongly in content and technology, broadening and deepening our portfolio to fuel further share tightening, including the bring pressure of adjacent attractive markets with the appointment of Mitchell Bowen as the CEO of Land Based and Chief Transformational officer during reporting period, the business is increasingly focused on benefiting from cost of operation and strategic alignment.

We've also driven growth in our digital business with a diversified portfolio approach across social casino and casual games genres and a strong focus on wide operations and marketing investment. The appointment early this month of [Mike Lang], as CEO, Additional demonstrates the progress we are making embedding then our transformative digital acquisitions and driving closer coordination which I will return to shortly. Aristocrat's strong balance sheet and expanding recurring revenue base continues to give us broad optionality to invest and sustain our growth momentum and create value for shareholders. We actively scale for non-organic opportunities to accelerate our progress in particularly bolt-on opportunities that will deliver strategic capabilities.

As our business grows and evolves, we are investing more in core Digital Data, transformational skill sets. We also tightened a strategic approach to building and leveraging connections across our global business to bring a broader range of value-added products, services and experiences to customers in place. Going forward, Aristocrat will increasingly seek to tight industry leadership positions on key environmental, social and governance issues, including responsible guidance line, consumer privacy and data governments. And can take a transparent based practice approach to risk management. These efforts are fully consistent with our commitment to the long-term performance, ensure broad based and consistently industry and particularly interest of shareholders and all stakeholders.

Finally, we will keep evolving our operating model to support scalability and the continued execution of our strategies as we grow. To further illustrate our approach in progress, I'll now talk to two slides focusing on our strategy in key businesses starting with North America land-based operations on slide 5. This slide shows the growth in our addressable market opportunity, our largest land-based market in North America. 2014 is on the left hand side and 2020 on the right. As you can see, we expect that by the end of the calendar 2020, we will participate in 96% and 80% respectively of the outright sales and Gaming Operations markets.

These compares to our position in 2014 when our risks participated in 65% of the outright sales market and 37% of the gaming operations market. This addressable market has been facilitated by significant broadening and deepening product portfolios which in turn demonstrate our sustained investment in design and development or G&D and strengthening sales capability.

Turning now to digital on slide 6. This slide summarizes our approach to growing our digital operations. We're taking our evergreen titles and building our portfolio over time requires a number of things. This includes the outstanding game design talent, core digital skillsets, sharing the best practices, strong and disciplined marketing and investment and operational rigor. There are many parallels feet we have proven approaching in land bases. At its heart, our digital strategy focuses on their competitiveness and the things we can control to target sustained above-market growth.

Moving to a summary of Aristocrat performance for the 2019 fiscal year on slide 8. Aristocrat delivered high-quality results in fiscal 2019 further extending our track record of share tightening and organic growth driven by strong investment in talent, game content, user acquisition and retention with increasingly broad and competitive product portfolios. Normalized profit after-tax and before amortization of acquired intangibles or NPATA of $894.4 million represents growth of 23% in reported terms and 48% in constant currency. This compares favorably to the $729.6 million delivered in the prior 12-month period to 30 September 2019. Revenue increased 23% to approximately $4.4 billion and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization EBITDA increased 20% compared to the PCP to just under $1.6 billion.

In constant currency, revenue was up 15% and EBITDA increased by almost 12% reflecting strong gaming operations momentum. This was partly offset by lower digital margins, GP impacted growth in mobile margins, social casual games in line with our expectations and sustained investment in D&D. Fully diluted earnings per share before amortization of acquired intangibles of 140.2 cents represents a 23% increase compared to the PCP.

Operating cash flow of over $1 billion was generated in the period. Net leverage reduced to 1.4x at 30th September, 2019 down for 1.7x in the PCP and 2.2x at the announcement of the Big Fish acquisition in November 2017. The directors have authorized fully franked dividend of $0.34 per share with $217.1 million in respect to the six-month period ended 30th September, 2019. This represents an increase of 26% or $0.07 reflective of strong earnings growth in cash-wise together with continued improvement in gearing. Total dividends for the 2019 fiscal year a $0.56 per share, a 22% or $0.10 higher than the PCP.

The record date will be 29 November and the payment date will be 17th December, 2019. Our digital business made a positive contribution and added to earnings diversity delivering over 40% of total Group revenue during the year. Land-based gaming operations and outright sales each contributed around 30%, with recurring revenues hitting a significant threshold at more than two-thirds of that title group revenue in fiscal 2019. I will set through some detail shortly but key operational highlights of the results include further lifting by share and yields in the land-based North American gaming operations business and further share growth across key global outright sales markets.

In digital, I recall after a successful launch in scaling of RAID: Shadow Legends since we have first foray into high-growth collectible of aging genre and the launch with significant not only from a performance and portfolio perspective. It also because of the insights gain which will be applied to future launches and genre entry strategies. In our land-based business, strong D&D investment ensures we can continue to take share today unlock adjacent opportunities tomorrow and build new greatly engines optionality for the future.

Over the 2019 full-year, Aristocrat made the D&D investment 21% in absolute terms compared to the PCP hitting a refresh record of just over $500 million. This equates to 11.4% of revenue which is in line with the PCP and comfortably within the 11% to 12% range as the businesses allocated across recent news. At the same time, we invested strongly in user acquisition or UA to support our growth in digital business. UA investment of US $328 million represented 26.2% of revenue with the benefit of Plarium proprietary go gain tool and collaboration across the digital businesses. We also improved the quality and flexibility of UA allocation during 2019.

We now have a consistent and data led approach with a strong focus on returns and readiness to invest significantly. We'll pull back investment. We are prudence. Finally, throughout the reporting period we not only continue to invest in innovation but also in aggressively defending our OIP assets across key markets.

I'll now invite Julie Cameron -Doe, Aristocrat's Chief Financial Officer who will take us through highlights of the group's result. Truly. Julie?

Julie Doe

Thank you, Trevor and good afternoon, everyone. I will first touch through the composition of Aristocrat's reported NPAT exponent of $894.4 million. Normalizing for significant items associated with the acquisitions of Plarium and Big Fish reconcile to the PCP on slide 9. This result represents 23% growth in NPATA. Once again driven by operational growth in key land-based and digital business units, supported by significant tax and foreign exchange benefit on partly offset by increased G& D investments.

In constant currency, NPATA grew 14% compared to the results for the prior corresponding 12-months. Stepping through the charts from the left-hand side. Profit in the Americas business improved $95.8 million on the PCP. This reflected a full-year of outstanding Class-3 gaming operations performance, growth in cost two gaming operations, expansion in overall average pay today to above US $60 and excellent outright sales momentum. The ANZ business delivered fresh record results driven by a strong portfolio of games and market-leading cabinet.

ANZ profit improved $4.3 million compared to the PCP. The digital business delivered $37 million in incremental profit demonstrating the full period impact of the Big Fish and Plarium acquisition along with the continued scaling of the lightning link app and performance across the broader game portfolio.

In the International Class III segment, post-tax profit declined $9.8 million compared to fiscal 2018 due to fewer significant new openings expansion.

Corporate Costs and Interest increased by $7.8 million compared to the 12-months to 30th of September 2018 due to the full period impact of the acquisition. At Group D&D Expense, an increase of $41.8 million in D&D investments over the year underlines our commitment to innovation and delivering long term sustainable growth. A decrease in the Group's effective tax rate from 28.9% to 27.5% drove a $21.4 million profit benefit and reflected the impact of U.S. tax reform and the change in our geographic business mix, as a result of the growth in the Americas, as well as the recent digital acquisitions.

Finally, favorable foreign exchange movements reflecting weaker Australian dollar increased profit by further $65.7 million compared to the PCP.

Turning now to slide 10. Net debt for the full-year of around $2.2 billion compared favorably to net debt of around $2.5 billion reported at September 30th, 2018 representing a net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.4x versus 1.7x in the PCP. This result was driven by earnings growth and free cash flow generation. During the period, the Group prepaid US $200 million of its Term Loan B facility demonstrating Aristocrat strong cash and liquidity position. We're very comfortable with Aristocrat's net gearing position given the businesses free cash flow generating capability and established track record of deleveraging.

Aristocrats also maintained a disciplined focus on risk management with stable credit rating but are aligned to our level of gearing and support our Term Loan B facility arrangement. This provides the business with financial certainty, competitively price finance and flexibility going forward.

Turning to Slide 11. As Trevor mentioned, operating cash flow of over $1 billion was over 16% higher than the prior corresponding period, demonstrating with strong cash-flow-generating fundamentals of the business with a higher proportion of recurring revenues in all total Group revenue mix.

Capital expenditure increased almost 18% from $269 million in the PCP to over $316 million, primarily as a result of the investment in hardware required to support strong growth in the North American gaming operations and installed base. This investment also drove higher net working capital which increased it percentage revenue from 1.7% in the PCP to 5.6% in the reporting period.

That concludes the summary of group performance highlights. I will now pass back to Trevor to comment on operational performance and outlook for the 2020 fiscal year. Trevor?

Trevor Croker

Thanks Julie. I'll now share more detail about our operational results beginning with the land-based summary on slide 13. Over the course of 2019, our Land-Based Business took further steps forward in terms of scale and portfolio. On a combined basis our land-based operations delivered over $2.5 billion in revenues during the reporting period representing more than 37,000 outright AGM sales and in gaming operations and installed base with over 48,000 units.

Focusing now on the Americas segment in slide 14. In local currency, Americas revenue increased over 14% and profit lifted with more than 15% to almost $1.4 billion and over $750 million respectively over the reporting period compared to the PCP. North American gaming operations continued to grow strongly with their Class III premium gaming operations footprint expanding about 14% to around 23,000 units at period end, riving further share growth in a relatively flat market.

Performance was fueled by continued penetration of the market-leading titles across our top-performing cabinets including the successful launch of MarsX and EdgeX cabinets during the period. In cost through getting operations, placement grew almost 4% of the backlog further penetration video product and the maintenance of our mechanical real footprint.

Aristocrat's total gamin operations and installed base increased 9% during the reporting period to over 48,000 units as previously mentioned. And a combined average fee per day improved modestly by 1.3% to $50.46 driven by excellent game performance and floor optimization strategies.

In Class III, outright sales revenue increased 22% and platforms increased 30% compared to the prior corresponding period, driven by continuing strengthening overall portfolio.

Further penetration in adjacencies also supported this result particularly in the VLT and Washington CDS markets. Sales into adjacent markets represented around 3,000 units or approximately 16% of the total outright sales in North America during the reporting period. The business also agree share every year in an increasingly competitive landscape once the average sales price or ASP decline moderately compared to the PCP driven by expansion in the strategic adjacencies, ASP remained above the industry average.

Aristocrat continued to receive outstanding customer feedback in North America, consistently ranking as the leading gaming equipment supplier across a number of key casino customer surveys. And for the sixth year in a row, Aristocrat is now top land -based supply at the G2E Trade Show in Las Vegas.

Turning now to the ANZ and International Class III results on slide 15. In constant currency, ANZ ended profit increased almost 3% revenue increased fractionally to over $213 million and $455 million respectively, compared to the PCP despite overall churn returning to a more typical level. ASP improved slightly to $21,252 compared to the $20,497 achieved in the prior corresponding period driven by positive mix on sales for the Helix Plus and Helix XT family of cabinets. Segment profit margin decreased 120 basis points to 46.8%, up from 45.6% in the PCP. This was driven by sizeable commercial mix towards recurring revenue. The business also continued to offer more flexible customer solutions through the period with an increase in long-term borrowing programs for strategic accounts and bundled offers.

The ANZ business extended its market leading share performance in fiscal 2019 and continued to focus on customer-centric improvements to systems, prices is in culture and reflecting our deep commitment to this market.

Turning now to International Cost III segment. International Class III revenue and profit decreased 7% and 13% respectively to $195 million and $90 million compared to the PCP previously noted. The decline in Asia-Pacific was partly offset by further growth in EMEA, with recurring revenue and installed base industry growing almost 23% over the 12 months to 30 September 2019, compared to the PCP.

Performance momentum is driven by a focus on successful Link products. In Asia-Pacific, Helix Plus continued to be the primary for-sale cabinet with [QTOF] is propelling strong underlying performance across the region.

I will now provide more detail on performance in our digital gaming segment on slide 17. Please note the figures on this slide are in U.S. dollars. As mentioned over the course of the year, we made significant strides in integrating connecting and expanding our digital operations, focusing on portfolio growth, leveraging our scale and maximizing efficiency. On a combined basis, our digital businesses group generated over $1.2 billion in bookings during the reported period delivering $370 million in segment profit. UA investment of $328 million underpins this performance.

As I noted previously, the business prioritize resources and increase the efficiency of our investment in new implementing a common platform management tool, Go Game, Based on clear return metrics. We also embedding more use of low cost development jurisdictions and applied proven concept mechanisms and finches across the portfolio, particularly in social casino. The casual games platform was refocus towards segments where we have strong capabilities. We're also broadening our portfolio and experience with the successful launch of RAID and the launch of Toy Story Drop in partnership with Disney and Pixar's.

Turning to slide 18. This slide demonstrates the increasing diversity of our digital portfolio across genres, geographies and demographics. In addition to new game launches established evergreen titles who are refreshed with new content, live ops and features to enhance game experience and profitability.

I'll now move to slide 19 which provides further lens on the quality of the digital portfolio. The chart on the left showed the shift in mix between social casino and social casual games in terms of total bookings contribution. Contribution went from roughly 54%, 46% pro forma split in fiscal 2018 to 52%, 48% split in fiscal 2019 where overall bookings growth.

At the same time, the charts on the right demonstrate the mix of game titles that contributed more than US $50 million in bookings ever by pro forma 2018 and 2019. Over the course of 2019 and additional two titles achieved the $15 million bookings threshold in RAID and Lightening Link further improving portfolio strength and diversity.

Now turning to slide 20 and a summary of digital performance. The digital business grew significantly over the course of the reporting period compared to the PCP. Revenue grew 24% reflects the full period impact of the Big Fish and Plarium acquisitions, together with the scaling of key titles such as Lightning Link, continued performance from Jackpot Magic Slots and Lost Island and the contribution of new games.

In U.S. dollars total portfolio bookings increased 21% to over $1.2 billion during the reporting period and segment profit grew almost 12% to $370 million. Segment margin moderated to 29.6% in line with expectations, reflecting growth in lower margin social casual games, targeted investment and development of new features and live box and Social Casino and increasing marketing business behind the successful global launch in scaling up RAID.

The Social Casino segment contributed $638 million in bookings representing a 12% increase on the PCP. The social casual segment meanwhile delivered $590 million in bookings during the period representing a 33% increase on the PCP. Total daily active users or DAU at 30 September, 2019 moderated to 7.5 million from 8.1 million in the PCP. However, average bookings per daily active user or ABPDAU increased fractionally from $0.40 to $0.41 over the same period, reflecting our focus on DAU quality and building long-term engagement.

Turning now to an update on the Group's tax spot profile on slide 22. Aristocrat's business profile was changed over the last several years with a large and increasing majority of profit generation from US now representing over 60% of Group revenues. In response to the significant shift and consistent with shareholders interest, Aristocrat has implemented changes in its Group structure to ensure it remains fully aligned with the underlying business profile.

These changes have enabled the company to benefit from additional non Australian tax deductions while continuing to be a tax resident and Pay check in Australia. These structural changes were implemented on 19th November, 2019. Financially, these changes are expected to lead to reductions in both cash tax and accounting tax expense, but will not impact the amount of Australian tax the business price which has averaged of $120 million per year for the past three years as described in Aristocrat's voluntary tax transparency code report.

Aristocrat has obtained a product ruling from the Australian Tax office that confirms the treatment adopted by the company. The financial impact of these changes is as follows. The Company will recognize a one-off deferred tax asset of approximately A$1 billion in the first half of the 2020 fiscal year. The Group's effective tax rate normalized for the recognition of the deferred tax assets will be approximately 23.5% to 24.5% over the next two to three years. This continues to place risk track well within the average ATR range for the highest X-100.

We expect these benefits to continue into the future subject to global tax policy or legislative changes. The recognition of deferred tax assets is a key judge relating to the probability of future economic benefits. A reassessment of the carrying amount of the deferred tax assets will be performed at each reporting period.

Turning now to our outlook for the 2020 fiscal year on slide 24. Aristocrat plans for continued growth in the 2020 fiscal year driven by the following. A Land-Based Outright Sales, we anticipate further incremental gain in attractive North American adjacencies. We expect to maintain market-leading share positions across key wholesale segments globally.

In Land-Based Gaming operations, we expect continued expansion across our total gaming operation installed base, leveraging our broadening portfolio while maintaining market-leading average fee per day performance across the overall combined installed base.

Across digital, we anticipate further growth in Digital bookings supported by scaling of recent released new games. User acquisition spend will continue to be allocated dynamically based on the game performance and expected to remain between 25% and 28% of overall Digital revenues.

We expect the challenges in our group structure to start to generate cash tax savings which will further enhance the Group's ability to invest to sustain our growth momentum and create value for shareholders. We anticipate continuing to lift D&D investment across our land base and digital portfolio in absolute dollar terms while remaining broadly flat in line with prior years from a percentage of revenue perspective.

We expect a moderate increase in SG&A across the business as we invest in digital, data and transformation skillsets for growth.

The non-operating items, additional detail is provided in the title. Prior to move into Q&A, I'd like to conclude by reiterating that fiscal 2019 was another year of high-quality profit growth at Aristocrat. Consistent with our long-term growth strategy. Operating performance drove strong free cash flow generation which was in turn invested to fund further growth, tight aggressive dividend increases and provide significant balance sheet optionality for the future. I do you want to take the opportunity to acknowledge our customers whose partnership we never take for granted. We're highly focused on bringing more value, options and performance to our customers and to our players and to putting their perspectives at the heart of everything we do.

Also want to thank our exceptional team of over 6,400 Aristocrat people around the world. Their talent, values and contribution to our culture has not only tailed our recent performance but also our confidence to invest for the long term and our expanding ambitions for the future.

With that, I will now conclude the formal presentation and open the line to any questions. Thank you.

Your first question today comes from Kane Hannan with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

KaneHannan

Good Afternoon, Trevor and Julie. Just three for me, please. Firstly, just looking at your slide 20 Outright Sales expectations in North America, you're expecting growth in the adjacent units. But can you comment on your expectations both for the replacement cycles in the U.S. and Australia? And whether you should expecting growth in your core units?

Secondly, just on the Digital business and the RAID earnings during the year. Can you just comment whether that was breakeven for the full year? And whether you are expecting that game to be profitable in FY'20?

And then finally, just on build on, building working capital during the year. Can you just talk about what drove that outcome? And how we should be thinking about your cash conversion in FY'20? Thanks.

TrevorCroker

Great. Thanks Kane. Appreciate that, I'll have to go at the first two and leave the third one for Julie. So financially, it's only, let's hit where we see the overall sale business. We're seeing more moderate churn in the Australian market which is what we saw in 2019 continuing into 2020. So this is largely I kept market in Australia with a fairly consistent replacement cycle when we see it reverting back to historical rights from an Australian point of view.

From a U.S. perspective, we saw just under 10,000 units of expansion in FY'19. We don't expect to see the same amount of expansion in FY'20. So we probably expect the market to sit at around 68,000 replacements and around 8,000 in new expansion as an estimate at this point in time based on industry feedback. If we then talk about adjacencies, we continue to see opportunity in adjacencies. By adjacencies that we have already entered and other adjacencies being VLT markets selling forward.

So I think the way I'd characterize it is a pretty sizable right in Australia, slightly smaller expansions in North America, but the same replacement cycle and the ability for us to continue to take share in both of those markets and also to participate in adjacencies.

On your RAID question about was it breakeven for the year. We continue to invest in RAID because the economics behind RAID are still there. The scaling and the ability to BAUA and as you know digital is a very, very data driven business. So we're able to look at return on investment for every single time and from our perspective it's subject to breakeven is really based off the ability to scale at the moment. We're still able to continue to scale the RAID performance based off of the revenue numbers and the ability to buy good UA.

So the breakeven is really subject to that and the long-term value at the moment still encourages us to invest behind RAID to continue to scale cohorts early in the game performance. We're very encouraged by the performance. And I think given the support by the platforms as well we believe that time still some runway in it's still. And Julie, if you just talk about --

Julie Doe

Sure. Thanks Trevor. Hi, there. In terms of working capital, so at 5.6% of revenue is in line with where we were at in half. It's obviously higher than where we were at this time last year, which I think we commented at the time with a very low point in the cycle. And if you look at what drives that, I mean we have as you know, we have great free cash flow generation within the business. And it is approximately at 6% is a small amount of working capital which to be tied up at any point in time. But one of the benefits of having such an asset-light business.

We did launch quite a lot of new hardware as we mentioned in the second half. And quite a lot of it came pretty late in the period as well towards the end of the year. So you would see product is a build-up of receivables as we got close to the year end and we have the new products going out such as [Indiscernible] so it's driven by the land-based business and where we're at in that product release cycle which accounts -- which I'd like to the flat, it kind of contrasting with the prior year when you remember a lot of our releases in the prior -- this time last year as it came out after the year end. And we had quite a lot of pent-up demand in the October period last year.

LarryGandler

Thanks guys. A couple of questions for me. Just on digital social casino. It looks like you guys did a pretty good job at stabilizing sequentially social casino revenues based on your gain this revenue disclosure there. Just wondering if you can walk us through when the live ops initiatives and the collectibles kind of kicked in and you started to see that turnaround in social casino? And maybe talk about it by a few of the games.

TrevorCroker

Yes. Thanks Larry. I appreciate the question. We've certainly we saw in Q4, at Q4 stability and some better growth coming out of the social casino business. Predominantly it was really around Cashman and Lighting Link where we added in the features collectibles in Cashman and missions and Lightening Link and those activities were positive for us. We also had initiatives in Big Fish portfolio and social casino as well in the second quarter which was both -- all of those were although -- there were a couple that didn't quite far right we wanted to and we've been refining those. And we have those down for releases later in the portfolio.

The one of the confidence tactics that as we have around digital to FY'20 and Social Casino particularly is that we have focused on these features and we have confidence around understanding how those features can add day and start retention goes. And we will continue to roll out the ad across the portfolio for the balance of FY'20.

LarryGandler

Thanks. I'll just switch to land-based, Trevor, in terms of VLT and Class-II service, separate segments there. What's your sort of outlook for opportunity for new installs and I'm referring not to taking share but more to expansion in that overall market. We're starting to see Class II machines perform at Class III levels. So that is attractive to the venues. Oklahoma's adding some casinos and maybe even Washington State there maybe some Class II opportunities. So can you talk through the expansion opportunity in Class II?

TrevorCroker

Sure. I think you asked VLT as well. So I'll just quickly touch on VLT and then got to Class II. That's okay. So we are nearly two provinces which are ALC and Manitoba in the last year. And we did talk to the market about entering those categories a year-ago really. Little bit to Julie's point of about pent-up demand. And we've been able to penetrate buys and received some repeat purchases. As you know, nowadays business to government. So the request proposal and request to product comes through on a non predictable basis and then we participate in that. We have the ability to participate that. We had since entered Oregon.

And we are on trial in Oregon now and we will continue to enter other VLT markets through financial year 2020. If I talk about Class II from Oklahoma expansion point of view, there is only this small Oklahoma expansion going on. We've continued to participate in mechanical opportunity to expansion and video opportunities but mechanical are still a predominant format within Oklahoma. We do see growth outside of Oklahoma in California, Alabama and Florida. We're a market where it days and markets where we don't have Class II video solution and we are able to make good costs against participated in those markets.

So that's where we're hitting from a Class III point of view and a video point-of-view is largely outside of Oklahoma at the moment. There has been talk of expansion in Oklahoma. As you said, it's been slot expansion. There is some conversation around compact at the moment. So we're waiting to see the outcome of that.

Hi, guys. Maybe a question for, Julie, just to get down. And I noticed that within the outlook segment there is no comment around margins for land based. And I guess the question was really specific to North America where I think in 2019 you had a lot of new products which you are scaling and you just mentioned a couple in VLT and Washington CDS. So I guess just thinking about margins moving forward. Can you just talk through the different drivers for that market?

Julie Doe

Yes. Thanks Matt. You'll note in the outlook statement. We did actually include a comment in there which refer SG&A broadly rather just corporate costs. And really what we're talking about that there will be impacts on margin across the business that goes up prior to North America amongst that applies to the rest of the business. So that was really where we were talking about margins in the outlook statement. If you think about margins, I know we've talked about moderation coming through and we haven't seen it yet. And we're very aggressive before we generate very healthy margins in our U.S. business and we're also conscious of the need to invest in the business to ensure we can continue to scale and grow it.

And I mentioned regarding some moderate increase in SG&A. And this is kind of community anticipation that we're going to be investing in digital, data and transformation skillsets across the business in addition to cyber insurance and other cost to operate. So that's really why this expectation on our margins in North America will moderate. And if you think about FY'19, we didn't see the full-year impact for these items and the expansion into new adjacencies, but not -- it's not been a full year impact yet. So we did see further expansion in margins but we do still expect moderation going forward.

MattRyan

Thank you. And maybe a question for, Trevor, just looking at social casino. I'm just trying to get some, I guess more high-level thoughts on the strategy there. And I guess where I'm coming from is that we can see the growth in the market slowing which you've outlined in your results today. But just curious on sort of how you're viewing the business and the ability to I guess penetrate further. And whether you think maybe this is time to I guess get monetized and maybe try to I guess just run it a little bit more for profit rather than trying to growing the top line.

TrevorCroker

Yes. Sure. Thanks Matt. I appreciate comment. First of all, we have seen the social casino market slow with the total market over the year. I think, obviously they're calling it at about 5.6% at the moment. So that slowed about from probably around 6% to 7% from when we spoke to the market last. So we are seeing that maturity in that market generally across-the-board. We also see it as a pretty strong fundamental market. The market is a solid market the game offering in the solutions very solid. So there is no one applies that people want with it and stay within that. I think the other thing here is that we have a very solid number two position in that market. We are having position that we understand certain segments and participate in some of the segments within the overall social casino business.

So there is good margin in social casino. And I think that sort of margins that you've seen from your business historically. And we are able to leverage both our land-based content and also our land-based talent and estimate one of the earlier questions; we are building a number of features now which broadens the appeal of the social casino businesses in that genre. And that's making them -- not making but increasing the relevance across the overall market where historically we participated largely in the land-based component and also in the social components.

So we feel that whilst the markets not necessarily going to grow and DAU is largely flat but it's still a very good global market and I say we have a strong number two position with innovation coming through and also new products that we will plan for late 2020.

MattRyan

I mean how --do you think there is an impact during the period from lower UA inter social casino? Did that did that drive maybe slower growth of the top line over the last six months?

TrevorCroker

Well, regarding to our UA is based on the return metrics so where we were adding features. We would've been taken different approaches to UA where we've added features we will be using UA for different types of reengagement and retention. So really that's a pretty dynamic process from that perspective. We are seeing DAU softening in social casino, so it's not seeing the strong growth that we have seen over a number of years which has really driven the top-line growth. But from a UA point-of-view we get good return on our UA Dallas social casino and we're able to deploy it with the key features and the priorities we want in social casino.

Good afternoon. My first question just on RAID as well actually. Just trying to get a feel for the profile and profitability for RAID. Once you guys do determine that the UA phase is largely complete. You can do maybe with regard to get outlined. The other costs and business beyond platform fees obviously. And UA which would be in that business where you would expect it to monetize ones that UA is launched in.

TrevorCroker

I'll just make a comment on how we see it scaling and literally talk to some of the detail around the economics of it. First of all, the digital businesses are an investment based on very simple metrics and RAID continues to provide great --launch for us from a return on investment as far as UA dollar spin and LTV value. It is going into a segment that's got strong growth profile and still taking share with the net growth platform. So we're continuing to see that the investment in RAID is evolving investment at this early stage and we've spoken to the market in the past, so we at these early cohorts being the best cohorts in games.

So we're very happy with the growth that we're continuing to see of RAID from a top one-point of, from the out point of view and also from an up tail point of view. It's not at this point where we would stop spin because the returns are there and we monitor this on a daily basis and can see the value that it brings.

Julie Doe

Thanks Trevor. I might just add a bit more about the dynamics around the business. If you think about the way the digital margin stuck up, we have the 30% platform fees which obviously kind of forward-looking revenues. And when you have indirect acquisition as the next logic customers, you know over time over the course of the year we guide to 25% to 28% revenues in UA.

And D&D which obviously being added design as game, that's historically without constraining 11% to 12% on D&D across the group. And if you think about from a digital perspective that's really the studios that building that game. Now game if you think about the game having run then your game [Indiscernible] you finish them and perhaps market and dump. They're actually returned them live services, so continue to work on them over time.

So it may be that the size of the team that working on RAID would get smaller, but it would still be a meaningful amount of teams continue to work on RAID, continue to drive the live ops and the features driven in RAID and keeping a compelling price to encourage buyers to come back and play. So that would continue to be cost there going forward from that D&D protective. And then obviously that's the whole SG&A side is running a bit -- running a business which is continuing to grow and scale. As far as --if you can run over the long-term would be great performance, but variable compensation as well. So as our business grows normally that wouldn't become a larger part of the cost side too.

BryanRaymond

Okay. Thanks. Just in terms of the timeline of monetization in RAID. When we were at the digital breaking G2E and acquiring management mentioned, there's another 6 to 12 months of UA ahead because they see actually good returns on that UA ended up time period. I just wanted to check it that scaling to current view of time and yourselves in terms of that rate, in terms of reinvestment size or whether they may be able to change that view since we last spoke.

TrevorCroker

Yes. I'm sorry, yes, absolutely. We still called that view. The app is still scaling and key metrics LTV and CPI are stacking up. And we saw continue to stack up. We will continue to invest. So at this point in time, we're confident with that growth and the app. The app is, you guys can see it to have any of that--app continues to grow.

BryanRaymond

Okay. It will take 12-months for level content for continued investment.

TrevorCroker

At this point in time, well, yes, absolutely. At this point in time, we're seeing it continue. So but that's the best guidance I can give you at the moment.

Julie Doe

Yes. In the outlook which you referenced the User Acquisition is quite dynamics. The best performance of the games. So and we continue to see the strong metrics coming in, we will continue to invest behind them.

BryanRaymond

Okay. Great. Just another question just on dividend. All of them -- you guys have more of a progressive dividend where you are gradually increase and then there's a quantitative optimistic. And I just want to understand how you're thinking about the longer-term outlook. Do you still hold the view that you really do have a progressive dividend and that you would want to increase gradually from this new rate re-bounce level or are you thinking about it more dynamically in terms of your earnings performance with these milestone forecasts more traditional high rise as well. Thank you.

TrevorCroker

I'll just, I'll, Bryan, up what we think that from a capital point of view and how we see our business and Julie talked about details. But when we generated dollars of cash in year which gave us the ability to reinvest for growth in the D&D and also into UA which achieved two key levers we have to drive growth and continuing to drive growth. We have high dividend obviously paying down debt and we do want to pay a progressive dividend and I'll probably let Julie talk about the detail regarding that.

Julie Doe

Yes. To your point, as we echo we have a strong cash-generating business which gives us lots of optionality. We as you know, we prioritize funding our own growth through D&D, user acquisition and gaming of CapEx .And then we have the option to offer fund inorganic growth should those opportunities arise. We've taken the approach is continuing to grow our dividend over time. We are currently benefiting from full franking. So that's a good way of rewarding our shareholders. And we also balance that with retiring debt. So we believe we've been consistent in application of that practice and continuing to grow our dividend over time.

And at this, until we, as we continue to generate strong cash flow and we continue to see our gearing come down. I think in the future we will talk more mostly about other options there. But at this point in time we are comfortable with how we've been --how we can grow our dividend at the time and balancing that regarding the business and retiring debt.

Hi, Trevor. Hi, Julie. I have got three questions, most of the income it off but I just wanted to backtrack on a few things. So just focusing back on North America land base. Are you able to break down the unit sale contribution by product segments in FY'19, so they can get a handle on sort of the VLTs, Washington CDS different part of? As a starting point and then come with another question. Please.

TrevorCroker

Yes. You can. Just think is a slide in the deck, adjacencies slide. Adjacencies slide 29 but I will give you the breakdowns directionally and what we're talking about here. So we saw video small contribution year-over-year growth which was expected between. We continue to take share there. From a step-up point of view, it's really contributed about 10% or sorry about 4% of growth as far as incremental growth goes. So step is getting up to around just short of a 1,000 units in the year. From a bathtub point-of-view remembering that was released late in the year. So there's only a very small amount of bath hoping as far as contribution guys and contributed a couple of percentage points to the overall contributions as well.

VLT was just short of a 1,000 units for VLT. So it's about 7% of the growth year-over-year. So the total growth from adjacencies was around about 3,000 units or about 16%. And then the other one was Washington CDS which realistically was around about 3,800 units contributing growth in the year. And that's sort of the makeup of the adjacencies that were incremental to begin. Like I say we continue to see ourselves taking share in core video and then entering these adjacencies to new market opportunities. But the other piece with that just to allow everybody is that those adjacencies have a lower ASP. And that's where to Julie's point earlier about margin system of those low high ASP in those adjacencies.

We are talking a long-term view on how we penetrate these markets and create content to provide an overall solution for our customers on the turn.

DavidFabris

Great. And then the next question for, Julie, and just focusing on the balance sheet. I mean if we think about the fact you're doing a $1 billion to discretionary free cash flow leverage is reducing sharply. If you look at your fundamentals, if you are trading at a discount to the market, you've got far superior growth that you achieve which is rare in the market at this stage. Can you comment on why the board's not considering capital management? I know you sort of answered a question earlier but when we come to the market with the strategy around the optimal capital structure for Aristocrat.

Julie Doe

Thanks David. So as I said before, we're in a great position at generating such strong free cash and having a business model and enables us to grow and generate strong free cash flow that really will come from 1.7x to 1.4x in the year, we are on a good trajectory to continue to progress that. The board does and has an active dialogue with us about that. And we like the optionality that we have with the balance sheet we have. And given that we're able to fund our growth organically and inorganically. But as you see that trajectory should continue absent any significant M&A then we will certainly come back with more to talk about in terms of cash flow management.

DavidFabris

Can you give us a feel for any targeted leverage range we should be thinking about within your business?

Julie Doe

When it comes to with where we've historically been tracking over the last couple of years. So we are real comfortable in that range that we're currently in. We're not talking about a targeted range at this point.

Good afternoon, Trevor and Julie. And I have got three questions. First of all, on digital margin. So they held up very well in the second half to spot the ramp up of RAID, just wondering how are you thinking about that going forward into FY'20 given it sounds like you're going to continue to spend on RAID. The casuals really driving more of the top-line growth. So we possibly are looking at some contraction into FY'20.

TrevorCroker

Thanks Sacha. I'll ask Julie to answer that question for you.

Julie Doe

Thanks Sacha. Yes. We are not guiding to digital margins. I think what we're trying to do that is fine parts. We have obviously the platform fees at 30% and user acquisition is 25% to 28%, but sandboxing very clearly the user acquisition is a dynamic area of spend depending on the performance of the game. And so if we see great opportunity to spend on a game such as we did on RAID in FY'19 then we'll be taking them and that's one of the reasons we don't.

We don't really want to guide to specific margin there because we're very much focused on the long-term growth of the business.

SachaKrien

Yes. That's nice sense. I guess follow-up question to that is -- if you say there are opportunities but your UA spend relative to revenue, looks like it marks above 28% for example. Would you look to pullback in other areas?

Julie Doe

If we saw opportunities like that we would think taking, we would be -- we are very much focused and we would be coming back to you and saying, we have these great opportunities to spend. And actually as a result we are saying we've gone outside of that range. I think it will be better place to be in than trying to pullback in other areas where we have opportunity to grow the business. So we're very focused on the long-term growth of our business and that requires us to invest behind successful game

SachaKrien

That makes sense. Thank you. Question on social casino. I was just wondering how much of a drag the legacy and Facebook pacing businesses on the growth at the moment. Do you able to provide an indication of how much is left with the legacy business and what the decline was in FY'19?

TrevorCroker

We didn't provide that clarity, Sacha. But I will say that we're under-indexed on Facebook across our portfolio. So we continue to focus on iOS and Android and we have been under-indexed on that platform. Historically, product madness is has always been very low. And generally it's a bit less than 10% across the portfolio of social casino.

SachaKrien

Yes. Am I right, it has been drag to FY'19?

TrevorCroker

No. Not really, not material, Sacha.

SachaKrien

Okay. Thank you. And then last question just on the, at RAID sales. Thanks for the breakdown there and I'm just wondering when I look at your competitive numbers greater than that's a non-competitive in US did about 20,000 units over the last 12 months. And they are pretty much about is markets that you will be in by the end of calendar year 2020. Is that sort of the number when you aspire to when you're in a 100% of the market, like you will be running end of calendar year 2020.

TrevorCroker

Yes. I think we continue to explore the taking share in the markets we're already in which is video. We see these adjacencies getting stronger and do anticipate continuing to do that. We are still nodding all adjacency. I now we put 96% by the end of 2020. So we continue to penetrate. The fact of the matter is they're already incumbent in some of these markets, so they are getting some of the replacements whereas we're entering. And we continue to draw great game performance as a way of getting ourselves the optionality to enter and also to participate.

We do believe with products launched MarsX particularly that's going to create churn in the wholesale market. Now great cabinet got great performance early days and we see those opportunities. So we're not caught in a 100% run up against them but we are taking share where we are head to head. And we can into more adjacency to take more shares in time. But we're getting close to saturation like you say.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, Trevor and Julie. I might just start with a follow-up question on social casino. Can I just confirm is the recent outlook for new game launches in that space or and that's to drive top line or do you feel that investing into mitigating features and live ops the base return on spend in that segment.

TrevorCroker

So we believe that in the short term, we haven't been doing enough mitigating them live ops and that's what we've been building over the last year particularly for product madness, and that's taken some learnings out of Big Fish. We continue to see the ability to improve Medi Game in the product management's portfolio. And also insert more of a land-based games and talent and content into the Big Fish portfolio. We also believe that there have been shifts in the social casino market and therefore new launches will be about addressing some of those shifts in current trends in that category and continuing to monetize good content into new genres with new features. And try to locate those pages and live ops but in the near-term we have a plan for live ops to continue to monetize in the early parts of this year and towards the end of new content at the end.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay, thanks for that. Can I ask with game like RAID that's doing so well. And I guess once you build that up to a certain DAU level over time from experience with other games, now speaking with this RAID DAU base to come upon US spend, is there a level where you feel you can keep them then you can start to --from maintain a lot of that --.

TrevorCroker

Yes. You have different genres which have different levels of commitment and that are a very committed genre.

Once people get into those games, they generally stay for long term. And I think you can look at the price fall of Darking Prince which is now probably six year old game and still has a very strong and stable DAU after that period of time. And this is where -- when you think about these digital apps is the investment now to acquire good users early. Then as you continue to add features mitigating, fly box, actually see is live services talk products that commitment quite plays stays in there and that investment then you can won back the UA spend as you get more mature and they continue to apply and stay in the game by using miti game and live op do that.

But really genres like Lighting Light and Be Curious which are always in the, if you like the fastest-growing sub genres of casual which is stimulation strategy in our BG. A very strong product range just has been very committed plus.

Yes. So just a follow-up question for me. Thanks. Dollar Storm being the successor to Dragon Links and Lightning Link. Can you just talk about the market to Dollar Storm is being installed into or sold into, it's a little bit different given that it's a wide area progressive. So is the market opportunity is great. And maybe you just comment on that.

TrevorCroker

Yes. Thanks Larry. It needs going into the wide area progressive which is a smallest segment of the guiding of its market. It is differentiated both in the game play and also the jackpot structure. It doesn't have the same market opportunities. This is a question of Lightening Link and Dragon Link. It is a targeted solution. And as I said moving into the wide area progressive is a smaller market segment. It does leverage the brands strength of Lightning Link and provide a different solution to our customers for their floor and allows us broader diversity on the floor as well.

LarryGandler

And the yield will be higher, so maybe you could just talk about, is it available --whereas it available now?

TrevorCroker

It's being -- it has been launched in North America. So it's now being rolled out across the North American market. It will go to other markets but as you know web products and not easily installed in other jurisdictions, but it will go across the U.S. and continue to penetrate there. It is on the MarsX cabinet which as I said earlier we're very happy with the early performance of MarsX and we see it being able to be accretive to the floor for us.

LarryGandler

Thanks. So what I mean it's driven by the question, in the last say quarter and this result, was it available in all states or in this past six months?

TrevorCroker

No, Larry. It was only --it was only launched in the last one or two weeks of these financial results, it is next to nothing in these numbers.

Trevor Croker

Thank you. Thank you for your ongoing interest in Aristocrat. We appreciate the time that you spend to understand our business and also to engage with conversations with us. We are very proud of what we've been able to achieve for the year and remain confident about our ability to continue to do little bit long-term and sustainable growth for shareholders.

We do believe, as I said we delivered strong cash flow. And we have the ability to self-fund reinvestment and also pay down, so pay dividend and pay down debt. So thank you for your time. And also to all those that contribute to this which is our customers and employees. But thank you very much. Have a great day.