B2Gold: An Attractive Gold Miner At A Fair Price

B2Gold produced 258,200 Au oz in the third quarter of 2019 and sold 256,670 Au oz (including El Limon and La Libertad production).

Source: Mining Review Africa - Fekola Mine

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is an attractive gold miner with some real long-term potential that I consider quite cheap, which is more and more uncommon in the gold sector.

It has a robust project pipeline for the next five years, and the company's assets are well-diversified, as we can see on the map below.

However, Fekola, which is the flagship mine for B2Gold, is located in Mali, and it is not without risk (Government corruption and inefficiency, extremism).

Source: BTG Presentation

This gold miner presents an attractive profile for long-term investment, and I qualify the company as a "keeper."

However, while B2Gold can be considered as a long-term investment, it is crucial to trade continuously about 30% of your position short term to profit plainly from the volatility inherent to the gold industry and the risk of an operational hiccup that always comes at a surprise.

The company is producing gold from five different mines spread around the world. It is involved with one development and one exploration project as well (a joint venture in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) called Gramalote and Kiaka/Toega in Burkina Faso).

However, on July 3, 2019, the company announced that:

sell two gold mines and assets in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining Corp. for $100 million and ~31% direct equity interest in Calibre. The two concerned gold mines are the El Limon and La Libertad Gold Mines, which B2Gold had acquired in 2009. The deal also includes the Pavon gold project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua currently held by B2Gold.

The deal was completed on October 15, 2019. B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining, representing approximately 30.08% stake.

These two mines indicated above produced 44,922 Au Oz in 3Q'19.

So far, BTG has slightly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Data by YCharts

B2Gold - 3Q'19 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 344.29 284.81 323.86 272.11 301.66 267.21 310.79 Net Income in $ Million 56.48 20.81 10.60 -58.95 22.30 37.90 55.77 EBITDA $ Million 177.51 148.36 68.75 -20.43 140.71 132.20 111.41 EPS diluted in $/share 0.04 0.02 0.01 -0.06 0.02 0.04 0.05 Cash from Operations in $ Million 147.28 86.21 143.24 74.15 86.42 92.82 167.83 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 34.12 55.79 47.62 -83.73 34.25 50.75 42.87 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 113.16 30.42 95.61 157.88 52.17 42.07 124.96 Total Cash $ Million 167.92 106.95 354.84 102.75 141.58 113.52 146.41 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 642.5 577.8 746.9 479.5 483.1 447.09 366.19 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.06 1.06 1.00 1.00 1.02 1.02 1.03 Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Production gold 239,684 240,093 242,040 231,687 230,859 246,020 258,200 AISC from continuing operations 750 721 749 814 848 807 807 Gold Price 1,325 1,247 1,267 1,230 1,300 1,313 1,488

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $310.79 million for the 3Q'19

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $310.79 million (including El Limon and La Libertad production) in the third quarter of 2019, down 4.2% from the year-ago period and up 16.3% sequentially.

B2Gold's cash and cash equivalents were $146.41 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, from $113.52 million as of June 30, 2019. Third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share were $0.09 or $89 million.

The company posted an operating cash flow of $167.83 million for the third quarter of 2019, higher than the $92.82 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Fekola mine production for 2019 has been revised up from 425k Oz to 450k Oz.

Gold production from each of the Company's mines exceeded their targeted production for the quarter. In addition, based on Fekola's strong year-to-date performance, the Company has revised Fekola's production guidance range higher to be between 445,000 to 455,000 ounces of gold (original guidance range was between 420,000 to 430,000 ounces).

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

B2Gold is generating positive free cash flow regularly, which is very important and led the company to start to pay a dividend beginning this quarter. Free cash flow yearly is $377.08 million with an FCF of $124.96 million in 3Q'19, as indicated in the graph above.

Note: On November 5, 2019, B2Gold’s board announced its first quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. The dividend is payable on December 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

Net debt is $219.8 million, which gives the company an excellent Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9x.

One element that I like when it comes to future strategy is that the company considers the reduction of the debt as a number one priority, even if the debt is not a particularly sensitive issue at the moment. The graph above is showing significant progress at this level. In the press release:

Debt repayments totaling $100 million on the outstanding balance of the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF") with a further $100 million expected to be repaid in the fourth quarter of 2019, which will leave an estimated drawn balance on the RCF of $200 million at December 31, 2019, and an estimated available balance of $400 million; total debt outstanding at December 31, 2019, including equipment loans and leases, is forecast to be approximately $260 million, a reduction in the year of $220 million from opening total debt of approximately $480 million

3 - Quarterly production analysis

B2Gold produced 258,200 Au oz in the third quarter of 2019 and sold 256,670 Au oz (please see charts below). It includes El Limon and La Libertad mines with a total amount produced of 44,922 Au Oz (please see details in the charts below).

Gold price realized was $1,488 per ounce during 3Q'19 with consolidated AISC of $807 per ounce, including La Libertad and Limon mines, and $755 per ounce excluding the two mines, which is below the average of the industry.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was up 5.0% sequentially and was a multi-year record for the company. On a year-over-year basis, gold production increased by 6.7%.

Gold production from the Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto, La Libertad, and El Limon mines was better than expected.

4 - Full-year consolidated guidance 2019 (Assuming $1,300/Au Oz)

Source: BTG Presentation

Furthermore, B2Gold concentrates on developing project pipeline, especially Fekola, with its expansion "underway on schedule," which is expected to produce "based on the current projections and producing some around 600,000 ounces starting next year and averaging 500-plus for the first to 5 years from now."

Conclusion and Technical analysis

B2Gold is another great gold miner with an excellent balance sheet and substantial potential for growth.

One crucial element is that the company is focusing on reducing debt and has started to pay a small dividend. Yes, of course, it is not a significant dividend, which represents less than 1% after-tax, but it is a start. In the press release we read:

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize profitable production from its mines, reduce debt, expand the Fekola Mine throughput and annual production, further advance its pipeline of development and exploration projects and evaluate exploration opportunities.

Technical Analysis

BTG is forming a cup and handle pattern, in my opinion, and I am expecting a re-test of $3.90-4.00 (double top) soon and then a potential retracement to the first support at $3.40.

The cup and handle pattern is generally a bullish continuation pattern that signals a consolidation period followed by a breakout of the line resistance.

The strategy is to sell 30% of your position around ~$3.95 and wait for a retracement between 15% and 20%. Then I recommend accumulating aggressively expecting a potential stock increase with a breakout above the recent double top.

At least, it is the basic idea. However, it is not as simple as that, and a lot of what will happen the next few weeks depends on the price of gold, which is extremely volatile and unpredictable.

