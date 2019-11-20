Hemp, CBD And Cannabis With Josh Drayton And Alex Seleznov

Summary

Josh Drayton is Communications and Outreach Director of the California Cannabis Industry Association, an association that collectively represents over 460 industry businesses.

Alex Seleznov is a board member and Treasurer for the National Hemp Association as well as founder of Advanced Extraction, a company specializing in organically produced hemp products.

They join the show today to discuss why everyone's paying attention to California, the preventable vaping crisis and what it means to be in the current CBD space.