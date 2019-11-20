The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: November 2019

Production from shale is leveling off just when demand appears to be on the increase from refineries.

Introduction

Over the last five years, if you've invested anywhere other than hydrocarbon-based energy or its derivatives, it's likely you've made money. Conversely, energy has been a loser with the biggest losses seen in the OSX, dominated by energy service providers.

Don't beat yourself up if you were among those who were long energy-related issues in 2014, the market turned swiftly, and the safe bet was always that it would rebound. It had as recently as 2008-9.

If you look at 2008-9 as an example, you were entirely justified in expecting a V-shaped recovery if you hung on. By 2011, these two sector trackers had recovered to +/- 90% of their former high. They kept going higher as the price of oil ran back through $100/bbl on its way to $120ish in mid-2014. As we know, 2014 was a serious head fake that changed the dynamics of the oil industry.

The Saudis opened up the spigots in the middle of 2014 and flooded the market with oil. Their goals - to end deepwater and U.S. shale drilling. They were more successful on the former, and less so on the second. Shale drillers cut costs, regrouped and went merrily back to work... until early 2019.

EIA-Drilling Productivity Report, Chart by author

In 2019, investors started asking the shale drillers to make a little money and not just grow production at any cost. For most of the last few years, shale drillers had been just churning money to keep growth ahead of the typical 70% decline rate of shale wells. Their response to that was capex constraint by which they began idling rigs and frac spreads.

The upward tick in Q3 2019 is best explained by a drawdown in DUC inventory. DUCs declined about ~600 in Q3. This is a short-term fix that won't be replicated as shale drilling continues to decline. In fact, the slope of the decline has steepened in the last couple of months, suggesting that there is more to come.

Baker Hughes 11-15-19

The deepwater guys did the work to cut costs, but haven't gone back to drilling, particularly exploratory drilling as yet.

Notes From The Almanac - Crude Supply

We've seen a number of inventory builds in recent weeks that have pushed the crude supplies toward the upper end of the 5-year range.

The refinery turnaround schedule also contributed to the build seen in recent months. This has started to reverse itself and should soak up some of the burgeoning production from shale.

Speaking of burgeoning production from shale, ex the DUC drawdown it would have continued the flat trajectory of Q1, and Q2. This is over-simplification but, 600 DUCs over Q3 might just be what's pushed the daily rate up toward 12.3 mm BOEPD. Let's do a little ciphering.

12 mm BOEPD less a legacy decline rate of +/- 6% per month means that producers have to come up with 24K BOEPD of new daily production just to maintain the status quo. You can get that from new completion, DUCs, or both which is what appears to be happening now.

DUCs will only last so long. If the number of new completions and their productivity per foot of interval (IP) don't keep up, production will fall.

Folks, it's been pretty well documented by myself and many other that IPs are dropping. We have also documented that drilling is dropping like a stone. This will add up to falling production at some point. This combined with increased refinery demand and other factors (reduced Saudi shipments to the U.S., Increased exports from the U.S. among them), should prove bullish for oil prices in the not too distant future.

With just a little help from the global economic picture, which currently is dampening forecast demand, a fairly rosy scenario could be in play for crude.

Notes From The Gazette

A number of articles have come out recently extolling the yield and prospects of pipeline MLPs. As an example, I count about 15 bullish articles since early September on Energy Transfer (ET), and only one bearish one. There are similar articles on Enterprise Products Distribution (EPD) by many of these same folks.

Now, when everyone is bullish on something, the pundits will tell you it's time to run to the hills. I'm no pundit, but I am a fan of Iron Maiden. Hence the album cover below.

I will let you make your own minds up about them, although if you're a yield seeker, it's only gotten better since most of the bullish articles came out. So maybe wait a while longer for it to get better still? The reason the DDR has started steering clear of them after a brief flirtation last year with ET, was that the long thesis simply didn't pan out. You can see from the screen capture below, ET has done nothing but decline since 2015.

Why is that? The long thesis is built around the idea that pipelines are "tollways." Once built, they will become cash machines that will drive free cash flow and distribution increases. Except it never happens.

Why? Capex is one reason. Pipeline building requires enormous amounts of upfront capital. ET's market cap of +/- $30 bn is substantially exceeded by its debt at +/-$47 bn. Never the best of situations. Gurufocus has ET's debt to EBITDA at 4.65, which according to some valuations is raising red flags. Industries vary in this metric and this may be perfectly acceptable and normal in the pipeline biz. There are folks who will tell you though that debt doesn't matter. I'm not one them. Debt always matters.

Capex isn't really the biggie though, in my book. Nobody likes them. Practically every pipeline being built is being sued by some tribal, environmental or governmental entity trying to block them, or shut them down. A great example is the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAP). Currently, federally permitted, the Standing Rock Indians have it back in court seeking to overturn the federal permit.

How about the Mariner Pipeline news that broke just last week? The FBI has launched a corruption investigation into just now Pennsylvania permits were obtained for Mariner. It never ends for these guys.

As an investor, I just don't need headaches like this. ET, EPD and their entire Midstream cohort are just one "Federal Judge in a bad mood" away from restructuring. In my view, anyone who think these stocks are going anywhere but sideways, or down... further, is sorely mistaken.

Okay So We Don't Like MLPs...

What do we like?

Baker Hughes (BKR) gets a buy rating from us on the basis of their last quarter. They recently reported a solid quarter for Q3, and were written for the DDR by our collaborator, Badsha Chowdhury, and earlier this year by myself. Both articles are a good guide to the prospects of this energy service giant.

"Baker Hughes Can Overcome North American Concerns..."

"Baker Hughes Leveraging Technology For Growth..."

An analyst firm, Susquehanna recently moved Baker to a buy from a hold, citing free cash flow growth as a driver for the stock and a price target of $27; this would be a ~20% upside from Friday's close. In particular, the analyst, Charles Minervino noted growth in the long cycle turbomachinery and process solutions. The very equipment that goes into building LNG plants.

Baker stock responded strongly to the upgrade mentioned above, but has sold off on a generally weak day for oil. We think for this and other reasons, such as a resurgence in general oilfield conditions in the second half of 2020, and the departure of General Electric (GE) from majority ownership, this stock represents a good entry point at present levels.

Your Takeaway

There is "blood in the streets" in the oilfield. It's as bad as I've ever seen it in my 40+ year career in this business. Great companies are down 40, 50, and 60% over the last year as the sentiment has worsened. What a great time to be a buyer!

Hydrocarbons will still be required for electricity generation well into the future, despite the narrative going around about their obsolescence in the near term. It ain't gonna happen.

Companies we follow like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) and BP (BP) and many others. Core service providers like Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) are at multi-decade lows, even after a modest bump up over the last month or so. They have farther to go. Much farther. But, it may take a while. Patience is advised if you are thinking of jumping in.

Finally, I am in no way putting a timeline on just when the market will re-rate oil and oil service companies. The current bearish sentiment driven by the global slowdown and trade war will have to dissipate first. It will happen, but your guess as to when is as good as mine. My expectation is the bottom has been seen, and the price of crude will begin to rise over the next year for reasons I've discussed herein.

The Daily Drilling Report

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP., RDS.B, HAL, SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.