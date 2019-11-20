Gulfport Energy: Continuing To Do Debt Repurchases

It can reduce the natural gas price it needs to deal with its debt to around $2.65 to $2.70 (from $2.75) via these initiatives.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) has decided to suspend its share repurchase program while continuing to repurchase debt at a discount. It also noted that it completed a workforce reduction.

These initiatives should slightly reduce the natural gas price that Gulfport needs to effectively deal with its debt. It does need improved longer-term natural gas prices though, since there are limits to how much it can improve its cost structure through these initiatives though.

Debt Repurchases

Gulfport noted that it repurchased $40.9 million face value in unsecured notes for $29.2 million in cash proceeds after the end of Q3 2019. This comes after it repurchased $104.4 million in unsecured notes for $80.3 million in Q3 2019.

Gulfport's credit facility had a weighted average interest rate of 3.52% at the end of Q3 2019, while its unsecured notes have a weighted average interest rate of approximately 6.30%. Thus, its latest debt repurchases have reduced its annual interest costs by around $1.5 million along with reducing its total debt by $11.7 million. Since the end of Q2 2019, Gulfport's debt repurchases have reduced its annual interest costs by around $5.3 million and reduced its total debt by $35.8 million.

Source: Gulfport Energy

If Gulfport continues to repurchase around $100 million in unsecured notes each quarter (at around 70% of par), then it would be able to reduce its total debt by another $138 million by the end of 2020, while reducing its annual interest costs by a further $17.6 million.

Workforce Reduction

At the end of 2018, Gulfport had approximately 350 employees, so a 13% workforce reduction is approximately 45 employees. I had estimated its 2020 cash G&A expense to be around $45 million, so its new run rate is probably around $39 to $40 million.

This does illustrate the challenge that oil and gas companies have in terms of improving their financials though. A $0.01 change in realized natural gas prices changes Gulfport's projected EBITDA by around $4.5 million without hedges. Thus, the workforce reduction only reduces Gulfport's natural gas break-even point by a bit over one cent.

Updated 2020 Outlook With Maintenance Capex

When I looked at Gulfport a couple of weeks ago, the 2020 NYMEX strip was at around $2.58. It has since fallen by around $0.15. This results in Gulfport being now expected to deliver around $1.14 billion in oil and gas revenues after hedges at $2.43 natural gas.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 463,404,000 $1.85 $857 NGLs (Barrels) 5,037,000 $19.00 $96 Oil (Barrels) 1,679,000 $50.00 $84 Hedge Value $103 Total Revenue $1,140

Assuming continued debt repurchases, Gulfport may be able to reduce its interest cost to around $113 million in 2020, with a year-end run rate of around $106 million. With the reduced G&A as well, Gulfport is projected to end up with $1.088 billion in cash expenditures.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $287 LOE $86 Production Taxes $28 G&A $39 Interest $113 CapEx $535 Total Expenses $1,088

It would therefore end up with $52 million in positive cash flow with a maintenance capex budget after hedges. This is around $21 million less than what I had projected a couple of weeks ago with $2.58 natural gas and shows how swings in natural gas prices can affect Gulfport's financials more than it is able to adjust through cost-cutting and reducing interest costs via debt repurchases at a discount.

Conclusion

Gulfport is planning on reducing its debt and interest costs somewhat via continuing debt repurchases at a discount. This (combined with its workforce reductions) may help reduce the natural gas price it needs to be able to deal with its upcoming 2023 to 2026 debt maturities to around $2.65 to $2.70 instead of the $2.75 price that I had identified before.

It probably won't be able to (at least via debt repurchases) reduce the natural gas price it needs much beyond that level though, due to the increasing utilization of its credit facility. By the end of 2020, Gulfport would probably have over $400 million borrowed on its credit facility if it repurchases $100 million in debt principal each quarter. While it would still have plenty of liquidity remaining with the $1 billion in elected commitments for its credit facility (even with its substantial amount of letters of credit), it also doesn't want to rely too heavily on its credit facility.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.