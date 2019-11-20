REMX: Stability Returning To Strategic Metals

As the U.S. government becomes more supportive of Hong Kong protests, it is likely that trade talks will break down again and increase the probability of a Chinese rare earth embargo.

Many of the firms in REMX continue to lose money but could be excellent an excellent turnaround opportunity if metals prices have indeed bottomed.

Back in early August, I wrote "REMX Holdings Struggling To Turn A Profit," which described how most strategic metals miners were likely to see further declines before reaching a bottom. The article was mainly written in response to high speculation that China would try to block U.S. supply of strategic metals, which, in turn, could drastically boost prices.

The rare earth miners in the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) desperately need a boost to metals prices. As is the case with nearly all commodities today, China has been ramping up production with the effect of keeping prices below cost of production for most developed market producers. Combined with the impact of lower demand due to a global manufacturing slowdown, many mining companies have gone bankrupt or are on the verge of bankruptcy.

For certain resources that have extremely high volatility, investors have held on despite many equity devaluations from stock sales. Accordingly, REMX is down about 90% from its 2011 all-time-high, yet total assets under management have actually risen in recent years:

If you look closely you can see that the fund's price has actually seen some stability in recent months. While it is a few percentage points from an all-time low, it has not broken below its late-August level.

This begs the question, is the bottom in? If so, then it could be a good time to buy. To try to determine the answer, we must consult the rare earth metal prices themselves, as well as the geopolitical and economic trends moving them.

A Quick Recap on Holdings

REMX replicates the MVIS Global Rare Earth index, which holds the top 20 global companies that generate significant revenues from rare earths. The ETF has a decent expense ratio of 63 bps, but it is offset by a high average 1.17% securities lending return (due to high short interest on the underlying holdings).

The fund has decent, but not perfect, liquidity, with a current total AUM of $171 million with options available (though they appear to be very illiquid). The fund is extremely volatile with a current option implied volatility level of 32% per year, which is about twice that of the S&P 500. That said, it only has a correlation of about 0.55 to the S&P 500, so much of that volatility can be dampened with diversification.

Here is a list of the ETF's holdings and a few updated key financial metrics on them:

As you can see, these companies come from all over the world, particularly China and Australia, as those are the two largest mining nations. While they are cheap from a historical price-to-sales perspective, 40% do not currently make a stable profit, and three quarters saw their gross profits fall over the past year.

While that is cause for concern, most have a lower debt position and adequate cash on hand. Appropriately, it is the more profitable companies that generally have a weaker balance sheet. With most of the companies barely breaking even, their future is entirely dependent on the direction of metals prices.

The Bottom May Be In For Some Strategic Metals

While it is difficult to know the exact breakdown, the main metals these companies mine are lithium, molybdenum, chrome, cobalt, titanium, tungsten, and a wide array of more esoteric "iums". Since most of these lack liquid speculation markets, it is difficult to know the exact spot price, but they generally track most base metals.

Take a look below:

As you can see, the general trend of base metals and REMX are closely linked. They all fell from 2011 to 2016 and had a strong rally until 2018. However, since then, the average base metal has been flat, while REMX has fallen meaningfully lower.

This is likely due in part to the extra sensitivity of the rare earth metals. Many of these metals are used primarily batteries and electronics, so a drop in CAPEX/consumption demand has an even greater price impact.

To illustrate, take a look at the price charts of a few strategic metals that are produced by the companies in REMX since 2018:

Lithium:

Cobalt:

Manganese:

Clearly, these metals are performing a bit worse than their base metal counterparts (which, in turn, are performing a bit worse than their precious metals counterparts).

While imperfect, I believe it is reasonable to assume that the relationship between base metals and precious metals is analogous to that of rare earth metals to base metals. Precious metals depend primarily on inflation and monetary conditions, while strategic metals depend primarily on supply/demand fundamentals, and base metals are in the middle.

Given that, we can use a relative price index of base metals divided by precious metals as a proxy for the price of rare earth metals. To see thus, compare the below chart to that of the three listed rare earth metals:

As you can see, the relative price index generally matches the prices of rare earths. They bottomed in mid-2016, topped in early 2018, and have been falling since. There also appears to be a potential "double bottom" in the relative price index that was hit in early September (the time REMX stopped declining) which matches its 2016 support level.

Bottom Line

To put it in other words, once there is a bullish catalyst for the industry, the ETF will likely rocket higher. However, as explained in my previous article, the equities are likely to continue to be devalued until metal prices stabilize and companies can sell for breakeven profits. I am fine being patient and waiting around for a bullish catalyst (even for years) as long as my downside risk is low. I believe that, with a potential bottom forming in strategic metals, the downside risk is much lower today than it was in August.

If the global equity markets turn back over, then another wave of falling demand is likely to cause a major sell-off in REMX. That said, equities are rising and are signaling higher demand for these metals. This is also confirmed in the base/precious metals price index. A supply glut still exists, but it could end soon. Thus, for a patient investor with a long-time horizon, REMX could be a solid "buy" today.

Note on The Trade War

To add a potential bullish catalyst, unlike most of the financial media today, I do not believe the U.S.-China trade war is over. The fact that leaders have been unable to sign the extremely limited "phase 1" micro-deal is a signal that future talks will go nowhere. On Tuesday, the U.S. senate also voted in favor of Hong Kong protestors, which will almost certainly upset China and induce potential retaliation. While the odds of another Chinese strategic metal embargo threat is low, it could cause REMX to surge.

