Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF: Fed Uncertainty Leads To Higher Volatility

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSE:BLV) is one of the largest and most actively traded bond ETFs with $12.8 billion in total assets. BLV tracks an index that includes the universe of U.S. dollar medium and large publicly traded investment grade bond issuances with maturities of greater than 10 years. Holdings are composed between U.S. Treasury bonds, corporates, and a smaller portion of foreign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds fitting the investment grade criteria.

BLV's diversified over 2,300 holdings is a good option for investors to extend the duration of a fixed income portfolio and gain exposure to trends in interest rates at the long end of the curve. That being said, it's a delicate time for rates with increased uncertainty regarding the direction of Fed policy which has led to higher volatility. This article covers the composition of the fund along with our view on where rates are headed next.

BLV Composition

As mentioned, BLV includes a combination of U.S. Government debt representing 42.7% of the holdings which supports the overall credit profile. The remainder of the fund is held across 28.8% in 'Baa' rated bonds on the Moody's Ratings scale, and 26.5% in 'A' or 'Aa' rated issuances. Other characteristics of the fund include its average effective maturity of 24.3 years, while the average duration is lower at 15.6 years. Overall, we like the strategy of balancing a significant exposure to 'Baa/BBB' rated corporate bonds to long-term Treasuries which presents a balanced risk and return profile.

A Better Alternative to TLT

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is often seen as a benchmark for long-dated bond funds and in this case, provides a good contrast to BLV. As the name implies, TLT only tracks U.S. Treasury bonds and the result is that BLV features a higher yield at 3.4% compared to 2.3% for TLT.

Favorably, BLV has also generated a higher total return since its inception driven by the corporate credit risk spread over Treasuries. Year to date, BLV is up 19.1% compared to 16.8% for TLT on a total return basis. Over the past 10 years, BLV has returned a cumulative 104.1% compared to 96.4% for TLT highlighting the advantage of holding corporate bonds.

More impressive is BLV's advantage in terms of its risk profile. BLV's average duration of 15.6 years is lower than TLT's 18.0 years which represents a slightly lower level of interest rate volatility exposure which is also reflected in BLV's lower beta at 2.79 compared to 3.66 for TLT as a measure of market risk. Data also shows that BLV has not only generated higher returns, but also a better risk-adjusted return considering a Sharpe ratio of 0.8253 compared to 0.5933 for TLT.

By these measures, we view BLV as a better option for a diversified long-term bond fund. Beyond an apocalyptic-type scenario where investment grade corporate spreads blow-out or witness a spike in the default rate, BLV should continue to outperform TLT in most conditions.

Rates Outlook And Forward-Looking Commentary

Clearly, the structural decline of long-term interest rates over the past decade based on muted inflation expectations has been favorable to bond funds. We think the current environment however represents a delicate period for rates as the Fed is coming off a string of rate cuts while there is some signaling that there could be a pause over the next couple of FOMC policy meetings.

Over the past year, particularly since Q4 of 2018, the market and global financial conditions have faced mounting concerns over a potential global cyclical slowdown with conditions further pressured by ongoing tensions related to the U.S.-China trade dispute. While the actual impact of existing tariffs are unclear, data shows the Chinese economy decelerated more than expected this year which pressured global trade conditions and commodity prices.

Global organizations like the International Monetary Fund has been revising lower its growth expectations through next year citing sluggish industrial activity worldwide. Even as equity markets including the S&P 500 are making new all-time highs, it was just a few months ago that there was a real concern the U.S. economy could be slipping into a recession. In many ways, the setup here warranted a dovish policy stance by the Fed and interest rates responded accordingly.

The 10-year yield which began 2019 at 2.7% and fell to a low of 1.47% in early September. A similar trend in the 30-year yield largely explains the 20% return for BLV year to date. On the other hand, the major development in recent months has been the more favorable headlines out of the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiation with growing anticipation that a deal may be in reach, or at least some type of preliminary "phase-one" agreement.

Indeed, yields especially at the long end of the curve have moved moderately higher in recent months. The hope is that by putting aside this significant source of uncertainty, an improved environment for risk sentiment could support a resurgence of global growth expectations. The stock market already appears to be repricing higher for this scenario, but thus far, the move higher in yields remains relatively muted. The other side is the possibility that the global growth deceleration is independent of any impact from the trade dispute uncertainty and the major economies are headed for a deeper slowdown regardless of any possible trade deal or action by Central Banks. We think the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Fed Expectations

Looking ahead to the next Fed meeting set for December 16th, the market is pricing in a 72.5% probability of some cut with 38.6% seeing a 25-basis point cut to the 1.5% in the Fed funds rate. The 23.6% probability of a 50bp seems unlikely in our opinion.

Based on the official FOMC Participants Assessment of Appropriate Monetary Policy "Dot-Plot," voting members in the last meeting were torn with 5 of the 17 believing rates should be higher. The range of uncertainty widens through 2022. Curiously, the market-implied rates are below the published FOMC expectation suggesting skepticism that the rate can move higher. The uncertainty here will likely lead to higher levels of volatility in rates and BLV as the market reprices expectations with each new economic data point and macro headline.

The main risk as it relates to BLV and bonds in general is the scenario of a yield curve steepening whereas yields at the long end rise significantly higher regardless of the direction of short-term rates. While not our base case, if a U.S.-China trade deal occurs faster than expected could lead to economic indicators improving worldwide and accompanied by a sustained move higher in commodity prices. We would expect inflation expectations to trend higher which could lead to a surge in yields. In this scenario, BLV could reverse its entire gains from 2019 representing downside of at least 15%-20%.

Pragmatically, we are forecasting long-term yields to end the year 2019 around the current level with the 30-year rate at 2.25% and the 10-year at 1.75%. By this measure, our expectation is for more of the same in terms of economic growth expectations which should remain stable in the near term. Through 2020, we think a deterioration in the global growth outlook would be necessary for yields to break significantly below the 2019 lows.

Putting together a view that the yields are likely to remain range-bound over the next year, we expect upside for BLV to be limited. We rate BLV as a hold while closely monitoring trends in the 10-year and 30-year Treasury rate for a breakout or breakdown signal. A move above 2% in the 10-year would turn us more cautious and a break above 2.25% would turn us bearish on bonds and BLV.

Takeaway

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF is a quality and well-structured fund worthy of consideration as a core-holding within a fixed income portfolio with the ability to extend duration along with an attractive level of yield income. We think the fund is a better alternative compared to the larger and more widely traded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, as BLV presents some favorable risk-adjusted return measures. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

