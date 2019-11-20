Polymetal: Even Pricier Than Pricey Polyus

Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY) (OTC:POYYF) is a company with average assets, average production costs, and much higher than average YTD stock performance. Nonetheless, there's nothing on the fundamental side that could justify the current valuation in the longer term. With gold prices under pressure and lack of growth prospects, it seems that the best has already happened to the stock.

Company Overview

Polymetal is a precious metals mining company with the key assets located in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The company ranks second in Russia and is among the top 20 companies in the world (16th in 2018) in gold production. (Source: Metals Focus)

The resource base of Polymetal is decent but definitely not the best. As of January 1, 2019, proven gold reserves amount to more than 4.8 million ounces, silver - 70.6 billion ounces, and copper - 12.7 million tons. Total proven ore reserves are 5.7 million ounces in gold equivalent, while probable reserves are estimated at another 18.4 million ounces in gold equivalent (vs. more than 60 million ounces of current Polyus' (OTCPK:OPYGY) deposits + 60 million of Sukhoi Log).

At five Polymetal deposits, silver is mined along with gold. At the same time, 77% of gold production falls on the Dukat hub (Russia). The company also produces copper and zinc, but these metals account for only 2% of the company's revenue. Polymetal converts all metal production in ounces of gold equivalent to make it easier for investors to compare results with other gold miners. An ounce of gold equivalent is if the company sold the mined silver, copper and zinc, and bought the gold at market prices.

Polymetal prefers to publish only half-year financial results, so we're limited in the most recent numbers. Revenues for the first half of 2019 increased by 20% to $946 million compared with H1 2018, mainly due to an increase in production in gold equivalent by 22%. In Q3 2019, revenues increased by 43% Y-o-Y and amounted to $656 million.

Gold production for the 9 months of 2019 increased by 16% to 1,232 thousand ounces. Polymetal is expected to exceed the production plan for 2019 (1,550 thousand ounces) by up to 50 thousand ounces.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA was $403 million, up 34% Y-o-Y, mainly as a result of production growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin went up 5% to 43% (38% in the first half of 2018) against the background of the successful launch of the Kyzyl deposit, operating at full design productivity during the period.

Net profit amounted to $153 million compared to $175 million in H1 2018, which was mainly due to foreign exchange losses on US dollar-denominated loans. At the same time, adjusted net profit grew by 21% and amounted to $188 million ($155 million in the first half of 2018) amid growing operating profit.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

In the first half of 2019, capital expenditures increased to $189 million (+12% Y-o-Y) against the backdrop of capital expenditures at the Nezhdaninsky and Amursky pressure oxidation plants.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in the first half of the year was negative and amounted to -$23 million (-$64 million in the first half of 2018), which is a pretty solid result. In the second half of the year, FCF will be traditionally higher due to increased production and the expected seasonal reduction in working capital.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt as of November 1, 2019 amounted to $1.6 billion, which is 6% lower than the end of the first half of the year. The TTM Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is 1.82x, which is due to a seasonal increase in working capital and the payment of the final dividend for the 2018 financial year.

Overall, the company does a good job in terms of operational performance, which seems to be already priced into the stock.

We have had a glimpse into the past, but what about the future? Polymetal has three major development projects:

Viksha is one of the largest platinum group metal open pit deposits in the world. Probable reserves are about 9.5 million ounces in palladium equivalent. The launch of production may take place in 2022.

Prognoz is the largest undeveloped silver deposit in Russia. Reserves are estimated at 256 million ounces in silver equivalent. The investment decision is expected to be taken by the company's Board of Directors in Q4 2021 after completion of the feasibility study and the ore reserves estimate in H2 2020.

Nezhda is Russia's fourth largest gold deposit. Proven and probable reserves are about 4.4 million ounces in gold equivalent. The start of production is planned for Q4 2021.

As for dividends, Polymetal pays up to 50% of net profit adjusted for income from foreign exchange rates changes and expenses from impairment of assets. Dividend payments are semi-annual and depend on the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio: dividends are paid only if the ratio is below 2.5.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha data, Author's spreadsheet

A slightly changed valuation table from my recent article about Polyus comes in handy here. While having relatively healthy margins and decent ROE/ROA compared to global peers, Polymetal just doesn't stand any competition with Polyus. Probably, Polymetal's valuation is so high because of higher liquidity and unrealistic expectations regarding the company's greenfield projects.

Final Thoughts

The management has a modest production growth plan: 19% in five years, or just 3.6% annually. Polymetal’s production costs are slightly better than the average among large mining companies: the company is getting rid of old deposits with high production costs and low reserves. Nevertheless, I don't see any reason to buy Polymetal at current prices, but in case of significant price correction, the company may be interesting as a more liquid alternative to Polyus in the short to medium-term perspective. In the long run, of course, nothing can beat Polyus.

It's worth noting that the company is traded in Moscow (MOEX:POLY) and London (LSE:POLY) where the stock is more liquid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.