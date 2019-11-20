DGI For The DIY: Q3 2019 Portfolio Update

The DGI for the DIY portfolio also finished Q3 at an all-time high valuation and set a quarterly income record.

Trade wars and impeachment worries have the market on edge, but stocks continue to trade near all-time highs.

Project Background

The "DGI For The DIY" portfolio was created in 2013 when I liquidated the mutual funds in my IRA and used the proceeds to create a new portfolio of dividend growth stocks. I've been writing quarterly updates on the portfolio ever since; documenting its progress and my lessons learned as a Do-It-Yourself ("DIY") Dividend Growth Investor ("DGI").

I am a 41-year old civil engineer who is married with three young children. I share my personal story in an attempt to inspire others to take control of their finances and plan for their future. I've found that writing these updates keeps me focused on the goal ahead, which is securing a growing income stream to help fund my future retirement. Knowing that I'll be documenting everything for others to see helps me to stay on the right path and keeps me disciplined in the process.

If you'd like to read the history of the portfolio and learn more information about it, I have included links to all prior quarterly updates here.

Portfolio Investment Guidelines

As my investing approach has evolved, I've established guidelines to help stay focused on my goal of building a portfolio that produces a consistent and reliably increasing stream of dividend income.

Buy companies that consistently grow earnings and pass those earnings on to shareholders through increasing dividend payouts. Focus on companies that are investment grade, with S&P credit ratings of BBB or higher. Maintain a diversified portfolio spread across multiple industries. Reinvest all dividends back into the companies that pay them. Consider for sale any company that cuts or freezes its dividend.

As mentioned, the purpose of this portfolio is to fund a portion of my future retirement. Being forty-one years old, I have roughly twenty-five years to reach that milestone. This portfolio will be just one piece of my retirement puzzle, as my wife and I have other investment accounts, will (hopefully) be receiving social security benefits, and my wife will have a pension earned by her service in the military.

Before I switched to dividend growth investing, the question was: How big of a nest egg do I need for retirement? While that is still a consideration, my focus has instead shifted more towards: How much income do I need at retirement?

Changing the perspective from portfolio size to portfolio income has been helpful because it gives me an easier way to benchmark my goals. Rather than focusing on the daily swings in portfolio value, I can instead concentrate on the steadily increasing dividend income that it provides. Not only is income easier to plan for, but it is also less volatile, making the ups and downs of the market much easier to stomach.

I switched to dividend growth investing in early 2013, but it was near the end of 2017 that I also established a goal of 10% annual income growth for the portfolio. I finished that year with $2,005 in dividend income, and calculated that with a 10% annual income growth rate, this portfolio would produce over $26,000 in dividend income in 2044, the year that I turn sixty-six years old.

The portfolio earned $2,299 in 2018, which was $99 above my targeted goal and a 14.6% increase over 2017's income of $2,005. This income growth came from organic dividend growth and reinvestment of dividends, as there are no longer any cash contributions being made into this account following a change in employment in late 2017.

At Q3's end, the portfolio was projected to produce $2,561 of income over the next twelve months, meaning I'm on track to beat 2019's goal and about halfway to meeting the next step up for 2020.

Stock Market Overview

It's great seeing income progress being made and that I'm beating the pace set for the portfolio. It's especially reassuring to see this when considering the volatility in the market, as index prices have zero impact on the income coming into the account.

The market was a bit of a roller coaster during the quarter, as July gains were followed by an August swoon and then a September rally, with the markets ultimately finishing flat to up slightly for the period.

Data by YCharts

My portfolio also had a volatile quarter, but it fared significantly better than the indices, as it grew in value from $79,721 to $82,721, an increase of 3.76%. Dividend income also set a new record, as the $653 collected was ten dollars higher than the $643 earned in Q1.

Here is a historical look at dollar value and dividend income for the portfolio:

The new quarterly income record keeps me well on pace to exceed the $2,420 income goal for the year and gives me a chance to exceed the $2,500 mark.

Here is a breakdown of income received by month going back to the portfolio's inception in 2013:

It's pretty awesome seeing that my monthly income totals are now exceeding the quarterly totals from that first year. Dividend growth investing isn't a "get-rich-quick" style of investing, but slowly and steadily the snowball is getting bigger as dividend reinvestment adds more shares to the account.

Dividend Increase Announcements

In addition to the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment, I also benefit from the increasing dividend payouts from companies I own. It was another good quarter on that front, as there were eleven dividend increase announcements made.

Announcement Date Company Ticker Previous Payout Rate New Payout Rate Sequential Increase Year-Ago Payout Rate YoY Increase Dividend Yield Link 7/9/2019 Cummins Inc. CMI $1.1400 $1.3110 15.00% $1.1400 15.00% 2.90% LINK 7/10/2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $0.4400 $0.4575 3.98% $0.4400 3.98% 2.94% LINK 7/11/2019 Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY $0.7800 $0.7900 1.28% $0.7800 1.28% 8.29% LINK 7/25/2019 Union Pacific Corporation UNP $0.8800 $0.9700 10.23% $0.8000 21.25% 2.21% LINK 7/26/2019 Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC $0.8600 $0.9400 9.30% $0.8000 17.50% 1.97% LINK 8/22/2019 Altria Group Inc. MO $0.8000 $0.8400 5.00% $0.8000 5.00% 7.17% LINK 9/11/2019 Philip Morris International Inc. PM $1.1400 $1.1700 2.63% $1.1400 2.63% 5.52% LINK 9/17/2019 Realty Income Corp. O $0.2265 $0.2270 0.22% $0.2205 2.95% 3.55% LINK 9/18/2019 Microsoft Corporation MSFT $0.4600 $0.5100 10.87% $0.4600 10.87% 1.38% LINK 9/20/2019 McDonald's Corp. MCD $1.1600 $1.2500 7.76% $1.1600 7.76% 2.56% LINK 9/26/2019 Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT $2.2000 $2.4000 9.09% $2.2000 9.09% 2.48% LINK Average: 6.85% 8.85% 3.73%

Those eleven increases averaged 8.85% on an annual basis. This was a smaller increase than what's been seen in recent quarters, but when coupled with a 3.73% average yield, should still provide double-digit income growth over the next year.

It was encouraging to see strong income growth from the industrial companies, as Cummins, Norfolk Southern, and Union Pacific all announced annual increases of greater than 15%, while Lockheed Martin came in at a respectable 9.09% increase. Microsoft also had a nice boost of 10.87%, while McDonald's came in at 7.76%.

The consumer staples, REITs, and energy companies weren't nearly as impressive, however, as Walgreens Boots, Occidental Petroleum, Altria Group, Philip Morris, and Realty Income all grew payouts by 5% or less.

While it was good to see Occidental come through with an increase, it remains the company I'm most concerned with in the portfolio. I wasn't a fan of the Anadarko Petroleum (APC) acquisition, nor some of the other moves it's made in recent years, and I think it's going to take some significant increases in crude oil prices for the company to avoid a dividend cut in the future. I continue to hold it and reinvest dividends, but will look elsewhere should the dividend be cut.

Portfolio Holdings

It was another quiet month on the trading front, as zero moves were made in the portfolio during Q3.

Here are the holdings as of quarter's end:

The portfolio value of $82,720.55 is a new record, and the projected dividend income has increased to $2,561.28, which is $63 higher than last quarter.

The big gains in the portfolio came from a variety of sources, as Apple (AAPL), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Home Depot (HD), NextEra Energy (NEE), Omega Healthcare (OHI), AT&T (T), Target (TGT), and WEC Energy (WEC) all saw double-digit gains during the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Not all was good, however, as the gains were offset somewhat by double-digit losses from EOG Resources (EOG), Altria Group, Occidental Petroleum, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Fortunately, there were more big gainers than big losers, and the gains came from some of my larger positions of Apple, Omega Healthcare, and AT&T.

Portfolio Weightings

With such big price moves in the portfolio, there was some shifting in the sector weightings since last quarter. Here is how things stood at quarter's end:

There wasn't much change in income weighting, but value saw some fairly significant changes. Utilities/Telco moved up from 11.2% to 12.0%, REITs increased from 12.1% to 12.9%, and Discretionary from 15.9% to 16.5%.

Meanwhile, Energy fell from 8.5% to 7.5%, Healthcare from 12.1% to 11.6%, and Industrials from 11.4% to 10.9% of the portfolio.

It's interesting to see how things shift from quarter to quarter as various sectors come in and out of favor with the market. Energy is about the most disliked that I've ever seen, while the income-producing sectors are being bid up due to low interest rates.

Healthcare dropped in Q3 but will likely be higher in Q4, as share prices in drug companies have rebounded of late. Technology will be higher as well, with Apple, Microsoft, Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) all trading near all-time highs.

On The Radar

I am seriously considering a few trades during Q4 in an effort to harvest some capital gains and do some re-balancing. Both Apple and Microsoft have seen big gains that have pushed their yields down and made them the first- and third-largest positions in the portfolio.

I absolutely believe in the long-term future of both companies, but both have moved up to price levels that are ahead of fundamentals, and this looks like a good opportunity to take some profits and lock in some gains.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth are presenting decent values, and with them both being underweight positions, this seems like a good opportunity to fill those positions out. The move would also shift some cash from technology to healthcare, balancing my exposure out a bit more between the sectors.

Like Apple and Microsoft, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is also richly valued, but following its recent 15% dividend increase, it is again yielding over 2%. Moving some cash out of Apple and into ADP would allow me to bring it up to a full position and boosts the income stream a bit going forward.

I'm generally not one to trade much, but with no cash coming into the portfolio to adjust weightings, trading is the only way to manage that aspect of the portfolio.

Making these moves still keeps Apple and Microsoft as some of my larger positions, but allows me to bring three other high-quality companies up in size as well, with the side benefit of increasing my dividend income a bit in the process.

Closing Thoughts

Q3 was another successful quarter for the portfolio, as both income and value hit new records. Both of those trends are continuing in Q4, as the market has been quite kind with near-daily new all-time highs.

Questions still remain, as there appears to be no end in sight to the trade war with China, and impeachment hearings add uncertainty to the political landscape in the US going forward. However, whether the market is up or down, I'm quite certain my income will continue to rise, bringing me closer to my retirement goals.

I hope this update finds you well, and that you are enjoying similar success in this bull market.

Best wishes, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, ADP, AMGN, AMP, AVGO, AWK, BDX, CBRL, CMCSA, CMI, CVS, CVX, D, DLR, EOG, FLO, GILD, HD, HRL, IBM, JNJ, KMI, LMT, LOW, MA, MCD, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NEE, NSC, O, OHI, OXY, PM, QCOM, ROST, SBUX, SKT, STAG, T, TGT, THO, UNH, V, WBA, WEC, WFC, WSO, XEL, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.