PFXF's 5% Yield Is Tempting, But I Will Pass For Now

Investment Thesis

Back in July, I wrote two articles for Seeking Alpha in which I examined six of the most popular preferred stock ETFs. In the first of those articles, I considered the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) alongside two of its competitors. In this article, I would like to revisit PFXF to take a closer look at what remains an intriguing opportunity for investors looking to add a preferred stock ETF to their portfolios.

Why Invest in Preferred Stock?

Preferred stock is a rather unique type of equity that might best be described as a hybrid investment vehicle combining characteristics associated both with bonds and common stock. Like bonds, preferred stocks tend to appeal to income-oriented investors seeking a steady, predictable stream of cash. While preferred stock can appreciate or depreciate, shares have a par value that tends to prevent them from trading outside of a comparatively narrow price range. Thus, preferred stock rarely offers investors much in the way of capital appreciation. Instead, it offer investors a substantial yield, often well in excess of 5%. Furthermore, preferred stockholders enjoy preferential treatment in the event of a company's financial distress. If, for instance, a company must liquidate its assets to pay its creditors, bondholders will be paid first, followed by preferred stockholders. Common stockholders will get whatever is left, if anything. Similarly, when a company suspends or cuts its dividend to common shareholders, preferred stockholders will continue receiving their checks. Lastly, preferred stockholders often benefit from qualified dividends that are classified as capital gains rather than ordinary income.

Why Preferred Stock May Not Be Right For You

As I mention above, preferred stock almost never offers investors significant capital appreciation. Thus, if you're seeking growth, you'd best look elsewhere. Another drawback to preferred stock that investors may want to consider is the very real possibility that a company will issue a share call. Like bonds, preferred stock generally has a maturity date set decades in the future. However, after five years, a company can call the outstanding shares of its preferred stock, which they will often do if it is financially advantageous for them to do so. They'll pay you the current market price and you'll have lost an income stream. A third consideration investors will want to keep in mind before buying preferred stock is interest rate sensitivity: when interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down--and prices can drop hard. With the Fed slashing interest rates this year, this last consideration might not seem all that pressing, but it is well worth bearing in mind when looking at preferred stock.

What Makes PFXF So Special?

Because financial institutions tend to offer preferred stock at a higher rate than other companies, preferred stock ETFs frequently contain very high concentrations of preferred stock offered by banks. For investors wary of the financial sector, they may want to avoid ETFs that would be particularly susceptible to disruption in that particular market sector. PFXF offers investors an opportunity to invest in preferred stock without any exposure to the financial sector at all. Tracking the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities ex Financials Index, PFXF's holdings are diversified across several market sectors:

Utilities (32.2%)

Real Estate Investment Trusts (27.6%)

Communications (13.5%)

Consumer, Non-Cyclical (10.1%)

Reinsurance (5.4%)

Energy (4.7%)

Industrial (3.7%)

Basic Materials (2%)

Technology (0.8%)

For investors seeking exposure to the preferred stock market beyond the rather narrow confines of the financial sector, then, PFXF offers a compelling investment opportunity.

But, on the other hand...

At first glance, PFXF looks appealing, offering both modest share appreciation over the past six months as well as a hefty yield well north of 5%:

Data by YCharts

Of course, with its recent increase in share price, PFXF now offers a substantially lower yield than it did just one year ago. In fact, PFXF's yield is at its lowest point in the fund's short life:

Data by YCharts

Compared with the two most popular preferred stock ETFs in the financials sector, PGX and PFF, PFXF's yield looks even less spectacular:

Data by YCharts

Thus, while PFXF offers substantially more diversification than such popular ETFs as PGX and PFF, it does not currently offer a yield as high as either of those more frequently traded funds. Furthermore, PFXF has a significant drawback that the financial sector-focused ETFs do not: less than 10% of its dividends are qualified. Compared with the aforementioned PGX (79%) and PFF (81%), PFXF's percentage of qualified dividends is a paltry 9%. As such, the overwhelming majority of the ETF's current yield of 5.26% will be taxed as regular income, resulting in even less cash at the end of the day.

A second consideration investors may want to keep in mind when deciding if PFXF is the right preferred stock ETF for their portfolios is the fund's rather high percentage of mandatory convertibles. Unlike PFF, which has about 11% of its holdings in mandatory convertibles or PGX, which does not have any such holdings, PFXF has nearly one quarter of its holdings in mandatory convertibles. Because these shares convert to common equity, they inject a degree of risk into PFXF that can result in the sort of volatility conservative fixed-income investors consciously seek to avoid.

Concluding Thoughts

While I think that PFXF is an intriguing income opportunity, I am not inclined to initiate a position at present. Because the fund's share price has steadily climbed over the past several months, PFXF's current yield is lower than some of the competing ETFs in the preferred stock space. Furthermore, given that only 9% of PFXF's dividends are qualified, that yield will effectively be even lower after taxes are taken into consideration. While this may be a worthwhile trade-off for investors looking to avoid exposure to the financial sector, I would rather stick with a fund like PGX or PFF that offer both a higher yield and significantly more qualified income. Let me know what you think in the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.