Hookipa's Technology Appears To Be A Vaccine Gamechanger Against Infectious Disease And Cancer

Hookipa is partnering with Gilead to develop potent vaccines for the prevention or cure of Hepatitis B and HIV; pre-clinical results could be reported soon.

Hookipa's HB-101 is on track to be the first effective cytomegalovirus vaccine that will not only prevent complications after transplant operations but could also evolve into a standard immunization.

Hookipa Pharma's (NASDAQ:HOOK) vaccine technology, VaxWave and TheraT, are likely to revolutionize the prevention or cure of infectious disease and cancer and is currently undervalued. VaxWave, a replication deficient arenavirus modified for cell-specific targeting and to prevent the vector itself from eliciting an immune response, continuously expresses a target antigen to produce potent immunity. Hookipa is currently developing VaxWave for prevention of cytomegalovirus infection.

Transplant patients frequently suffer active herpes virus infection, which can produce life threatening disease. New herpes virus therapies are needed since current antivirals have cytotoxicity or viruses develop resistance. Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a common herpes virus that often impairs transplant patient recovery. Transplant patients often receive an infected organ, which is problematic because the virus enters an immune system that is suppressed for transplant and naive to the virus. In the current trial, HB-101 is administered before the transplant to build up host immunity in uninfected patients.

The selected antigens for expression are equally important to the choice of vector. HB-101 encodes genes for two HCMV proteins, gB and pp65. The continuous expression of gB and pp65 elicits a potent cytotoxic T cell response and production of neutralizing antibodies. The trick to eliciting strong immunity is to thwart herpes virus factors involved in early immune evasion. The protein pp65 is one such factor, and functions to prevent both the anti-viral interferon response and the presentation of viral proteins at the cell surface. Thus, targeting pp65 restricts immune evasion during the initial herpes virus infection and produces stronger immunity. Furthermore, HB-101 protein surface targets it to dendritic cells, which specialize in presenting foreign protein fragments to T cells.

HB-101 produced a strong immune response to both gB and pp65 in the phase 1 trial and was well tolerated in 36 transplant patients. The HB-101 phase 2 trial began in December 2018 and is likely to report positive preliminary results in kidney transplant patients in late 2020. If HB-101 is successful in reducing HCMV infection, VaxWave could be used to reduce transplant complications from other herpes viruses, such as human herpes virus 6 and herpes simplex virus. VaxWave has the potential to be a pillar in transplant operations worldwide.

HCMV infection in developing fetal brains can cause mild hearing loss to serious brain defects, while HHV-6 infection (roseola infantum) can cause developmental delay. A vaccine similar to HB-101 significantly reduced pup mortality from HCMV infection. Thus, a modified HB-101 vaccine could also be effective for reducing congenital herpes virus-related birth defects.

HCMV reactivation increases significantly in healthy people over the age of 70. HCMV reactivation also increases with stress, illness, or trauma in young healthy adults. HCMV reactivation may not be innocuous, since HCMV infection is associated with reduced cognitive function in middle-aged and elderly adults. Further, HCMV infection can cause vascular inflammation, which can increase the risk of cardiac and brain infarct. The prevalence of HCMV infection increases with age, approaching 95% in some populations.

Preliminary trial results show HB-101 neutralized HCMV for over 12 months, which means HB-101 could evolve into a prophylactic for the general population. VBI vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Helocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are also currently developing HCMV vaccines. VBI hasn't launched a phase 2 trial after wrapping up their phase 1 in 2017. Helocyte's triplex vaccine uses a viral vector to deliver the viral gene pp65, and exons from IE1 and IE2. Helocyte's triplex vaccine failed to significantly reduced HCMV reactivation (p=0.08), but triplex was given post-transplant to HCMV seropositive patients, which are the most refractory to treatment. Thus, it's hard to say whether Hookipa will compete with Helocyte's HCMV vaccine.

Hookipa is collaborating with Gilead Sciences Inc. in developing curative vaccines for HIV and the Hepatitis B virus. Annually, there are 40,000 new HIV infections in the US and an estimated 1.4 million worldwide. Current antivirals cannot cure HIV, have side-effects, and are costly for lifetime viral suppression. Hookipa/Gilead have not disclosed the antigens encoded in their HIV vaccine. However, it could potentially be Aelix Therapeutic's proprietary immunogen since they are collaborating with Gilead on an HIV vaccine.

It is estimated that 1.2 million people in the US and 350 million worldwide are infected with the hepatitis B virus. Chronic hepatitis B infection can lead to liver failure or cancer. Current Hepatitis B vaccines are only preventive; there is no cure after infection. Hookipa again has not disclosed the identity of the immunogens. However, the vector may encode HBV's protein X, since Gilead's has filed a patent application (20190309052) describing methods to detect protein X.

Hookipa's greatest achievement may be TheraT for cancer treatment. TheraT consists of attenuated-arenavirus and -pichinde virus vectors, which potently stimulate T cells to eliminate cancer cells. The current TheraT program includes therapy for HPV16+ head and neck cancer and prostate cancer. Hookipa recently reported impressive preclinical data at the CICON cancer immunotherapy conference in Paris. Along with clearing HPV16+ tumors, TheraT also eliminated melanoma tumors. Hookipa has started a phase 1/2 trial of HB-201 to treat HPV16+ cancer, which should report results in late 2020. Hookipa is also testing a pichinde virus vector (HB-202) and plans to receive IND approval in early 2020.

Altogether, Hookipa has huge potential to deliver the first functional vaccines for entrenched viruses and immunotherapy for multiple refractory cancers. Now is the time to be an early investor in Hookipa's promising technology.

Background, IP, and Financials

Hookipa is an Austrian company founded in 2011 by Rolf Zinkernagel and his student Daniel Pinschewer. Both are leaders in immunotherapy research for treating infectious disease and cancer. Zinkernagel was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his co-discovery of cell-mediated viral immunity. Daniel Pinschewer is Hookipa’s chief scientific officer.

Hookipa appears to license all their intellectual property from Zürich, Basel, and Geneva Universities. The 10-Q SEC filing did not disclose either the terms of the contractual license or which patents were licensed. However, a U.S. patent filed by founders with European priority on a modified arenavirus expires at the end of 2028 (US9944952B2).

Hookipa had $124 million in cash and an average monthly burn rate of $3.8 million at the end of 3rd quarter. At this rate, Hookipa appears to have ~32 months of runway. Hookipa’s market cap is 198.4 million. Hookipa shares opened at $14.00 in Hookipa’s April 23rd, 2019 IPO. Favorable data from TheraT, HB-101, or preclinical HIV and Hepatitis B testing could lead to significantly higher share value.

