Luckin Coffee Surges On Improving Operating Metrics

Luckin Coffee is already profitable at the store level despite a number of key operating metrics still far from potential normalization.

Luckin Coffee (LK) must have been serving more than coffee during its pre-IPO roadshow months earlier. Despite recording net losses greater than total revenues in the quarter prior to its May IPO, the company was able to attract large institutional positions after shares traded publicly. After posting third quarter 2019 results, Luckin shares soared by over 42% proving recent large institutional bets correct. Unlike a number of recent unicorn companies, Luckin Coffee has a very precise business plan that should lead to substantial earnings growth in the coming quarters.

Since Luckin Coffee currently only operates in China and derives all of its revenues in RMB, this article will refer mostly to the company's reported RMB figures. The current USD/RMB exchange rate is 7.01 RMB to 1 USD.

Institutional Investors

The number of large institutional positions taken in Luckin shares just days after its May 17th IPO should have been a clear sign for individual investors the company had positive long term potential. According to SEC filings, there have been a total of seven beneficiary shareholder filings after Luckin went public and included increased positions by two pre-IPO equity holders.

Filing Date Equity Stake Pre-IPO Investor Darsana Capital Partners 05/17/19 11.12% Yes GIC Private 05/17/19 13.63% No Qatar Investment Authority 05/17/19 8.81% No Louis Dreyfus Company 05/21/19 8.00% Yes Melvin Capital Management 05/29/19 7.86% No Capital Research Global Investors 05/31/19 15.60% No Point72 Asset Management 08/05/19 5.00% No

The cumulative percentages of these holdings suggests some may have divested a portion of their positions since May. While LK shares sold off after second quarter earnings, the company showed a lot of operational improvements that led me to believe Luckin Coffee could become profitable before most Wall Street estimates.

Third Quarter Earnings

I've read a lot of opinions regarding Luckin Coffee in recent months. The most common misconception was based on a simplistic argument Luckin was a bad investment because it loses a lot of money. As a conservative investor, I tend to agree that money losing companies are bad investments. This is especially true for companies with broken models without reasonable route towards profitability. It is also true for companies with valuations so high that even extremely optimistic profitability models several years in the future still could not justify the current market capitalization.

The problem with bearish arguments I've read regarding Luckin Coffee has been a headline loss generalization without deeper insight on the company's operational metrics. Some arguments I've read do not even seem to fully understand why Luckin Coffee has been posting operational losses. The company actually provides a lot of information regarding its operations but I have yet to read an earnings recap that actually dove into these metrics. The goal of this article is to highlight which operational metrics investors should track to fully understand when and how Luckin Coffee could be profitable in the future.

Luckin Coffee is still a fairly new company with limited operations last year. As a result referring to annual revenue growth of 540% would not be very useful. At least for the next couple of quarters, investors should concentrate on sequential operational improvements which have been nonetheless extremely impressive.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q1/Q2 Sequential Growth Q3 2019 Q2/Q3 Sequential Growth Store Count 2370 2963 25.02% 3680 24.20% Revenues 478510 909115 89.99% 1541591 69.57% New Cumulative Customers 16872 22777 35.00% 30724 34.89% Average Monthly Items Sold 16276 27593 69.53% 44245 60.35% Average Monthly Customers 4402 6166 40.07% 9340 51.48%

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q3 2019 earnings report. Revenues in thousands of RMB. New cumulative customers, average monthly items sold, and average monthly customers in thousands.)

Despite posting 90% sequential revenue growth in the previous quarter, Luckin still managed a very impressive 70% sequential revenue growth in the third quarter. What is more important than the magnitude of sequential revenue growth is the relationship with its sequential store count growth. As the table above shows, revenues grew at almost 2.9 times greater than the company's quarterly store count increase. The company's growth has been well beyond store count additions.

Three Key Paths To Profitability

Product Average Selling Prices

One of the key metrics for investors to keep an eye on are average selling prices [ASP] for its products. This metrics reflects the current realized revenues which are heavily discounted compared to listed menu prices. The table below shows third quarter ASPs which improved slightly over the previous quarter.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q1/Q2 Sequential Growth Q3 2019 Q2/Q3 Sequential Growth Drinks 39231.6 63167.1 61.01% 103966.2 64.59% Others 9595.8 19611.9 104.38% 28767.6 46.68% Drink ASP 9.20 10.44 13.37% 11.02 5.57% Others ASP 8.75 10.75 22.84% 12.09 12.48% Blended Average 9.12 10.51 15.30% 11.25 7.04%

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q3 2019 earnings report. Drinks and non-drinks unit sales in thousands. ASP figures in RMB.)

These ASPs compared to an average listed menu drink price of about 25 RMB. Due to continual promotions such as 'buy 10 get 10 free' and free first drink for new customers, Luckin's average realized ASPs are over 50% discounted compared to listed menu prices. This metric has led to some premature bearish arguments the company has a broken business model.

Using third quarter's operating loss and quarterly items sold, Luckin Coffee could have reached corporate operational break even by posting 3.93 RMB higher blended ASPs. Just by reaching blended ASPs of 15.18 RMB though less discounting in this example, Luckin Coffee would have posted a net profit. 15.18 RMB blended ASPs would still represent over 39% discounts from average menu prices. This ASP level for brewed drinks would still be less than half the average 35 RMB menu prices at Starbucks (SBUX) in China.

Unit Sales Volume

Despite continued promotional discounting to attract and retain new customers, Luckin Coffee reported that its stores posted an average of 12.5% operational profit margin. This should not be much of a surprise for those who kept an eye on the company's operating metrics but apparently it was enough of a surprise to spur the massive post earnings rally. Just through sheer increased unit volume, Luckin Coffee has been able to decrease unit costs and improve product gross margin beyond store operating expenses.

The following table shows some cost metrics for the third quarter relative to prior quarters.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q1/Q2 Sequential Growth Q3 2019 Q2/Q3 Sequential Growth Materials 5.65 5.63 -0.38% 5.43 -3.45% Store Operating / Store 119.14 125.37 5.22% 129.70 3.46% Depreciation / Store 35.43 29.86 -15.72% 29.49 -1.26% G&A / Store 72.98 65.92 -9.67% 66.87 1.44% Store Opening / Store 75.33 28.96 -61.56% 30.37 4.87%

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q3 2019 earnings report. All figures except materials per item in thousands. All costs in RMB.)

Unlike in the previous second quarter, metrics in the third quarter showed some per store costs leveling out despite increased volume. However the G&A and store opening costs are on the corporate level and did not affect store margins despite increasing marginally on a sequential basis. While store operating costs did increase sequentially, it is more important to note that the increase was due to higher items sold per day. As the chart below shows, items sold per day per store increased by almost 29% sequentially over the second quarter.

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q3 2019 earnings presentation. Q1 2019 sequential seasonal drop reflects the Lunar New Year holiday.)

As a result of higher sales volume, store operating costs per cup declined from 3.99 RMB in Q2 2019 to 3.18 RMB in Q3 2019. This cost reduction alone accounted for a 7.2% product gross margin improvement in the quarter at the blended product ASP of 11.25 RMB. While cost reductions in material and depreciation may have limited further downside, per cup operating costs could still potentially get cut in half.

Management noted in their Q2 2019 earnings conference call that its first store averaged a thousand items sold per day. The gradual increase in items sold per store per day may reflect older stores slowly raising the company average. After all, 1,000 items sold per day just represents either 1,000 customers buying a drink, or 500 customers buying a drink and food, or some combination of the two. It may take a year for a store to reach this sales level but in the most populous country in the world this average target does not seem that unreasonable.

If we assume Q3 2019 items sold per store per day reached 1,000 and store operating costs grew at the same sequential ratio, operating costs per cup would have been reduced to 1.68 RMB. In this theoretical example, the per cup savings at 1,000 daily rate would have yielded an incremental gross profit of 505 million RMB. Compared to the posted 591 RMB operating loss in the third quarter, Luckin Coffee would have narrowed operating loss by 86% just on increased volume of 1,000 items sold per day even at the current large discounted pricing relative to listed menu prices. At about 1,100 items sold per day average, operational break even would be reached on third quarter operational metrics.

Increased Footprint

As noted above, Luckin Coffee already reached operational profitability at the store level. At 3680 stores ending the third quarter with a 12.5% store operating margin, it would not be difficult to extrapolate how many total stores would be required to cover the company's corporate level expenses. Using third quarter operating metrics, Luckin Coffee would need to reach 6.6 billion RMB in quarterly sales to reach operating break even at the corporate level.

Luckin Coffee's midpoint revenue guidance for the fourth quarter calls for 2.21 billion RMB. The company also has a year end store count target of 4500 which puts sequential store growth at about the same level as in the third quarter. For simplicity, this equates to about 480,000 RMB in quarterly revenues per store. Thus at Q3 2019 operating metrics, Luckin Coffee would need to have 13,750 stores to reach operating break even at the corporate level.

This is about three times the company's target store count at the end of 2019. Based solely on this metric, Luckin would still be well over a year away from breaking even at current expansion rates. However even if current operating metrics do not improve, Luckin announced two avenues of expansion that could accelerate its path to profitability.

As primarily a tea drinking country, it would be more difficult to convert the general population to coffee outside of the western influenced corporate side in China's tier 1 cities. To aid this cultural hurdle, the company is launching Luckin Tea which will primarily address China's tier 2 and 3 cities. According to the company's Q3 earnings conference call, tea beverages already account for 20% of total drink volume for Luckin Coffee branded stores. The rapid acceptance of this new beverage line in less than two quarters should bold well for the coming expansion into markets more familiar with tea than coffee.

Luckin also just announced a new retail partnership model which in effect is a revenue sharing franchise model. With initial setup and continuing operational costs shifted to partners, the company could expand its brand presence at a much faster rate and eventually realize revenues once partners exceed predetermined operating targets. Current guidance does not include any potential revenue from this partnership model. Since this is a new initiative, it may take several quarters before actual revenues would be recognized but the upside to this revenue stream is likely to be at very high gross margin.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Estimates

For the fourth quarter, Luckin gave a product revenue range of 2.1-2.2 billion RMB. Total revenues should be slightly higher since the company also collects delivery fees. Based on the midpoint of this guidance and assuming third quarter operating metrics stay level, we can estimate Luckin Coffee's earnings for this coming quarter.

Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate

Total Stores: 4500

Revenues: 2208500 RMB ($315.1 million USD at 7.01 exchange rate)

Cost of materials: 993226 RMB

Store rental and operating costs: 583661 RMB

Depreciation expenses: 132695 RMB

Sales and marketing expenses: 550000 RMB

G&A expenses: 300929 RMB

Store opening and other expenses: 22380 RMB

Total operating expenses: 2582891 RMB

Operating income: -374391 RMB

Operating loss in USD: -$53,105.12

Share count: 240328

GAAP EPS: -$0.22

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share based compensation only): -$0.20

(All RMB figures in thousands.)

This compares to current analysts' average estimates of -$0.17 on $306.4 million in revenues. I believe analysts' estimates call for a slightly lower loss based on the company's statement of marketing expenses peeking in the third quarter and fourth quarter returning to normalized levels. For the sake of conservatism I kept fourth quarter marketing expenses level with the prior quarter, but if the company cut this expense by just 10% sequentially, the estimates above would arrive at current Wall Street expectations of -$0.17 in non-GAAP EPS.

To give a perspective on the accuracy of this estimate, Luckin Coffee beat my Q3 estimate by posting a net loss of $15 million USD lower than expected with marketing expenses factored out. Even despite marketing expenses coming in much higher than my estimates, GAAP net loss of -$74.4 million USD was only slightly larger than my -$70.5 million estimate. In essence the company's improved operational efficiency allowed for much higher levels of marketing without compromising investor expectations.

Final Thoughts

Another way Luckin Coffee could reach profitability sooner is by limiting its marketing expenses. The company spent $78 million USD on sales and marketing and posted a GAAP net loss of $74.4 million in the third quarter. Obviously had the company cut back on marketing entirely, corporate profitability could have already been achieved. As I argued in my Luckin Coffee IPO article, I believe it is critical for the company to spend heavily on branding for its long term success, and in my opinion the company should remain aggressive as long as its cash flow situation permits.

$78 million USD is for sure a lot of money for a new and relatively small Chinese startup to spend on sales and marketing in a single quarter. Despite heavy marketing and rapid physical expansion, operating cash flow as only negative by $17.2 million USD while free cash flow was negative $67.1 million USD. With over $770 million USD in net cash at the end of the third quarter, Luckin Coffee could sustain this level of spending for nearly another three years even if operating metrics did not improve further.

Unlike food chains in the US, Luckin Coffee uses a mobile app to conduct all of its sales. As a result, the company has a record of each customer and their spending habits. This is a huge advantage because it allows the company to offer customer specific incentives to keep them engaged with the brand. Below is a cohort spending pattern provided by the company.

(Chart from LK's Q3 earnings presentation.)

While this chart may look like a complete mess at first glance, it does offer a lot of insight on how the company manages its customers. The most obvious pattern is a zigzag spending patter that tails off after the first month for a new cohort. What this pattern shows is Luckin has been able to manage cohort spending patterns through promotions such that months of lower activity are followed by a spending rebound. By keeping customers engaged with the brand, the company has been able to slowly increase cohort revenues over time.

What this chart also shows is about after a year, cohort spending starts to exceed original spending patterns in the promotional first month. Because this chart is based on listed prices and not what the customer actually spent, recognized revenues in the first month of a new cohort were likely very low since new cohorts were given a free product for signing up. Removing this free trial from the equation, actual recognized revenues for cohorts a year old were likely double that of the initial month.

This is perhaps the most important aspect of Luckin Coffee's metrics because it shows the company has been successful not only in retaining trial customers but also getting them to spend more over time. The following table shows not only the increase in active monthly customers, but the increasing volume of these customers.

Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Average Monthly Transacting Customers 4.3259 4.402 6.166 9.3397 Drinks Sold 13.4188 13.0772 21.0557 34.6554 Drinks Per Customer 3.10 2.97 3.41 3.71

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q3 2019 earnings report. All figures except drinks per customer in millions.)

Since the table above shows current trends, it discounts the eventual trend a year from now when higher levels of new cohorts picked up since the IPO quarter start increasing their recognized spending pattern 3-4 quarters from now. If Lucking Coffee achieves profitability before the middle of 2020 through a combination of avenues described above, this new wave of cohorts will start to incrementally add to profits in as little as three quarters.

Obviously LK has surged a lot in the three days following its third quarter earnings. As a result it would be irresponsible to encourage buying after such a massive rally since the risk of a pullback would naturally be higher. Whatever the trading gods decide for LK in the short term, the company has only increased its value as a long term investment through solid execution.

