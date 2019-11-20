Exela: Falling Apart

The liquidity situation is a lot more dire, and bankruptcy is very likely now.

Well, we never thought it would get to this point. Exela (XELA) has collapsed over 60% since our last article and over 90% since our first. While we still thought that the bull case was intact in our last article, Q3 results pretty much eviscerated the remaining bull case. The odds of bankruptcy have now increased drastically.

Q3: Just gets worse

The third quarter results were ridiculously bad. The first and most alarming thing we noticed in Exela's Q3 presentation was that they had reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance from $295mil to $250mil, and this was after they reduced it from $320mil in Q2. Revenue guidance was also cut slightly by $40mil, even though it had already been cut in Q2 as well.

Taking into account our consolidated third quarter results, the continued unpredictable nature of our revenue from postage, a slower ramp of certain new projects and longer-than-expected sales cycles, we are updating our 2019 full year guidance. We now expect 2019 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $255 million to $265 million. Source: Q3 2019 call

We think the continuous guidance reductions are an indication of poor management and execution, especially as management had mentioned in just one quarter earlier that the business was supposed to be highly predictable.

We have strong visibility into this revenue, which, in turn, will help us to prioritize our operations and focus on liquidity and cash generation. Source: Q2 2019 call

It is also odd how revenue guidance is falling after Exela signed a General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) contract that would supposedly provide $900mil in revenues over the next 5 years. With such a huge tailwind, it makes no sense for revenue guidance to be down this much.

The bigger problem is the decline in adjusted EBITDA margins. Adjusted EBITDA margins were supposed to be increasing due to operating efficiencies and the exit of low margin contracts, but, for some reason, adjusted EBITDA margins dropped drastically this quarter. Considering adjusted EBITDA is a good indicator of liquidity, it is really alarming for it to be declining so much.

As another indicator of poor execution, management also suddenly pivoted from poorly timed share buybacks to selling assets to raise cash. Liquidity collapsed from $97.5mil to $50mil.

Additionally, as part of the strategic initiative announced today, we have a goal of increasing our liquidity to approximately $125 million to $150 million from $50.4 million as of September 30. In addition, we're planning to repay debt with a target reduction of $150 million to $200 million through the sale of certain noncore assets. Source: Q3 2019 call

It is really alarming how management didn't realize earlier that they could be facing liquidity problems. As for the asset sales, $150-200mil will only make a small dent in Exela's $1.5bil of debt, and that's assuming they can actually find a buyer for these assets.

Management also promised a gross margin improvement to 32% in their last conference call, but gross margins actually declined to 22%.

From the left, the first 3 bars represent the business broken down by their respective gross margin profiles as they stand today. The rightmost bar, which represents where the consolidated business stands today, is at 28% gross margin net of postage and postage handling revenue. Once the $14.2 million of O&R charges have been realized, the gross margin of 28% is expected to climb up another 450 bps or so to reach levels of about 32%. Source: Q2 2019 call

They once again promised to increase gross margins this quarter, but the target has been lowered to 31%. With their poor performance last quarter, we don't have high hopes that gross margins can be improved next quarter.

Once the $12.7 million of O&R charges have been realized, the gross margin is expected to reach approximately 31%. Source: Q3 2019 call

This quarter was honestly terrible - Management failed to deliver on their promises in Q2 and have changed their strategy completely after telling investors multiple misleading statements in the past few quarters. Unless a miracle happens, the company seems to be heading towards bankruptcy.

Why management matters

Exela taught us to avoid sketchy companies with poor management, even if they were extremely cheap and to always double-check management statements. Exela management promised strong FCF and margins right after their O&R charges faded (which never happened). They did a share repurchase despite having very little liquidity, possibly to inflate the stock. Meanwhile, their largest shareholder was selling millions of shares at a time.

Valuation

With terrible execution and continuous guidance cuts, bankruptcy looks far more likely for Exela. Adjusted EBITDA this quarter barely covers interest expense and capex, leaving only $10mil in FCF, which isn't enough to cover current O&R expenses. There is very little wiggle room left for Exela - if adjusted EBITDA falls another $10mil, cash flow will turn negative, and with Exela's poor liquidity, this would likely mean bankruptcy.

As for the potential privatization from HandsOn? That's over as well, unsurprisingly.

Takeaway

Overall, Exela is a case of how poor management credibility and execution can lead to massive shareholder value destruction. We have clearly neglected the importance of doing a background check on management when researching Exela, and we will not make these mistakes with our other investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.