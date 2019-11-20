Victoria Gold: An Appropriate Time For A Share Rollback

Most likely, the share price performance of VITFF over the short/medium term will be mostly determined by the company's operations performance and being able to hit its goal of declaring commercial production by Q2 2020 (without major incident), much more than anything else.

In recent years, gold producers such as Endeavour Mining, Gran Colombia Gold, Teranga Gold, and Equinox Gold have completed share rollbacks and not suffered adverse effects from such a move.

Not all speculators are a fan of share consolidations, as many believe it can harm a stock's price, causing it to drift lower following shortly after a rollback.

The company believes that the drastic reduction in shares (and consequently higher share price) will attract new (and more) interest from investors, improve liquidity, and help build the brand image.

Victoria Gold just announced plans to execute a share rollback, a 1-for-15 reverse split to reduce the total share count to ~58 million shares.

Canada's newest gold producer, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) just announced plans to proceed with a share rollback to help the company consolidate its total supply of 858,394,437 common shares issued and outstanding. As part of the plan, Victoria Gold will undergo a 1-for-15 reverse split, which will greatly reduce the overall share count to a much scarcer 57,226,296.

The effective date of the Share Consolidation will be November 20, 2019.

According to Victoria Gold's board of directors, the primary reasons the company is electing to proceed with a share consolidation at this time are the following:

The potential benefits of the Consolidation include: 1. Greater investor interest - As a new and growing gold producer, Victoria is expected to appeal to many new investors. The primary motive for the equity consolidation is to expand the eligibility of Victoria common shares for institutional investors, stock exchanges, indexes and investment funds, including exchange traded funds. With the increasing prevalence of passive trading rather than active fundamental investing, we intend to ensure that Victoria is not prohibited due to minimum share price screening. 2. Improved trading liquidity - An increased interest from investors may improve trading liquidity of the common shares. 3. Brand image. Victoria is graduating from an explorer/developer to a producer. An analysis of Victoria's new peer group of North American junior producers indicates that this restructuring of common share capital is appropriate.

As a refresher, Victoria Gold operates the Eagle Gold Mine, located in Yukon Canada, which recently finished construction this past summer and had its first gold pour shortly thereafter, in September.

Source: Victoria Gold Corporate Website Projects Overview

Now, when it comes to total shares outstanding, it's very subjective and can be a difficult task in determining just when exactly a company has eclipsed "too many shares" on its share registry.

For one thing, a bloated share structure seems to bother North American investors (e.g., TSX, TSX-V, NYSE) far more than say speculators based in Australia (e.g., ASX) who don't seem to place as strong an emphasis on scrutinizing a company's total share count.

Check out the following share structure for some leading gold producers listed on the ASX.

Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF) has ~879 million shares outstanding.

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) has ~903 million shares outstanding.

Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) has ~1.7 billion shares outstanding.

Still, although it's very much arbitrary, it's probably safe to say that with a current share count of ~859 million shares outstanding (not to mention being a gold producer based in Canada and trading on the TSX-V and OTC-PINK), it was only a matter of time before Victoria Gold was in need of a significant share rollback.

With that being said, however, when it comes to share rollbacks, particularly for natural resource stocks, opinions are mixed, and there is very much a strong belief out there, shared by many speculators, who consider it more of a "bad" thing.

However, as some datapoints below will highlight, perception and reality can be two entirely different things.

Back in late 2015, emerging gold producer Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) announced a 10-for-1 share consolidation, reducing their share count at the time from ~590 million to ~59 million.

Since December 1, 2015 (the last day of trading pre-consolidation), shares of EDVMF have appreciated 296.5%.

Granted, in the case of Endeavour Mining, the company fortuitously decided to embark on a share rollback just prior to a raging bull market in precious metals commencing only a short month later, in January 2016.

Moving along, we also have the datapoint of gold producer Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), who like Victoria Gold, initiated a 15-for-1 share consolidation. Total shares of Gran Colombia Gold were reduced to only ~21 million.

Since April 26, 2017 (the last day of trading pre-consolidation), shares of TPRFF are up 244.6%.

In addition, gold producer Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) also executed a 5-for-1 share consolidation in 2017, reducing its share count from ~537 million to ~108 million.

Since May 5, 2017 (the last day of trading pre-consolidation), shares of TGCDF are up 70.46%.

Lastly, and most recently, gold producer Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX) completed a 5-for-1 share consolidation this past summer, reducing its share count from ~567 million shares to ~114 million shares.

Since August 19, 2019 (the last day of trading pre-consolidation), shares of EQX are up 17.32%.

Now, the above datapoints for gold producers Endeavour Mining, Gran Colombia Gold, Teranga Gold, and Equinox Gold all clearly showcase examples in which strong share price appreciation was observed to have occurred following a respective company's decision to initiate a share rollback.

Although a positive outcome won't/can't always be the case, the notion that share consolidation does more harm than good for a company's share price (whether in the short/long term following such an action) can definitely be challenged.

Especially as it pertains to gold producers, more than anything else, the share price performance will be determined by how well an individual company operates (e.g., hitting production numbers, generating free cash flow, paying down debt swiftly, etc.), on a case-by-case basis, regardless of share consolidation or no share consolidation taking place.

Turning our attention back over to Victoria Gold, the share price of VITFF has pulled back meaningfully after hitting a peak of C$0.66/share back in early September.

Over the same timeframe, the spot price of gold has retreated from a high of ~$1,540/oz back down to ~$1,470/oz.

Assuming the spot price of gold can stay relatively stable over the next few months, a main catalyst over the medium-term horizon that should help shares of VITFF receive a favorable re-rating (recognized by the market as a full-fledged gold producer) will be if Victoria Gold can declare commercial production at its Eagle Mine without having to return to the equity markets (or take on more debt) for any additional working capital.

From the most recent corporate presentation, Victoria Gold highlighted a cash position of C$46 million, debt (fully drawn) of $225 USD, and a cash burn of C$12 million/month, at the end of August.

Source: Victoria Gold November 2019 Corporate Presentation

The company claims that "Victoria is now cash flow positive" and, in another recent slide, mentions that the internal target date for declaring commercial production is set at Q2 2020. Further, ramp-up at the Eagle Mine is now at 75%.

Source: Victoria Gold November 2019 Corporate Presentation

While, on the surface, it looks like Victoria Gold is on track to reaching commercial production relatively soon, when it comes to commissioning and ramping up a new gold mine, never forget, the devil is always in the details. Mining will never be a non-trivial task, and likely, the market is currently proceeding with a bit of caution, which is evident by the share price performance of VITFF after gold euphoria hit its peak to close out the summer.

Since September 1, the spot price of gold has declined by a relatively meager -4%, while shares of VITFF have fallen by a far more substantial -29%.

Although it's arguable that the shares of VITFF were overheated and running ahead of underlying fundamentals back in September, it's probably safe to say that, moving forward from here, the future direction of the share price will be primarily determined by execution, above all else.

For speculators, another way to look at things is that Victoria Gold's decision to take part in a share consolidation at this time demonstrates the company's own confidence in their ability to execute and belief that they'll be able to navigate the Eagle Gold Mine through to the finish line without having to issue any more shares (anything's possible, of course, although it would be a really bad look for the company to roll back shares and then proceed with another significant equity raise, shortly thereafter).

If the above is the thinking and plan over at Victoria Gold, now is perhaps as good a time as any for a share consolidation.

While unknown at this time, if Victoria Gold can deliver over the next few months, it should become an additional datapoint (joining the likes of Endeavour Mining, Gran Colombia Gold, Teranga Gold, Equinox Gold, etc.) that can be used as evidence demonstrating that a gold producer can undertake a share consolidation and then go on to produce solid (if not spectacular) returns for its shareholders.

Time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.