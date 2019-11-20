The Market Is Sleeping On SPAR Group; I See 200%+ Upside

SPAR is on pace for 2019 EPS of around $0.20 and revenue over $250m, yet the stock trades for $1.15 and a market cap of $25m.

About 6-months ago I wrote about why I thought SPAR Group had 100%+ Upside. While the stock hasn't hit my initial price target yet, it is up better than 50% since that time, and the company's financial results have surpassed my expectations. So while the market hasn't given the company the valuation I feel it deserves, I'm still raising my price target...and considerably.

SPAR Group (SGRP) describes itself as a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company which provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, home improvement and electronics stores; as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research.

SPAR's clients include some of the largest and most well respected companies in the world, including: Amazon (AMZN), PepsiCo (PEP), Electronic Arts (EA), Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), Lowe's (LOW), Samsung, Walmart (WMT), Wayfair (W), Phillips, CVS (CVS), Mattel (MAT), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), McKesson (MCK), Procter & Gamble (PG), Sony (SNE), Warner Bros., Paramount/Viacom (VIA), Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and many others.

Analysis

While I originally invested in this company because I felt it was a great value, over the last several quarters the company has transformed into a growth story. Since the time of my initial article several months ago, SPAR has reported Q2 and Q3 results. And both were impressive with top and bottom-line organic growth in the double digits. Second quarter revenues increased over 15% from the prior year period. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.8 million) in the prior period. Third quarter revenue increased nearly 14%. Net income attributable to SPAR Group for the third quarter of 2019 was $907,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $621,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2018. The company was still able to produce impressive growth even in the face of unfavorable foreign currency translation, due to a surging U.S. Dollar.

Revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 increased $19.6 million, or 11.4 percent, to $191.8 million. Operating income for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 increased $7.2 million to $9.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year. Net income attributable to SPAR Group for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.0 million), or $(0.05) per diluted share, during the same period last year. Adjusted-EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 129% to $7.7 million, compared to Adjusted-EBITDA of $3.4 million during the same period last year.

Commentating on the company's third quarter results, Christiaan Olivier, CEO, stated:

We posted solid improvements during the third quarter and year to date. Domestically, our team continues to deliver growth among existing customers and is having success with new customer acquisition. International revenue continues to be negatively affected by foreign currency translation and soft market conditions in a few countries, particularly in China. We have overcome these headwinds in other geographies, posting strong performance internationally, particularly in Brazil. We expect to continue to benefit domestically as retailers remodel stores to make them more relevant vis-à-vis the growth in online sales. Overall, we have a solid pipeline of new business that should continue to drive top-line growth in 2020 and are working on strategies to help offset expected labor cost increases, as we expect a tight labor market to continue to put pressure on costs.

With the company on pace for 2019 EPS around $0.20 and revenue of around $260m, I think the stock is an exceptional value at $1.15 per share and a market cap of $25m. I'd expect the company's current financial trajectory to continue, and Q4 should have a relatively easy comparison since the fourth quarter of 2018 was negatively impacted by some one-time charges, which resulted in a fairly sizable loss. Excluding these one-time items, the company still earned $0.03 per share. My current estimate for $0.05 in Q4 2019 is better aligned with the company's current run-rate.

Simply put, the stock is trading for less than 6x 2019 estimated earnings, while growing at a double digit pace. In the current market environment, that's a rare bird to find. If the company were able to get a 15x multiple on 2019 earnings, that would imply a share price of around $3.

The previous 2019 year-end target I gave several months ago was $1.50. As it turns out, my EPS and revenue estimates were significantly low. The high end of the yearly EPS I was expecting has already been eclipsed in the first 9-months of the year. I was also estimating top-line growth in the low-single digits, which has also been easily eclipsed.

While I feel the stock should be trading significantly higher at this point, the market apparently disagrees. I think most of the price disconnect is likely due to market inefficiencies, but there is also the issue of the majority shareholders' battle for Board control (which I addressed in my first article). This is probably keeping some investors on the sidelines. Although, I see this as less of a risk at this stage since everyone's interests are now in seeing a higher share price.

The company's balance sheet is solid. Cash and cash equivalents total $7.4m. Working capital is $16.6m and the current ratio is 1.3. The company's book value sits at about $0.90 per share, which should provide limited downside to a share price that currently sits not much above that. I'd expect the book value to continue to increase if the company can stay on its current path.

Looking ahead into 2020, I'd expect the company to continue on its current trajectory. Net income could also benefit if the Dollar softens, as so far in 2019 it has been a headwind. The company is getting around 60% of its revenue from outside the U.S. (primarily concentrated in the Mexican Peso, South African Rand, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, and Brazilian Real). My current 2020 estimates are for EPS in the $0.25-0.30 range, with revenue around $290m. Applying a 15x multiple to the low end of that range would imply a share price of around $3.75 per share, roughly 225% higher than current prices.

Looking ahead past 2020, SPAR is the leader in the retail merchandising market, with competition coming from smaller and less established companies. The outlook for the industry is still strong, somewhat counterintuitive since online retail continues to gain share. However, retailers, in an effort to improve their margins, have decreased their own store personnel and increased their reliance on manufacturers to perform merchandising services. Both manufacturers and retailers discovered that using their own sales representatives and employees for this purpose was expensive and inefficient. In addition, the changing retail environment, driven by the rise of digital and mobile technology, is fostering even more challenges to the labor model of retailers and manufacturers. These challenges include increased consumer demand for more interaction and engagement with retail sales associates, store remodels to accommodate more technology, installation and continual maintenance of in-store digital and mobile technology, in-store pick-up and fulfillment of online orders and increased inventory management to reduce out-of-stocks from omnichannel shopping. Most manufacturers and retailers have been outsourcing their merchandising and marketing service needs to third parties (like SPAR Group) capable of operating at a lower cost by (among other things) simultaneously serving multiple manufacturers. (page 5-6 of the 10-K)

Risks

Since the writing of my last article, some risks have been removed and some have remained. The company regained compliance with the NASDAQ $1 minimum bid price requirement several months ago. The company has also settled some small-lawsuits that were undoubtedly being a distraction and costing both time and money.

The drama surrounding the Board of Directors is still ongoing, and there is a shareholder meeting scheduled for December to decide, among other things, whether or not to remove two Independent Directors. The recent actions of the majority shareholders and the history behind it can be read in more detail here. So far, only one of the two major shareholders (Robert Brown) have expressed their desire to remove the Directors. It would likely require both major holders (Robert Brown and William Bartels) voting in unison in order to be successful. Nevertheless, if two Independent Directors were removed the company would have to find replacements or run the risk of not being in compliance with NASDAQ rules, which require the majority of the Board to be independent.

Another issue that is undoubtedly suppressing the stock price is that one of the major shareholders (Robert Brown) has been selling stock on the open market. He and SPAR have been on contentious terms after SPAR decided to stop using his company that was providing labor to SPAR, which sent it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While I don't have any insight into his financial situation, I would not be surprised if his selling was related to that. His last reported sale was back in September for a trivial amount, although just last week he gifted over 2m shares (1m shares in two separate transactions) to an unknown entity, which now brings his and the other major holder (William Bartels) ownership to around 46%. It's worth noting that William Bartels has not sold any shares recently.

Conclusion

I feel that SPAR currently presents a compelling asymmetric risk/reward opportunity and that the market is not appreciating the significant operational and financial results management has accomplished. In a market that is seemingly hitting new highs everyday, it's rare to find a company that is growing at a double digit rate and fields a single digit P/E. If management is able to continue to guide the company on its current trajectory, I have little doubt the share price will eventually catch up. More patience may be required, but the market likely won't be able to ignore this story forever.

